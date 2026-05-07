Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CHICAGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) (“Chicago Atlantic” or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Peter Sack, Co-Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Chicago Atlantic delivered stable results for the first quarter of 2026 in an unstable macro environment by continuing to differentiate ourselves from other capital providers. Sourcing loans with shorter durations that are not broadly marketed and backed by operators and facilities that are profitable and diversified across geographies and distribution channels has kept our portfolio relatively insulated from the current pressures impacting the broader private credit markets. With 100% of our loans protected by either fixed rates or floating rates with floors at or above the Prime rate, we have been able to generate a consistent weighted average portfolio yield. We remain encouraged by opportunities for the cannabis industry, and the rescheduling of medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III by an order of the Federal government last month marks the most significant federal policy for the industry in its history. We expect this order, when implemented, to strengthen operator balance sheets and improve cash flows which would improve the credit profiles of our borrowers. We look forward to the establishment of a framework in upcoming months for the new policy.”

Quarterly Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share OPERATING RESULTS Net interest income $ 13,124,086 $ 0.61 $ 14,238,203 $ 0.66 $ 13,041,933 $ 0.61 Total expenses before provision for expected credit losses $ 4,239,871 $ 0.20 $ 5,981,137 $ 0.28 $ 4,073,897 $ 0.19 Net income $ 4,840,364 $ 0.23 $ 8,157,249 $ 0.38 $ 10,041,312 $ 0.47 (Benefit) provision for current expected credit losses $ 3,837,851 $ 0.18 $ 99,817 $ 0.00 $ (1,073,276 ) $ (0.05 ) Distributable earnings - basic $ 9,833,020 $ 0.47 $ 9,251,310 $ 0.44 $ 9,727,657 $ 0.47 Distributable earnings - diluted $ 9,833,020 $ 0.46 $ 9,251,310 $ 0.43 $ 9,727,657 $ 0.46 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 21,484,118 - 21,485,739 - 21,264,891 - Regular dividends declared $ 9,907,728 $ 0.47 $ 9,907,728 $ 0.47 9,820,079 $ 0.47 PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE Total loan principal outstanding $ 413,589,833 $ 411,075,088 $ 407,011,816 Portfolio companies 25 26 30 Unfunded commitments $ 4,450,293 $ 31,116,960 $ 19,795,000 Gross unlevered weighted average yield to maturity 15.8 % 16.3 % 16.9 % Aggregate loan portfolio bearing a variable interest rate 64.8 % 62.4 % 58.5 % Book value per share $ 14.39 $ 14.60 $ 14.87 Debt/equity ratio 38.4 % 32.0 % 28.0 %

Portfolio Activity

The following table summarizes the Company's primary investment activities:

Three months ended March 31, 2026 Principal Portfolio Companies Loans Outstanding December 31, 2025 $ 411,075,088 26 Principal Advances1 New portfolio companies 16,211,500 1 Existing portfolio companies 37,868,649 4 54,080,149 Scheduled Principal Repayments New portfolio companies - Existing portfolio companies (3,349,541 ) 11 (3,349,541 ) Unscheduled Principal Repayments New portfolio companies - Existing portfolio companies (48,215,862 ) 5 (48,215,862 ) Net change in principal outstanding 2,514,745 Loans Outstanding March 31, 2026 $ 413,589,833 25

1 Principal advances include capitalized paid-in-kind ("PIK") interest and/or other fees, if any, that were capitalized to the outstanding loan balance of the subject loan(s).

Capital Activity

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately $117.1 million of total drawn leverage, comprised of $67.1 million drawn on the secured revolving credit facility and $50.0 million of outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2028.





As of May 7, 2026, the Company has $59.0 million available on its secured revolving credit facility, and total liquidity, net of estimated liabilities, of approximately $54 million.



2026 Outlook

Chicago Atlantic offered the following outlook for full year 2026:

The Company expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio based on Distributable Earnings per weighted average diluted share of approximately 90% to 100% on a full year basis.





If the Company’s taxable income requires additional distribution in excess of the regular quarterly dividend, in order to meet its 2026 taxable income distribution requirements, the Company expects to meet that requirement with a special dividend in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Supplemental Details

Chicago Atlantic will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast of the Company’s quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.refi.reit . The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for one year.

