The Applications of Nanoparticles in the Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Industries | 2-Day Online Training Course: Sept 15-16, 2026 | Explore Its Vast Potential in Drug and Therapeutic Development

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Applications of Nanoparticles in the Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Industries (Sept 15th - Sept 16th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course offers an in-depth exploration of the rapidly evolving field of nanoparticle technology and its transformative applications in the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries. Due to their ability to interact with biological systems at the molecular level, nanoparticles have emerged as powerful tools in drug delivery, diagnostics, and therapeutic innovations. From improving drug solubility and targeted delivery to enabling advanced imaging techniques, nanoparticles are reshaping modern medicine.

Participants will explore the different types of nanoparticles, including liposomes, polymeric nanoparticles, and metallic nanoparticles, and their specific applications in pharmaceutical, medtech and biotech Industries. The course will delve into nanoparticle design, synthesis, and functionalisation and the regulatory and safety considerations involved in their use. Attendees will also examine cutting-edge research and real-world case studies on how nanoparticles enhance drug efficacy, minimise side effects, and develop novel therapeutic solutions.

CPD Hours: 12

Who Should Attend

This course is designed for professionals involved in pharmaceutical development, biomedical research and medical innovation, including:

Pharmaceutical scientists and researchers

Biomedical engineers and researchers

Drug development professionals

Regulatory affairs specialists in pharma and biotech

Nanotechnology researchers and engineers

Clinical researchers and medical scientists

R&D managers in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries

Consultants and advisors in pharmaceutical innovation and nanomedicine

This course is ideal for professionals looking to deepen their understanding of nanoparticle technology, explore its vast potential in drug and therapeutic development and stay at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biomedical advancements.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Overview of nanotechnology Nanoparticle characterisation Nanoparticles in drug delivery Pharmaceutical applications of nanoparticles Nanoparticles in cancer therapy Nanoparticles in diagnostic and imaging techniques Biocompatibility, toxicity and regulatory challenges Future directions and emerging trends



Speaker

Mohammed Alkattan earned a BSc in Applied Chemistry in 2009 from Damascus University then worked as a Quality Control in Oubri Pharma. He then pursued an MSc in Drug Chemistry from the University of Newcastle, UK. After that, he was appointed as research scientist between AstraZeneca and University of Nottingham to develop novel nanoparticles for drug delivery. In 2015, he started his PhD in Polymer Chemistry between University of Edinburgh and University of Glasgow where novel monomers and polymers were developed for biomedical applications.

In 2018, he led the development, scale up and manufacturing of nanoparticles for drug delivery application at OxSonics - Oxford. Dr Alkattan gained massive experience on the development of nanoparticles for clinical applications in terms of challenges scale up, stability, function, toxicity and regulation. Dr Alkattan is now the leading the research and development of wound dressings at Gentell.

His diverse educational background equips him with a unique perspective and a broad range of skills, making him a valuable asset in the field of polymer chemistry and drug delivery.

He is also a regular reviewer for many high-impact journals.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a32del

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