Americold Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Delivered $0.29 Q1 AFFO Per Share

Industry Fundamentals Continue to Show Signs of Stabilization

Continued Progress Across Key Strategic Priorities - Including New $1.3 Billion Joint Venture

ATLANTA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), is the global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, ensuring safe, efficient food movement worldwide, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“Americold delivered another solid quarter, with results that came in ahead of expectations,” said Rob Chambers, CEO of Americold. “Our teams remain tightly focused on pricing discipline, cost control, and delivering excellent service to customers. I was particularly encouraged that physical occupancy levels have largely stabilized, reinforcing our view that we should return to more normal seasonal trends as we progress throughout the year.”

“Most importantly, we made meaningful progress this quarter executing on the five key priorities we outlined coming into the year. The joint venture we announced this morning with EQT, a world-class real estate investor, shows meaningful progress towards our goal to strengthen the balance sheet, and highlights the quality and attractiveness of our mission-critical assets and operating platform. Our teams also made progress winning new business with customers, advancing key commercial initiatives, continuing to streamline our cost structure, and diligently managing our portfolio.”

“I am pleased with how we are delivering on our commitments while continuing to strengthen our financial and operational foundation. With disciplined capital allocation, a sharp focus on execution, and an unwavering commitment to customer service, I believe Americold is well positioned to enhance long‑term earnings growth and create lasting value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Total revenues of $629.9 million, a 0.1% increase from $629.0 million in Q1 2025 and a decrease of 1.9% on a constant currency basis.

Net loss of $13.6 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $0.06 per diluted share in Q1 2025.

Global Warehouse segment same store revenues increased 0.8% on an actual basis and decreased 1.0% on a constant currency basis as compared to Q1 2025.

Global Warehouse same store services margin decreased to 12.8% from 13.2% in Q1 2025.

Global Warehouse segment same store NOI decreased 3.1%, or 4.5% on a constant currency basis, as compared to Q1 2025.

Adjusted FFO of $81.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, a 14.7% decrease from Q1 2025 Adjusted FFO per diluted share of $0.34.

Core EBITDA of $136.8 million, decreased $10.8 million, or 7.3% (8.4% on a constant currency basis) from $147.6 million in Q1 2025.

Core EBITDA margin of 21.7%, decreased from 23.5% in Q1 2025.



2026 Outlook

The table below includes the details of our annual guidance. The Company’s guidance is provided for informational purposes based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to change. The ranges for these metrics do not include the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activity beyond that which has been previously announced. The ranges for these metrics also do not include the impact of the joint venture announced on May 7, 2026.

As of February 19, 2026 Warehouse segment same store revenues (constant currency) $2.20B - $2.27B Warehouse segment same store NOI (constant currency) $735M - $785M Total Company NOI (constant currency) $780M - $845M Total selling, general and administrative expense (guidance is inclusive of approximately $218M - $228M of core SG&A, $23M - $24M of share-based compensation expense, and $8M - $10M of Project Orion deferred costs amortization) $250M - $260M Core EBITDA $570M - $620M Interest expense $170M - $180M Current income tax expense $6M - $8M Total maintenance capital expenditures $60M - $70M Adjusted FFO per share $1.20 - $1.30

Investor Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2026 results. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Americold Realty Trust’s website at www.americold.com . To listen to the live webcast, please go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and providing the conference ID#11161509. The telephone replay will be available starting shortly after the call until May 21, 2026.

The Company’s supplemental package will be available prior to the conference call in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.americold.com .

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

First Quarter 2026 Total Company Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $629.9 million, a 0.1% increase from $629.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to an increase in transportation services revenues, partially offset by lower volumes in the Global Warehouse segment.

Beginning with the period ended March 31, 2026, the Company's former Third-Party Managed reportable segment is included under the Warehouse reportable segment. All prior period comparative financial information has been recast to reflect the revised segment structure.

For the first quarter of 2026, Global Warehouse segment revenues were $577.9 million, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 1.2% on an actual basis and 3.0% on a constant currency basis, compared to $585.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. This decrease was principally driven by an overall reduction in volumes due to a competitive environment, changes in consumer buying habits, and the related change in food production levels. Such changes are due to increasing consumer conservatism, amid an inflationary environment, and increased capacity associated with speculative development in the cold storage industry. These headwinds are partially offset by higher revenue per pallet due to changes in mix and pricing adjustments in the normal course of operations.

