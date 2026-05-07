Ammonium Sulfate Industry Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Caprolactam and Nylon-6 Value Chain Growth, Alongside Soil Nutrient Rebalancing Initiatives, Supports Sustained Market Expansion

The global ammonium sulfate market is poised for growth, rising from USD 5.75 billion in 2025 to USD 6.81 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.4%. Key drivers include stringent environmental regulations and increasing demand for sulfur- and nitrogen-based inputs across agriculture, chemical, water treatment, and emissions control industries. The solid segment is anticipated to dominate due to its ease of handling and storage. Asia Pacific will lead in market share due to its thriving agricultural and industrial sectors. Prominent players like BASF, Evonik, and Sumitomo are discussed in the report, which provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, opportunities, and competitive strategies.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonium Sulfate Market by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ammonium sulfate market is projected to grow from USD 5.75 billion in 2025 to USD 6.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The report will offer the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ammonium sulfate market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain more insights into positioning their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Rising environmental regulations, increased focus on efficient nutrient management, and growing industrial demand for sulfur- and nitrogen-based inputs are driving sustained demand for ammonium sulfate across agricultural, chemical, water treatment, and emissions-control applications.

Companies Covered include BASF (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LANXESS (Germany), AdvanSix (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), OCI Global (Netherlands), Domo Chemicals (Belgium), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), China Petrochemical Development Corporation (China), and Martin Midstream Partners (US), among others, are covered in the report.

Solid segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The solid segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the ammonium sulfate market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to its ease of handling, storage capabilities, and suitability for bulk delivery systems. Solid ammonium sulfate offers a consistent nutrient content in each bag and can be easily blended with other products, making it the preferred choice for both agricultural and industrial applications.

Additionally, its established logistics infrastructure and widespread consumer acceptance worldwide will drive significant and sustained demand growth throughout the forecast period.

Food & feed additives segment to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The food & feed additives segment is projected to account for

the second-largest market share during the forecast period, driven by its use as a food-grade acidity regulator, dough conditioner, and yeast nutrient. Additionally, ammonium sulfate is used in animal nutrition to increase protein synthesis, feed efficiency, and overall animal performance. The growth of the processed food market, driven by increased livestock production and a constant push for higher quality regulatory compliance, will boost the demand for ammonium sulfate in food and feed additive markets.

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share in the ammonium sulfate market during the forecast period due to significant demand from farmers, processors of food, and users in a variety of industrial sectors as a result of rapid population growth, increased food intake, and large-scale production of animals for food or feed.

Also, there will be significant demand for nitrogen and sulfur from non-agricultural users in the chemical, textile, water treatment, and emission control industries. With its large number of producers and the capability to efficiently source inexpensive materials for production, the Asia Pacific will maintain its dominant status as the largest global market for ammonium sulfate.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages314
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$5.75 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$6.81 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Structural Shift Toward Sulfur-Containing Nitrogen Fertilizers Under Nutrient Imbalance Correction Programs
  • Sustained Demand from Caprolactam and Nylon-6 Value Chains
  • Expanding Use in Industrial Water Treatment and Wastewater Management
  • Functional Role in Food Processing, Fermentation, and Industrial Biotechnology

Restraints

  • Quality Variability Across Production Routes
  • Competition from Blended and Customized Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers

Opportunities

  • Development of Region-Specific Nitrogen-Sulfur Ratios Through Granulation and Compaction
  • Supplying Pharmaceutical- and Biotech-Grade Ammonium Sulfate for Protein Purification
  • Functional Additive in Flame-Retardant and Fire-Resistant Materials

Challenges

  • Fragmented Regulatory Treatment Across Fertilizer, Chemical, and Environmental Frameworks
  • Volatile Price Formation Driven by Upstream Raw Material and Industrial Linkage

Unmet Needs and White Spaces

  • Cost-Efficient Production of High-Purity Ammonium Sulfate Without Dependence on By-Product Supply Chains
  • Enhanced Nutrient Efficiency Ammonium Sulfate for High-Intensity and Precision Agriculture Systems
  • Application-Specific Ammonium Sulfate Grades for Sensitive Industrial and Pharmaceutical Uses Requiring Stringent Impurity Control

Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players

  • Tier 1 Players: Strategic Initiatives in Ammonium Sulfate Market
  • BASF
  • Nutrien Ltd.
  • Tier 2 Players: Key Strategic Moves and Innovations
  • Lanxess AG
  • Yara International Asa
  • Tier 3 Players: Emerging Strategies and Regional Positioning
  • Ube Industries & Regional Producers
  • Localized Asian and Emerging Producers (E.G. Sinopec, Kuibyshevazot, Jilin Chemical)

Case Study Analysis

  • Maximizing Soybean Yield with Advansix Sulf-N Field Trials
  • Improving Crop Output and Steel Quality Using Steel Grade Ammonium Sulfate
  • Recovering Ammonium Sulfate from Paper Mill Effluent with Condorchem Technology

Companies Featured

  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Lanxess
  • Advansix
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Oci
  • Domo Chemicals
  • Nutrien
  • China Petrochemical Development Corporation (Cpdc)
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
  • Ube Corporation
  • Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited
  • Jost Chemical Co.
  • Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.
  • Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • American Plant Food Corporation
  • Greenway Biotech Inc.
  • The Dallas Group of America
  • Ravensdown
  • Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd.
  • Yara International Asa
  • Grodno Azot
  • Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Anqore
  • Sujata Chemicals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9n19o

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Tags

                            
                                Ammonium
                            
                            
                                Ammonium Sulfate
                            
                            
                                Fertilization
                            
                            
                                Fertilizer 
                            
                            
                                Multi Nutrient Fertilizer
                            
                            
                                Nitrogen Fertilizer
                            
                            
                                Sulfates
                            

                



        


    

        
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