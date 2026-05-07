Press Release

dsm-firmenich shareholders approve all resolutions at Annual General Meeting 2026

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), May 7, 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting today, including the Management Report, the consolidated financial statements and the financial statements of DSM-Firmenich AG, as well as the Sustainability Statements 2025.

Key highlights include:

Thomas Leysen was re-elected and confirmed as Chairman of the Board.

Patrick Firmenich, Sze Cotte-Tan, Antoine Firmenich, Erica Mann, Carla Mahieu, Frits van Paasschen, André Pometta, John Ramsay, Richard Ridinger, and Corien Wortmann were re-elected to the Board.

Shareholders approved the dividend of €2.50 per share. The dividend will be paid as of May 19, 2026, and the last trading day with entitlement to receive the payment is May 8, 2026.

Shareholders approved a maximum total amount of remuneration of €3,787,272 for the Board of Directors for the year through the 2027 AGM.

Shareholders approved a maximum total amount of remuneration of €41,217,154 for the Executive Committee for the financial year 2027.

Shareholders also endorsed the 2025 Compensation Report in a consultative vote.

Carla Mahieu, Thomas Leysen, Frits van Paasschen, and André Pometta were re-elected to the Compensation Committee. The Board intends to re-appoint Carla Mahieu as Chair of the committee.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was re-elected as auditor.

Christian Hochstrasser was re-elected as the independent proxy.





The shareholders in attendance, together with the votes represented by independent proxy, represented 76.42% of shares.

PDF version of this press release can be found here.

For more information

Media relations

Robin Roothans

tel. +41 (0)79 280 03 96

e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com

Investor relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0)88 425 7306

e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich’s future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance, transaction progress and positions to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

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