Global Warehouse segment contribution net operating income (NOI) was $186.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 as compared to $198.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $11.9 million, or a decrease of 6.0% on an actual basis and a decrease of 7.3% on a constant currency basis. Global Warehouse segment margin was 32.3% for the first quarter of 2026, a 160 basis point decrease compared to the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in both NOI and margin for the Global Warehouse segment is primarily driven by the decrease in Global Warehouse segment revenues, as noted above, and higher energy costs during the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Total NOI for the first quarter of 2026 was $195.5 million, a decrease of 5.0% (6.4% decrease on a constant currency basis) from the same quarter of the prior year. This decrease is primarily related to a decrease in Global Warehouse segment NOI, as described above, partially offset by the increase in Transportation segment NOI. Such increases in the Transportation segment NOI were driven by higher volumes across our Transportation network.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company reported net loss of $13.6 million, or a net loss of $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.4 million, or a net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter of the prior year. This decrease in net loss was primarily driven by a favorable $9.1 million change in Total income tax benefit (expense), a $5.0 million decrease in Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net, a Net gain from sale of real estate of $2.2 million recognized in the first quarter of 2026, partially offset by the same factors driving the decrease in NOI mentioned above and a $5.4 million increase in Interest expense.

Core EBITDA was $136.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $147.6 million for the comparable quarter of the prior year. This decrease (7.3% on an actual basis and 8.4% on a constant currency basis) was primarily driven by the decrease in total NOI noted above.

For the first quarter of 2026, Core FFO was $58.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $67.3 million, $0.24 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, Adjusted FFO was $81.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $95.7 million, $0.34 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.

Please see the Company’s supplemental financial information for the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet Activity and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $564.3 million, including cash and available capacity on its revolving credit facility and outstanding letters of credit. Total net debt outstanding was approximately $4.4 billion (inclusive of approximately $200.5 million of financing leases/sale lease-backs and exclusive of unamortized deferred financing fees). Unsecured debt comprises 95.4% of the Company’s total debt as of March 31, 2026. At quarter end, net debt to pro forma Core EBITDA (based on trailing twelve months pro forma Core EBITDA) was approximately 7.1x. The Company’s unsecured debt has a remaining weighted average term of 3.9 years, inclusive of extensions that the Company is expected to utilize, and carries a weighted average contractual interest rate of 4.0%. As of March 31, 2026, approximately 80.5% of the Company’s total debt outstanding was at a fixed rate, inclusive of hedged variable-rate for fixed-rate debt.

Dividend

On March 5, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.23 per share for the first quarter of 2026, which was paid on April 15, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

About the Company

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, supporting the safe, efficient movement of food worldwide. With 224 operating facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America— totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet—we connect producers, processors, distributors, and retailers. Leveraging deep industry expertise, advanced technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers reliable cold storage and transportation solutions that create lasting value for customers and communities.

Non-GAAP Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental performance measures of our business: NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, NAREIT EBITDAre, Core EBITDA, Core EBITDA margin, net debt to pro-forma Core EBITDA, segment contribution (NOI) and margin, same store revenues and NOI, certain constant currency metrics, and maintenance capital expenditures. Definitions of these non-GAAP metrics are included in our quarterly financial supplement, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable US GAAP metrics are included herein. Each of the non-GAAP measures included in this press release has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP measures in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future financial and operating performance and growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include the following: failure to execute on growth strategies and opportunities; geopolitical conflicts, including the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and any related or resulting disruptions, including increasing energy costs; rising inflationary pressures, increased interest rates and operating costs; national, international, regional and local economic conditions, including impacts and uncertainty from trade disputes and tariffs on goods imported to the United States and goods exported to other countries; periods of economic slowdown or recession; labor and power costs; labor shortages; our relationship with our associates, the occurrence of any work stoppages or any disputes under our collective bargaining agreements and employment related litigation; the impact of supply chain disruptions; risks related to rising construction costs; risks related to expansions of existing properties and developments of new properties, including failure to meet budgeted or stabilized returns within expected time frames, or at all, in respect thereof; uncertainty of revenues, given the nature of our customer contracts; acquisition risks, including the failure to identify or complete attractive acquisitions or failure to realize the intended benefits from our recent acquisitions; risks related to failure to consummate our joint venture with EQT on the terms or timeline currently anticipated, or at all, due to the failure to satisfy closing conditions, obtain necessary approvals or consents, or other factors beyond our control; risks related to failure to achieve the anticipated benefits, synergies or returns from our joint venture with EQT, including as a result of unanticipated costs or liabilities, difficulties in integrating joint venture operations, or the failure of the joint venture to perform in accordance with our expectations; difficulties in expanding our operations into new markets and products; uncertainties and risks related to public health crises; a failure of our information technology systems, systems conversions and integrations, cybersecurity attacks or a breach of our information security systems, networks or processes; risks related to implementation of the new ERP system; risks related to defaults or non-renewals of significant customer contracts; risks related to privacy and data security concerns, and data collection and transfer restrictions and related foreign regulations; changes in applicable governmental regulations and tax legislation; risks related to current and potential international operations and properties; actions by our competitors and their increasing ability to compete with us; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the potential liabilities, costs and regulatory impacts associated with our in-house trucking services and the potential disruptions associated with our use of third-party trucking service providers for transportation services to our customers; liabilities as a result of our participation in multi-employer pension plans; risks related to the partial ownership of properties, including our JV investment; risks related to natural disasters; adverse economic or real estate developments in our geographic markets or the temperature-controlled warehouse industry; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; general economic conditions; risks associated with the ownership of real estate generally and temperature-controlled warehouses in particular; possible environmental liabilities; uninsured losses or losses in excess of our insurance coverage; financial market fluctuations; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing on attractive terms, or at all; risks related to, or restrictions contained in, our debt financings; decreased storage rates or increased vacancy rates; the potential dilutive effect of our common stock offerings, including our ongoing at the market program; the cost and time requirements as a result of our operation as a publicly traded REIT; and our failure to maintain our status as a REIT.

Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “potential,” “near-term,” “long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words. Examples of forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, those regarding our 2026 outlook and our migration of our customers to fixed commitment storage contracts and statements about the joint venture transaction with EQT. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. Other risks, uncertainties and factors, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future except to the extent required by law.

Contacts:

Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Investor Relations

Telephone: 678-459-1959

Email: investor.relations@americold.com

First Quarter 2026 Global Warehouse Segment Results

Beginning with the period ended March 31, 2026, the Company's former Third-Party Managed reportable segment is included under the Warehouse reportable segment. All prior period comparative financial information has been recast to reflect the revised segment structure. The Company's Third-Party Managed sites are included within the same store warehouse pool.

The following tables present revenues, contribution (NOI), margins, and certain operating metrics for our global, same store, and non-same store warehouses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Three Months Ended March 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2026 Actual 2026 Constant Currency(1) 2025 Actual Actual Constant Currency TOTAL WAREHOUSE SEGMENT Global Warehouse revenues(2): Rent and storage $ 246,055 $ 242,748 $ 254,579 (3.3 )% (4.6 )% Warehouse services(3) 331,858 324,709 330,408 0.4 % (1.7 )% Total revenues $ 577,913 $ 567,457 $ 584,987 (1.2 )% (3.0 )% Global Warehouse cost of operations(2)(3): Power 33,823 33,184 31,711 6.7 % 4.6 % Other facilities costs(4)(5) 61,223 60,331 59,723 2.5 % 1.0 % Labor 252,718 246,962 247,444 2.1 % (0.2 )% Other services costs(4)(6) 43,443 42,914 47,515 (8.6 )% (9.7 )% Total warehouse segment cost of operations $ 391,207 $ 383,391 $ 386,393 1.2 % (0.8 )% Global Warehouse contribution (NOI) $ 186,706 $ 184,066 $ 198,594 (6.0) % (7.3 )% Rent and storage contribution (NOI)(7) $ 151,009 $ 149,233 $ 163,145 (7.4) % (8.5 )% Services contribution (NOI)(8) $ 35,697 $ 34,833 $ 35,449 0.7 % (1.7 )% Global Warehouse margin 32.3 % 32.4 % 33.9 % -160 bps -150 bps Rent and storage margin(9) 61.4 % 61.5 % 64.1 % -270 bps -260 bps Warehouse services margin(10) 10.8 % 10.7 % 10.7 % 10 bps 0 bps Global Warehouse rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets(11) 3,930 n/a 4,128 (4.8 )% n/a Average physical occupied pallets(12) 3,372 n/a 3,500 (3.7 )% n/a Average physical pallet positions(12) 5,192 n/a 5,525 (6.0 )% n/a Economic occupancy percentage(11) 75.7 % n/a 74.7 % 100 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage(12) 64.9 % n/a 63.3 % 160 bps n/a Total rent and storage revenues per average economic occupied pallet $ 62.61 $ 61.77 $ 61.67 1.5 % 0.2 % Total rent and storage revenues per average physical occupied pallet $ 72.97 $ 71.99 $ 72.74 0.3 % (1.0 )% Global Warehouse services metrics: Throughput pallets(3) 8,742 n/a 9,010 (3.0 )% n/a Total warehouse services revenues per throughput pallet $ 37.96 $ 37.14 $ 36.67 3.5 % 1.3 %





(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period. (2) Rent, storage, and warehouse services revenues do not include the financial results of warehouses that are classified as held for sale. Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations do not include the financial results of warehouses that are considered idle, closed due to an intention to exit, or held for sale. These sites are recognized within Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net. (3) Prior period Warehouse segment financial results and related metrics have been recast to include the Company’s former Third-Party Managed reportable segment. The former Third-Party Managed services revenues are now included within Warehouse services revenues. (4) Certain immaterial prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (5) Includes real estate rent expense of $6.9 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (6) Includes non-real estate rent expense (equipment lease and rentals) of $1.7 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Prior period non-real estate rent expense is recast for the inclusion of Third-Party Managed sites. (7) Calculated as warehouse rent and storage revenues less power and other facilities costs. (8) Calculated as warehouse services revenues less labor and other services costs. (9) Calculated as warehouse rent and storage contribution (NOI) divided by warehouse rent and storage revenues. (10) Calculated as warehouse services contribution (NOI) divided by warehouse services revenues. (11) We define average economic occupied pallets as the sum of the average number of physically occupied pallets and otherwise contractually committed pallets for a given period, without duplication. Economic occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average economic occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, regardless of whether they are occupied, for the applicable period. (12) We define average physical occupied pallets as the average number of physically occupied pallet positions in our warehouses for the applicable period. Average physical pallet positions is defined as the average number of estimated pallet positions available for storage (also referred to as pallet capacity) within our warehouses for the applicable period. Physical occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average number of physically occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, for the applicable period. (n/a = not applicable)





