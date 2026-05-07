An Overview of EU and UK Regulatory Affairs | 2-Day Online Training Course (Sept 21st-22nd, 2026) with 12 CPD Hours

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Overview of EU and UK Regulatory Affairs (Sept 21st - Sept 22nd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive course provides an overview of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs and its key responsibilities and would be of value for those new to the function or in support or interactive roles.

Navigating the complexities of regulatory processes, particularly in the context of evolving legislation, can be challenging.

Participants will gain knowledge of current and proposed EU legislation revision and of regulatory procedures available to register products in the EU and the regulatory activities required to maintain products on the market.

The UK is no longer a member of the EU but interactions and collaboration with the EU and other regulatory agencies for obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations in the UK will be discussed.

Discussion sessions and practical case studies will help to consolidate learning, providing attendees with the skills and knowledge to be effective in their roles within the pharmaceutical industry.

CPD Hours: 12

Who Should Attend

This course is designed for personnel wishing to gain an understanding of regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical industry, including:

Administrators

Assistants

Personnel new to regulatory affairs

Those considering a role in regulatory affairs

It will also be of value to those who interface with the regulatory affairs function or support regulatory procedures and activities.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Current EU legislation Drug Development Clinical trials in Europe Seeking scientific advice in Europe Marketing Authorisations Overview of the structure and content of a CTD Procedures for Marketing Authorisation in the EU EU centralised procedures

Day 2 Non-centralised procedures for marketing authorisation in the EU and in the UK Abridged applications and generics Product life cycle; post approval Parallel trade Post-authorisation obligations Pharmacovigilance Licence variations Extensions Renewals Sunset clause Managing and supporting a regulatory affairs department



Speaker

Norah Lightowler is a partner in Lightowler Associates, an independent consultancy offering regulatory advice and support to pharmaceutical companies in or proposing to enter the European market for human pharmaceuticals. They are in their twenty fourth year of successful business. She has wide experience in the pharmaceutical and related nutraceutical, herbal and devices industries as a pharmaceutical assessor with the UK regulatory authority and as associate director of European regulatory affairs with an international pharmaceutical company. She is experienced in organising and presenting courses on European regulatory control systems, including requirements, procedures and strategy.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgbt22

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