Drafting Renewable Energy Contracts: Clearer Terms, Stronger Projects and Better Outcomes (2-Day Online Training Course: Sept 24th-25th, 2026)

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting Renewable Energy Contracts: Clearer Terms, Stronger Projects and Better Outcomes (Sept 24th - Sept 25th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The renewable energy revolution isn't just technical - it's legal, commercial and contractual aswell. Renewable energy projects can succeed or fail on the strength of their contracts - are your agreements fit for purpose?

As the global energy landscape evolves, renewable energy is becoming a central pillar of national strategies for energy security, sovereignty and sustainability. Governments and industries are accelerating their transition away from hydrocarbons - yet with this transition comes legal and contractual complexity.

For legal, commercial, and technical professionals, the ability to draft and negotiate watertight, future-proof contracts is no longer optional - it's mission-critical.

From land use disputes and environmental impact considerations to stakeholder conflicts over access rights and ESG expectations, renewable energy projects face a host of unique legal challenges. To manage these risks and deliver successful outcomes, professionals need contracts that are not just legally sound, but practical, precise and fit for purpose.

This two-day, highly practical and interactive trainingcourse offers a comprehensive and in-depth guide to drafting and structuring commercial contracts associated with the renewable energy sector. You'll learn how to draft clear, user-friendly agreements that allocate risk effectively, define obligations precisely and support long-term project success.

Whether you're working on solar, wind, hydro, or hydrogen projects, this trainingcourse will help you navigate the sector's unique commercial, regulatory and operational challenges.

CPD Hours: 12

Who Should Attend?

This trainingcourse has been specially designed for professionals involved in the planning, negotiation, drafting and management of contracts in the renewable energy sector, including:

In-house legal teams and commercial counsel

Contracts and commercial managers

Project and procurement managers

Bid managers and supply chain managers

Renewable energy developers

Engineering and operations managers

Consultants and advisors working across the renewable energy sector

Risk and compliance officers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 An overview of the different renewable technologies Common renewable contract forms Drafting and construction of renewable contracts The key issues of negotiating and drafting renewable contracts The element of risk

Day 2 Critical operational pitfalls and challenges Pricing, delivery and payment Dispute resolution and enforcement ESG and sustainability



Speaker

Christopher Lennon is the Director of Stone Falcon Corporate and Legal Consulting Ltd - a company that works internationally based in Scotland, UK. Chris has 30 years' experience within the oil and gas industry - initially working offshore on rigs in the UK and Norway before becoming involved with projects and supply chain issues.

He helped establish an anti-corrosion production facility in Aberdeen for casing tubulars - running the production facility initially before going on to create and manage the supply chain. He has set up distribution networks supporting the North Sea E&P industry within Aberdeen. He has managed (and continues to do so) a variety of 'special projects' internationally - normally strategic or change management focussed. He has worked/consulted extensively within the field of supply chain management - is a contracts specialist and an international commercial arbitrator.

He was empanelled as both an Arbitrator and a Mediator at the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC); has the Freedom of the City of London; is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Association of International Energy Negotiators. He holds an MBA and LLB from the University of Aberdeen, as well as the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators DipICArb. He has over 22 years teaching experience including a number of universities across a wide range of subjects.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn0kug

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.