Three Months Ended March 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2026 Actual 2026 Constant Currency(1) 2025 Actual Actual Constant Currency SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of same store warehouses(2) 215 215 Same store revenues(3): Rent and storage $ 236,068 $ 232,833 $ 238,593 (1.1 )% (2.4 )% Warehouse services(4) 323,626 316,715 316,601 2.2 % — % Total same store revenues $ 559,694 $ 549,548 $ 555,194 0.8 % (1.0 )% Same store cost of operations(3)(4): Power 32,049 31,434 29,515 8.6 % 6.5 % Other facilities costs(5) 57,524 56,716 56,979 1.0 % (0.5 )% Labor 240,527 234,937 232,990 3.2 % 0.8 % Other services costs(5) 41,663 41,149 41,758 (0.2 )% (1.5 )% Total same store cost of operations $ 371,763 $ 364,236 $ 361,242 2.9 % 0.8 % Same store contribution (NOI) $ 187,931 $ 185,312 $ 193,952 (3.1 )% (4.5 )% Same store rent and storage contribution (NOI)(6) $ 146,495 $ 144,683 $ 152,099 (3.7 )% (4.9 )% Same store services contribution (NOI)(7) $ 41,436 $ 40,629 $ 41,853 (1.0 )% (2.9 )% Same store margin 33.6 % 33.7 % 34.9 % -130 bps -120 bps Same store rent and storage margin(8) 62.1 % 62.1 % 63.7 % -160 bps -160 bps Same store services margin(9) 12.8 % 12.8 % 13.2 % -40 bps -40 bps Same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets(10) 3,848 n/a 3,926 (2.0 )% n/a Average physical occupied pallets(11) 3,304 n/a 3,332 (0.8 )% n/a Average physical pallet positions(11) 4,976 n/a 5,031 (1.1 )% n/a Economic occupancy percentage(10) 77.3 % n/a 78.0 % -70 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage(11) 66.4 % n/a 66.2 % 20 bps n/a Same store rent and storage revenues per average economic occupied pallet $ 61.35 $ 60.51 $ 60.77 1.0 % (0.4 )% Same store rent and storage revenues per average physical occupied pallet $ 71.45 $ 70.47 $ 71.61 (0.2 )% (1.6 )% Same store services metrics: Throughput pallets(4) 8,526 n/a 8,619 (1.1 )% n/a Same store warehouse services revenues per throughput pallet $ 37.96 $ 37.15 $ 36.73 3.3 % 1.1 %





(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period. (2) Sites are removed from the site count if the executive leadership team has approved the exit and the site is vacant as of period end or if the site is held for sale. (3) Rent, storage, and warehouse services revenues do not include the financial results of warehouses that are classified as held for sale. Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations do not include the financial results of warehouses that are considered idle, closed due to an intention to exit, or held for sale. These sites are recognized within Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net. (4) Prior period Warehouse segment financial results and related metrics have been recast to include the Company’s former Third-Party Managed reportable segment. The former Third-Party Managed services revenues are now included within Warehouse services revenues. (5) Certain immaterial prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (6) Calculated as same store rent and storage revenues less same store power and other facilities costs. (7) Calculated as same store warehouse services revenues less same store labor and other services costs. (8) Calculated as same store rent and storage contribution (NOI) divided by same store rent and storage revenues. (9) Calculated as same store services contribution (NOI) divided by same store services revenues. (10) We define average economic occupied pallets as the sum of the average number of physically occupied pallets and otherwise contractually committed pallets for a given period, without duplication. Economic occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average economic occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, regardless of whether they are occupied, for the applicable period. (11) We define average physical occupied pallets as the average number of physically occupied pallet positions in our warehouses for the applicable period. Average physical pallet positions is defined as the average number of estimated pallet positions available for storage (also referred to as pallet capacity) within our warehouses for the applicable period. Physical occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average number of physically occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, for the applicable period. (n/a = not applicable)





