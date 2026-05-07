Parsons Secures $34 Million DTRA Award to Continue Nuclear Enterprise Mission Assurance Support

CHANTILLY, Va., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has exercised Option Year 3 on the Vulnerability Assessments task order under the agency’s $170 million ceiling value Assessments, Exercises, Modeling and Simulation Support (AEMSS) IDIQ. The option year has a value of $34 million, with a one-year performance period. Originally awarded in 2023, DTRA has now exercised three of the four option years available on the IDIQ.

Under the exercised option, Parsons will continue supporting DTRA’s Nuclear Enterprise Mission Assurance (NE‑MA) Department through vulnerability assessments, technical support projects, design review and operational support, and strategic mission analyses aligned with Department of War priorities. This work enhances resilience, ensures mission assurance, and promotes operational readiness throughout vital nuclear enterprise programs, while also reinforcing national and global security initiatives within the DTRA Nuclear Enterprise Directorate.

“This award reflects DTRA’s continued confidence in Parsons as a trusted mission partner,” said Martin Boson, president of Engineered Systems at Parsons. “By delivering integrated capabilities, disciplined execution, and a strong focus on mission outcomes, our team will continue to advance DTRA’s efforts to address complex challenges and sustain operational readiness across critical programs that provide a safe, secure, reliable, and effective strategic deterrent.”

Parsons is an agile, rapid developer of transformative solutions that strengthen the nation’s security and deliver mission-ready capabilities at the speed of relevance. For over two decades, the company has supported DTRA’s Cooperative Threat Reduction and Nuclear Enterprise Directorates across a range of global programs addressing chemical weapons, strategic offensive arms, nuclear security, and the prevention of weapons of mass destruction proliferation.

The company combines deep domain expertise and cross-disciplinary capabilities through a One Parsons approach to support customer objectives and address complex national security challenges across all domains.

To learn more about Parsons’ global security and mission solutions, visit parsons.com/security-and-mission-solutions/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends, and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results, and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results, or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local, or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations, and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations, or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train, or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience, and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews, and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements, or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us