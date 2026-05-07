Medical Device Regulations in Asia-Pacific Markets | 2-Day Online Training Course (Sept 16-17, 2026)

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulations in Asia-Pacific Markets (Sept 16th - Sept 17th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the European medical device market now well established, the next major opportunity lies in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like China, Hong Kong, and Singapore have introduced - or are in the process of implementing - their own medical device regulations, shaping the future of market access.

This course offers a deep dive into the evolving regulatory landscape, equipping you with the knowledge and practical guidance needed to navigate compliance and successfully access these high-growth markets. Learn how regulatory requirements are being interpreted and enforced, and gain the confidence to apply this understanding in your role.

Seize the opportunity to stay ahead in one of the fastest-growing medical device markets - armed with the expertise to make an impact.

CPD Hours: 6

Who Should Attend?

This course will be relevant to personnel from the medical device industry in the following departments:

Business development

Regulatory affairs

Registration

Quality assurance

Marketing

Manufacturing

R&D and technical affairs who would like to gain an understanding of the regulations in this region to gain access to these newly regulated markets

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Overview of medical device regulatory in Asia

Day 2 New medical device regulations in key markets (China, Japan, Korea, SEA, Hong Kong)



Speaker

Jack Wong

Six Sigma Black Belt certified by IASSC

Over 20 years of Regulatory, Quality, Clinical Trial and Pharmacovigilance experience in Asia with good knowledge in the field of Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Nutritional, Consumer Healthcare and Biological products. Received awards on improving process (reduced 20% time in product launch time) and developing People (Watson Wyatt Survey to all direct reporting staff indicated that 100% of them able to contribute to their fullest ability).

Externally, playing a leading role among all the Regional Regulatory professionals in AHWP (Asian Harmonization Working Party). Developed the First Asia Regulatory Affairs Certificate course since 2007 with over 2800 students in industry, government and universities. Being the founder of ARPA (Asia Regulatory Professional Associations) since 2010 with over 3600 members. Wrote the first Asia Regulatory Book in Asia, Handbook of Medical Device Regulatory Affairs in Asia, 2nd edition now.

Qualified Auditor of ISO 13485, Japanese Regulations for Medical Devices and ISO 9000 Lead Auditor by BSI (British Standards Institution)

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b17q0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.