Three Months Ended March 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2026 Actual 2026 Constant Currency(1) 2025 Actual Actual Constant Currency NON-SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of non-same store warehouses(2) 9 23 Non-same store revenues(3): Rent and storage $ 9,987 $ 9,915 $ 15,986 n/r n/r Warehouse services 8,232 7,994 13,807 n/r n/r Total non-same store revenues $ 18,219 $ 17,909 $ 29,793 n/r n/r Non-same store cost of operations(3): Power 1,774 1,750 2,196 n/r n/r Other facilities costs 3,699 3,615 2,744 n/r n/r Labor 12,191 12,025 14,454 n/r n/r Other services costs 1,780 1,765 5,757 n/r n/r Total non-same store cost of operations $ 19,444 $ 19,155 $ 25,151 n/r n/r Non-same store contribution (NOI) $ (1,225 ) $ (1,246 ) $ 4,642 n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage contribution (NOI)(4) $ 4,514 $ 4,550 $ 11,046 n/r n/r Non-same store services contribution (NOI)(5) $ (5,739 ) $ (5,796 ) $ (6,404 ) n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets(6) 82 n/a 202 n/r n/a Average physical occupied pallets(7) 68 n/a 168 n/r n/a Average physical pallet positions(7) 216 n/a 494 n/r n/a Economic occupancy percentage(6) 38.0 % n/a 40.9 % n/r n/a Physical occupancy percentage(7) 31.5 % n/a 34.0 % n/r n/a Non-same store rent and storage revenues per average economic occupied pallet $ 121.79 $ 120.91 $ 79.14 n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage revenues per average physical occupied pallet $ 146.87 $ 145.81 $ 95.15 n/r n/r Non-same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 216 n/a 391 n/r n/a Non-same store warehouse services revenues per throughput pallet $ 38.11 $ 37.01 $ 35.31 n/r n/r





(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period. (2) As of March 31, 2026, the non-same store facility count consists of: 6 sites that are in the recently completed expansion and development phase, 1 facility that we purchased in 2025, 1 recently leased warehouse in Australia, and 1 site that is temporarily idle. As of March 31, 2026, there are 3 sites in the development and expansion phase that will be added to the non-same store pool when operations commence. Sites are removed from the site count if the executive leadership team has approved the exit and the site is vacant as of period end or if the site is held for sale. (3) Rent, storage, and warehouse services revenues do not include the financial results of warehouses that are classified as held for sale. Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations do not include the financial results of warehouses that are considered idle, closed due to an intention to exit, or held for sale. These sites are recognized within Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net. (4) Calculated as non-same store rent and storage revenues less non-same store power and other facilities costs. (5) Calculated as non-same store warehouse services revenues less non-same store labor and other services costs. (6) We define average economic occupied pallets as the sum of the average number of physically occupied pallets and otherwise contractually committed pallets for a given period, without duplication. Economic occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average economic occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, regardless of whether they are occupied, for the applicable period. (7) We define average physical occupied pallets as the average number of physically occupied pallet positions in our warehouses for the applicable period. Average physical pallet positions is defined as the average number of estimated pallet positions available for storage (also referred to as pallet capacity) within our warehouses for the applicable period. Physical occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average number of physically occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, for the applicable period. (n/a = not applicable) (n/r = not relevant)





Americold Realty Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Property, buildings, and equipment: Land $ 823,897 $ 818,606 Buildings and improvements 4,918,058 4,798,286 Machinery and equipment 1,690,943 1,612,744 Assets under construction 687,313 756,798 8,120,211 7,986,434 Accumulated depreciation (2,715,576 ) (2,641,241 ) Property, buildings, and equipment – net 5,404,635 5,345,193 Operating leases - net 170,772 179,935 Financing leases - net 166,336 157,936 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 39,828 136,863 Accounts receivable - net of allowance of $15,743 and $16,396 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 372,131 368,521 Identifiable intangible assets – net 807,195 819,494 Goodwill 828,260 828,335 Investments in and advances to partially owned entities 39,503 39,231 Other assets 254,980 246,090 Total assets $ 8,083,640 $ 8,121,598 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Borrowings under revolving line of credit $ 606,154 $ 332,111 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 547,710 574,059 Senior unsecured notes and term loans - net of deferred financing costs of $15,101 and $16,001 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 3,576,456 3,792,123 Sale-leaseback financing obligations 41,623 42,352 Financing lease obligations 158,858 152,262 Operating lease obligations 172,090 179,965 Unearned revenues 21,389 20,169 Deferred tax liability - net 92,875 98,591 Other liabilities 7,830 7,953 Total liabilities 5,224,985 5,199,585 Equity Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share – 500,000,000 authorized shares; 285,294,874 and 284,871,943 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 2,852 2,848 Paid-in capital 5,670,634 5,664,195 Accumulated deficit and distributions in excess of net earnings (2,799,205 ) (2,719,408 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,508 ) (63,190 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,819,773 2,884,445 Noncontrolling interests 38,882 37,568 Total equity 2,858,655 2,922,013 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,083,640 $ 8,121,598





Americold Realty Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues: Rent, storage, and warehouse services $ 577,913 $ 584,987 Transportation services 51,957 43,993 Total revenues 629,870 628,980 Operating expenses: Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations 391,207 386,393 Transportation services cost of operations 43,154 36,739 Depreciation and amortization 91,660 88,982 Selling, general, and administrative 71,319 69,235 Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net 20,445 25,414 Net gain from sale of real estate (2,205 ) — Total operating expenses 615,580 606,763 Operating income 14,290 22,217 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (41,519 ) (36,117 ) Loss from investments in partially owned entities (412 ) (1,363 ) Other, net 7,383 1,296 Loss before income taxes (20,258 ) (13,967 ) Income tax (expense) benefit: Current income tax (2,940 ) (1,933 ) Deferred income tax 9,506 (573 ) Total income tax benefit (expense) 6,566 (2,506 ) Net loss $ (13,692 ) $ (16,473 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (135 ) (93 ) Net loss attributable to Americold Realty Trust, Inc. $ (13,557 ) $ (16,380 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding – basic 286,263 285,363 Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted 286,263 285,363 Net loss per common share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 )





