White Oil Market Global Forecast to 2030 with China Petroleum & Chemical, Sonneborn, Calumet, Savita Oil Technologies, and Gandhar Oil Refinery Leading

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "White Oil Market by Grade, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The white oil market is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2030, from USD 2.19 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8%

The report aims to assist market leaders and new entrants by providing close estimates of revenue figures for the white oil market and its segments. It also helps stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, acquire valuable insights to strengthen their market positions, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. Additionally, it enables stakeholders to gauge the market's pulse and offers information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This growth is supported by the expansion of industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, plastics, and food processing. As healthcare manufacturing continues to rise and quality standards become more stringent, demand for refined, pharmacopeia-grade white oils is increasing. At the same time, rising consumption of packaged foods and premium cosmetic products is adding to the need for food- and cosmetic-grade mineral oils. Expanding production of polymers and flexible packaging, especially in emerging economies, is also increasing usage as white oil is widely used as a processing aid and plasticizer.

Key players in the white oil market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), Sonneborn LLC (US), Calumet, Inc. (US), Savita Oil Technologies Limited (India), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited (India), and others. These companies have adopted various strategies, such as acquisitions and agreements, to expand their market share and increase revenue.



By grade, technical-grade white oils rank second in the market.



Technical-grade white oil is refined to a functional purity level suitable for non-food, non-pharmaceutical industrial uses (typically compliant with FDA 21 CFR 178.3620(b) for indirect contact). The product preserves basic white oil properties through its clear appearance, excellent lubricating ability, and capacity to withstand chemical and thermal stress.

However, it does not meet the highest purity standards required for food and medical applications. The global market predominantly features technical grade as the most common product because its cost-performance ratio offers favorable financial benefits. It is widely used in various sectors, including plastics, polymers, textiles, adhesives, metalworking fluids, and general manufacturing, where companies need regulatory-grade purity only for essential operations while prioritizing cost and efficiency.



By application, the personal care segment holds a significant market share.



The personal care industry is propelled by rapid urbanization, rising female workforce participation, and changing consumer habits in emerging economies. Increasing disposable income and purchasing power allow people to buy premium skin and hair care products. White oil is essential in cosmetic products because it effectively moisturizes skin and remains chemically stable while being safe for sensitive skin.

It acts as the main ingredient in various products like baby oils, facial lotions, and water-resistant creams because it helps retain moisture without causing skin irritation. Manufacturers now focus on pharmaceutical-grade white oils that meet strict international safety standards due to the rising demand for clean beauty products.

North America is the second-largest market for white oil.



The North American white oil market exhibits strong regional ties driven by the demand for high-purity and regulatory-compliant grades, which pharmaceutical companies and advanced polymer packaging require under USMCA trade standards. The market benefits from a solid industrial foundation that stretches from the US Gulf Coast to the Ontario-Quebec corridor in Canada.

The US focuses on medical-grade products and e-commerce services, fueling market demand, while Canada produces food-grade lubricants and Mexico develops its domestic drug and snack processing industries. The white oil market continues steady growth because this essential, non-toxic substance plays vital roles in healthcare, food, and consumer goods supply chains that distribute products across North America.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for White Oil in Various Applications

Restraints

Availability of Substitutes

Opportunities

Extensive Use of Specialty-Grade White Oils in Separator Manufacturing

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Stringent Regulations and Quality Standards

Unmet Needs and White Spaces



Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities



Emerging Business Models and Ecosystem Shifts

Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players



Companies Featured

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Sonneborn LLC

Calumet, Inc.

Savita Oil Technologies Limited

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Eneos

Shell

Petronas Lubricants International

H&R Group

Totalenergies

Enilive S.P.A.

Sasol Limited

Apar Petroleum Specialities Fze

Panama Petrochem Limited

Atlantic Performance Oils

Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Peak Lubricants

Adinath Chemicals

Addinol

Axxonoil Srl

Amaris Chemical Solutions

Renkert Oil

Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

Seojin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Oleotecnica S.P.A.

Nandan Petrochem Ltd.

Lodha Petro

Royal Global Energy

Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hpzie

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