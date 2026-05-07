Elemental Analysis Market Research and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2026 & 2030: Adoption Driven by Rising Demand in Emerging Economies and Expanding Global Water Quality Monitoring Mandates

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elemental Analysis Market by Type, Technique, End User - Global Forecasts to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The elemental analysis market is projected to experience significant growth, increasing from USD 4.51 billion in 2025 to USD 6.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

This growth is driven by various regulatory, technological, and industrial factors. Increased awareness of health risks related to toxic metals like lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury has led to stricter regulations, demanding precise analytical methods from industries. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA, EPA, and REACH have set stringent testing standards, compelling industries to adopt reliable testing solutions.

Technological advancements, including ICP-OES, ICP-MS, and automated elemental analyzers, have enhanced testing accuracy and efficiency, facilitating regulatory compliance. The surge in environmental contamination due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies has escalated the demand for routine elemental and heavy metal monitoring. Consumer demand for contaminant-free products in healthcare and personal care further boosts the adoption of advanced testing solutions, contributing to market expansion globally.

Leading companies involved include Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH, HORIBA Ltd., Analytik Jena AG, and others. These players are influential in shaping the market dynamics through cutting-edge technology and strategic initiatives.

ICP-OES holds the largest market share due to its superior performance in multi-element detection. With high sensitivity and precision, ICP-OES is ideal for applications in pharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring, and food safety. Its capability to handle elements at varying concentrations eliminates the need for multiple instruments, making it cost-effective and efficient. Regulatory approval of ICP-OES methods by pharmacopeias and environmental authorities supports its extensive adoption, ensuring its dominance in the elemental analysis market.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies lead the market owing to the critical need for monitoring elemental impurities in drug products. Regulatory guidelines such as ICH Q3D and USP 232 enforce limits on toxic metals in medications. Biopharmaceuticals require detailed elemental profiling to ensure safety and consistency. The complexity of drug formulations and outsourcing trends to CROs drive the demand for high-precision analytical instruments, reinforcing the sector's significant market share globally.

Asia-Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Although North America currently leads the market due to advanced regulatory frameworks and infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is set to grow rapidly. Factors such as industrialization, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and increased healthcare investment drive this growth. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are enhancing their drug production capabilities and adopting advanced analytical instruments, which boosts the region's demand for testing solutions, thus positioning Asia-Pacific as a leading market segment.

Research Coverage and Benefits

Comprehensive study of the elemental analysis market based on brand, product type, procedure, end user, and region.

Analysis of market growth factors, opportunities, and competitive landscape.

Insights on promising markets and competitive assessments of major industry players.

Discussion on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

In-depth analysis of product development, market diversification, and technological innovations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Global Environmental and Food-Safety Regulations

Rising Public Health Burden and Contamination Events

Expansion of Industrial and Resource-Extraction Activities

Shift Toward Outsourced Testing and Accredited Labs

Restraints

High Capital and Operating Costs

Shortage of Skilled Analytical Workforce

Limited Laboratory Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Rising Demand in Emerging Economies

Expanding Global Water Quality Monitoring Mandates

Challenges

High Cost of Advanced Analytical Instruments

Regulatory Complexity and Variation

Sample Contamination and Accuracy Concerns

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker

Perkinelmer

Shimadzu Corporation

Spectro Analytical Instruments GmbH

Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG

Horiba

Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH

Gbc Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd. (Gbcsci)

Skyray Instruments, Inc.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation

Leco Corporation

Advion, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Hitachi, Ltd.

Alpha Measurement Solutions LLC

Buck Scientific Instruments LLC

Jeol Ltd.

Pg Instruments

Labindia Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument (Group)

Sciaps, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuzf5v

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