Americold Realty Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net loss $ (13,692 ) $ (16,473 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 91,660 88,982 Amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability 1,532 1,400 Project Orion deferred costs amortization 2,582 2,109 Loss from investments in partially owned entities 412 1,363 Stock-based compensation expense 8,432 8,220 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (9,506 ) 573 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 972 139 Non-cash operating lease expenses 8,542 9,292 Net gain from sale of real estate (2,205 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,219 ) 9,633 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (29,149 ) (67,052 ) Other assets (2,995 ) (3,547 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,564 ) (8,451 ) Proceeds from settlement of treasury lock hedge transactions — 1,292 Other, net (4,934 ) 2,722 Net cash provided by operating activities 39,868 30,202 Investing activities: Additions to property, buildings and equipment (109,985 ) (112,543 ) Acquisitions of property, buildings, and equipment, net of cash acquired (18,707 ) — Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (108,448 ) Investments in and advances to partially owned entities and other, net — (5,848 ) Proceeds from sale of property, buildings, and equipment 2,699 133 Net cash used in investing activities (125,993 ) (226,706 ) Financing activities: Distributions paid on common stock, restricted stock units and noncontrolling interests in OP (66,101 ) (63,404 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 1,474 2,228 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — 1,577 Remittance of withholding taxes related to employee stock-based transactions (1,410 ) (2,646 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 480,350 287,146 Repayment on revolving line of credit (212,576 ) (30,000 ) Repayment of sale-leaseback financing obligations (729 ) (869 ) Repayment of financing lease obligations (12,573 ) (7,160 ) Repayment of senior unsecured notes (200,000 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,565 ) 186,872 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (97,690 ) (9,632 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 655 926 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 136,863 47,652 End of period $ 39,828 $ 38,946





Reconciliation of Net Loss to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net loss(1) $ (13,692 ) $ (16,473 ) Adjustments: Real estate related depreciation 56,261 55,599 Net gain from sale of real estate (2,205 ) — Net (gain) loss on real estate related asset disposals (5 ) 1 Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities 247 215 NAREIT FFO $ 40,606 $ 39,342 Adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sale of non-real estate related assets (241 ) 134 Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net 20,445 25,414 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (4,686 ) 221 Project Orion deferred costs amortization 2,582 2,109 Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities — 118 Core FFO $ 58,706 $ 67,338 Adjustments: Amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability 1,532 1,400 Amortization of below/above market leases 365 351 Straight-line rent adjustment 302 84 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (9,506 ) 573 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 7,594 7,259 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 35,399 33,383 Maintenance capital expenditures(3) (12,504 ) (14,799 ) Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities 33 137 Adjusted FFO $ 81,921 $ 95,726





(1) Net loss used in the calculation of the Adjusted FFO reconciliation represents Net loss before adjustment for Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. (2) Stock-based compensation expense excludes any non-routine stock compensation expense associated with certain employee awards, which are recognized within Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net. (3) Maintenance capital expenditures include capital expenditures made to extend the life of, and provide future economic benefit from, our existing temperature-controlled warehouse network and its existing supporting personal property and information technology.





Reconciliation of Net Loss to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO (continued) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

NAREIT FFO $ 40,606 $ 39,342 Core FFO $ 58,706 $ 67,338 Adjusted FFO $ 81,921 $ 95,726 Reconciliation of weighted average shares: Weighted average basic shares for Net loss calculation 286,263 285,363 Dilutive stock options and unvested restricted stock units 343 266 Weighted average dilutive shares 286,606 285,629 NAREIT FFO - basic per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 NAREIT FFO - diluted per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Core FFO - basic per share $ 0.21 $ 0.24 Core FFO - diluted per share $ 0.20 $ 0.24 Adjusted FFO - basic per share $ 0.29 $ 0.34 Adjusted FFO - diluted per share $ 0.29 $ 0.34





Reconciliation of Net Loss to NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net loss(1) $ (13,692 ) $ (16,473 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 91,660 88,982 Interest expense 41,519 36,117 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,566 ) 2,506 Net gain from sale of real estate (2,205 ) — Adjustment to reflect share of EBITDAre of partially owned entities 619 1,516 NAREIT EBITDAre $ 111,335 $ 112,648 Adjustments: Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net 20,445 25,414 Loss from investments in partially owned entities 412 1,363 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (4,686 ) 221 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 7,594 7,259 Net (gain) loss on real estate related asset disposals (5 ) 1 Net (gain) loss on sale of non-real estate related assets (241 ) 134 Project Orion deferred costs amortization 2,582 2,109 Reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities (619 ) (1,516 ) Core EBITDA $ 136,817 $ 147,633 Total revenues $ 629,870 $ 628,980 Core EBITDA margin 21.7 % 23.5 %





(1) Net loss used in the calculation of the Core EBITDA reconciliation represents Net loss before adjustment for Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. (2) Stock-based compensation expense excludes any non-routine stock compensation expense associated with certain employee awards, which are recognized within Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net.





Revenues and Contribution (NOI) by Segment (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Segment revenues: Warehouse(1) $ 577,913 $ 584,987 Transportation 51,957 43,993 Total revenues 629,870 628,980 Segment contribution: Warehouse(1) 186,706 198,594 Transportation 8,803 7,254 Total segment contribution (NOI) 195,509 205,848 Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization expense (91,660 ) (88,982 ) Selling, general, and administrative expense (71,319 ) (69,235 ) Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net (20,445 ) (25,414 ) Net gain from sale of real estate 2,205 — Interest expense (41,519 ) (36,117 ) Loss from investments in partially owned entities (412 ) (1,363 ) Other, net 7,383 1,296 Loss before income taxes $ (20,258 ) $ (13,967 )





(1) Beginning with the period ended March 31, 2026, the Company's former Third-Party Managed reportable segment is included under the Warehouse reportable segment. All prior period comparative financial information has been recast to reflect the revised segment structure.

We view and manage our business through two primary business segments—Warehouse and Transportation. Our core business is our Warehouse segment, where we provide temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services. In our Warehouse segment, we collect rent and storage fees from customers to store their frozen and perishable food and other products within our real estate portfolio. We also provide our customers with handling and other warehouse services related to the products stored in our buildings that are designed to optimize their movement through the cold chain, such as the placement of food products for storage and preservation, the retrieval of products from storage upon customer request, case-picking, blast freezing, produce grading and bagging, ripening, kitting, protein boxing, repackaging, e-commerce fulfillment, and other recurring handling services. Further, we manage warehouses on behalf of third parties and provide warehouse management services to leading food manufacturers and retailers in their owned facilities. We believe our third-party management services help customers to increase efficiency, reduce costs and supply-chain risks, and focus on their core businesses, while also enabling us to offer a complete and integrated suite of services across the cold chain.

In our Transportation segment, we broker and manage transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products for our customers. Our transportation services include consolidation services (i.e., consolidating a customer’s products with those of other customers for more efficient shipment), freight under management services (i.e., arranging for and overseeing transportation of customer inventory) and dedicated transportation services, each designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation and logistics costs to our customers. We provide these transportation services at cost plus a service fee or, in the case of our consolidation or dedicated services, we may charge a fixed fee. We also provide multi-modal global freight forwarding services to support our customers’ needs in certain markets.

Notes and Definitions



We use the following non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental performance measures of our business: NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, NAREIT EBITDAre, Core EBITDA, Core EBITDA margin, net debt to pro-forma Core EBITDA, segment contribution (NOI) and margin, same store revenues and NOI, certain constant currency metrics, and maintenance capital expenditures.



We calculate NAREIT funds from operations, or NAREIT FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as net income or loss determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate and real estate related assets, plus specified non-cash items, such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization, impairment charges on real estate related assets, and our share of reconciling items for partially owned entities. We believe that NAREIT FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effect of real estate related depreciation, amortization and gains or losses from sales of real estate or real estate related assets, all of which are based on historical costs, which implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, NAREIT FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs.



We calculate core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as NAREIT FFO adjusted for the effects of extraordinary items as defined under U.S. GAAP including Net (gain) loss on sale of non-real estate related assets; Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net; Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss; Project Orion deferred costs amortization; and Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities. We believe that Core FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core business operations. We believe Core FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods, while also providing a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.



However, because NAREIT FFO and Core FFO add back real estate depreciation and amortization and do not capture the level of maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, both of which have material economic impacts on our results from operations, we believe the utility of NAREIT FFO and Core FFO measures of our performance may be limited.



We calculate adjusted funds from operations, or Adjusted FFO, as Core FFO adjusted for the effects of Amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability; Amortization of below/above market leases; Straight-line rent adjustment; Deferred income tax (benefit) expense; Stock-based compensation expense; Non-real estate depreciation and amortization; Maintenance capital expenditures; and Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities. We believe that Adjusted FFO is helpful to investors as a meaningful supplemental comparative performance measure of our ability to make incremental capital investments in our business and to assess our ability to fund distribution requirements from our operating activities.



NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are used by management, investors and industry analysts as supplemental measures of operating performance of equity REITs. NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be evaluated along with U.S. GAAP Net loss and Net loss per common share - diluted (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures) in evaluating our operating performance. NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of our results of operations or cash flows from operating activities as disclosed in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) included in our quarterly and annual reports. NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be considered as supplements, but not alternatives, to our Net loss or Net cash provided by operating activities as indicators of our operating performance. Moreover, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the NAREIT definition differently than we do. Accordingly, our NAREIT FFO may not be comparable to FFO as calculated by other REITs. In addition, there is no industry definition of Core FFO or Adjusted FFO and, as a result, other REITs may also calculate Core FFO or Adjusted FFO, or other similarly-captioned metrics, in a manner different than we do. We reconcile NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO to Net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



We calculate NAREIT EBITDA for Real Estate, or NAREIT EBITDAre, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, defined as, Net loss before Depreciation and amortization; Interest expense; Income tax (benefit) expense; Net gain from sale of real estate; and Adjustment to reflect share of EBITDAre of partially owned entities. NAREIT EBITDAre is a measure commonly used in our industry, and we present NAREIT EBITDAre to enhance investor understanding of our operating performance. We believe that NAREIT EBITDAre provides investors and analysts with a measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures, capital investment cycles and useful life of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.



We also calculate our Core EBITDA as NAREIT EBITDAre further adjusted for Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net; Loss from investments in partially owned entities; Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss; Stock-based compensation expense; Net (gain) loss on real estate related asset disposals; Net (gain) loss on sale of non-real estate related assets; Project Orion deferred costs amortization; and Reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities. We believe that the presentation of Core EBITDA provides a measurement of our operations that is meaningful to investors because it excludes the effects of certain items that are otherwise included in NAREIT EBITDAre but which we do not believe are indicative of our core business operations. We calculate Core EBITDA margin as Core EBITDA divided by Total revenues. NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP, and our NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider our NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA as alternatives to Net loss or Net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculations of NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, including: these measures do not reflect our historical or future cash requirements for maintenance capital expenditures or growth and expansion capital expenditures;

these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our indebtedness;

these measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.





Net debt to proforma Core EBITDA is calculated using total debt outstanding less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash divided by pro-forma and/or Core EBITDA. If applicable, we calculate pro-forma Core EBITDA as Core EBITDA further adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures, exited properties and properties classified as held for sale. The pro-forma adjustment for acquisitions reflects the Core EBITDA for the period of time prior to acquisition.



NOI is calculated as Net loss before Interest expense, Income tax (expense) benefit, Depreciation and amortization, and excluding corporate Selling, general, and administrative expense; Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net; Net gain from sale of real estate and all components of non-operating other income and expense. Management believes that this is a helpful metric to measure period to period operating performance of the business.



We define our “same store” population once annually at the beginning of the current calendar year. Our population includes properties owned or leased for the entirety of two comparable periods with at least twelve consecutive months of normalized operations prior to January 1 of the current calendar year. We define “normalized operations” as properties that have been open for operation or lease, after development, expansion, or significant modification (e.g., rehabilitation subsequent to a natural disaster). Acquired properties are included in the “same store” population if owned by us as of the first business day of the prior calendar year (e.g. January 1, 2025) and are still owned by us as of the end of the current reporting period, unless the property is under development. The “same store” pool is also adjusted to remove properties that are being exited (e.g. non-renewal of warehouse lease or held for sale to third parties), were sold, or entered development subsequent to the beginning of the current calendar year. Changes in ownership structure (e.g., purchase of a previously leased warehouse) does not result in a facility being excluded from the same store population, as management believes that actively managing its real estate is normal course of operations. Additionally, management classifies new developments (both conventional and automated facilities) as a component of the same store pool once the facility is considered fully operational and both inbounding and outbounding product for at least twelve consecutive months prior to January 1 of the current calendar year.



We calculate “same store revenues” as revenues for the same store population. We calculate “same store contribution (NOI)” as revenues for the same store population less its cost of operations (excluding any Depreciation and amortization, Selling, general, and administrative, Transactions, strategic initiatives and other costs, net and Net gain from sale of real estate) and all components of non-operating other income and expense. In order to derive an appropriate measure of period-to-period operating performance, we also calculate our same store contribution (NOI) on a constant currency basis to remove the effects of foreign currency exchange rate movements by using the comparable prior period exchange rate to translate from local currency into U.S. dollars for both periods. We evaluate the performance of the warehouses we own or lease using a “same store” analysis, and we believe that same store contribution (NOI) is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it includes the operating performance from the population of properties that is consistent from period to period and also on a constant currency basis, thereby eliminating the effects of changes in the composition of our warehouse portfolio and currency fluctuations on performance measures. Same store contribution (NOI) is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies providing temperature-controlled warehouse storage and handling and other warehouse services may not define same store or calculate same store contribution (NOI) in a manner consistent with our definition or calculation. Same store contribution (NOI) should be considered as a supplement, but not as an alternative, to our results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



We define “maintenance capital expenditures” as capital expenditures made to extend the life of, and provide future economic benefit from, our existing temperature-controlled warehouse network and its existing supporting personal property and information technology. Maintenance capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building or costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Americold’s operating standards.



All quarterly amounts and non-GAAP disclosures within this filing shall be deemed unaudited.