Chicago Atlantic posted its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Supplemental on the Investor Relations page of its website. Chicago Atlantic routinely posts important information for investors on its website, www.refi.reit . The Company intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material information, for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. The Company encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in Chicago Atlantic to monitor the Investor Relations page of its website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, publicly available earnings calls, presentations, webcasts and other information posted from time to time on the website. Please visit the IR Resources section of the website to sign up for email notifications.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York, and London.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect our current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our future growth and strategies for such growth, are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect us. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

Lisa Kampf

SCR Partners

IR@REFI.reit





CHICAGO ATLANTIC REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 (unaudited) Assets Loans held for investment $ 332,462,151 $ 332,772,244 Loans held for investment - related party 76,775,335 76,183,323 Loans held for investment, at carrying value 409,237,486 408,955,567 Current expected credit loss reserve (8,680,583 ) (5,062,785 ) Loans held for investment at carrying value, net 400,556,903 403,892,782 Cash and cash equivalents 27,855,945 14,948,884 Interest receivable 4,907,288 4,009,800 Other receivables and assets, net 2,562,700 874,245 Related party receivables 65,776 1,189,937 Total Assets $ 435,948,612 $ 424,915,648 Liabilities Revolving loan $ 67,050,000 $ 49,100,000 Notes payable, net 49,393,248 49,334,459 Dividend payable 11,347,028 11,157,220 Related party payables 1,453,942 2,214,920 Management and incentive fees payable 1,719,495 3,098,576 Interest payable 310,106 1,348,334 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,242,135 834,977 Interest reserve 10,000 12,686 Total Liabilities 132,525,954 117,101,172 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 21,080,272 and 21,080,272 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 210,803 210,803 Additional paid-in-capital 323,991,208 323,125,854 Accumulated deficit (20,779,353 ) (15,522,181 ) Total stockholders' equity 303,422,658 307,814,476 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 435,948,612 $ 424,915,648





CHICAGO ATLANTIC REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues Interest income $ 15,164,688 $ 15,107,315 Interest expense (2,040,602 ) (2,065,382 ) Net interest income 13,124,086 13,041,933 Expenses Management and incentive fees, net 1,719,495 1,735,533 General and administrative expense 1,151,474 1,196,106 Professional fees 503,548 492,946 Stock based compensation 865,354 649,312 Provision (benefit) for current expected credit losses 3,837,851 (1,073,276 ) Total expenses 8,077,722 3,000,621 Change in unrealized loss on investment (206,000 ) - Realized gain on debt securities, at fair value - - Net income before income taxes 4,840,364 10,041,312 Income tax expense - - Net income $ 4,840,364 $ 10,041,312 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.47 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 21,080,272 20,858,466 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 21,484,118 21,264,891

Distributable Earnings

In addition to using certain financial metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our performance, we also use Distributable Earnings to evaluate our performance. Distributable Earnings is a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define Distributable Earnings as, for a specified period, the net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income (loss); provided that Distributable Earnings does not exclude, in the case of investments with a deferred interest feature (such as OID, debt instruments with PIK interest and zero coupon securities), accrued income that we have not yet received in cash, (iv) provision for current expected credit losses and (v) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash charges, in each case after discussions between our Manager and our independent directors and after approval by a majority of such independent directors. We believe providing Distributable Earnings on a supplemental basis to our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall performance of our business. As a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income and to pay tax at regular corporate rates to the extent that we annually distribute less than 100% of such taxable income. Given these requirements and our belief that dividends are generally one of the principal reasons that stockholders invest in our common stock, we generally intend to attempt to pay dividends to our stockholders in an amount equal to our net taxable income, if and to the extent authorized by our Board. Distributable Earnings is one of many factors considered by our Board in authorizing dividends and, while not a direct measure of net taxable income, over time, the measure can be considered a useful indicator of our dividends.

In our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, we defined Distributable Earnings so that, in addition to the exclusions noted above, the term also excluded from net income Incentive Compensation paid to our Manager. We believe that revising the term Distributable Earnings so that it is presented net of Incentive Compensation, while not a direct measure of net taxable income, over time, can be considered a more useful indicator of our ability to pay dividends. This adjustment to the calculation of Distributable Earnings has no impact on period-to-period comparisons. Distributable Earnings should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP net income. We caution readers that our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, our reported Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.



Three months ended March 31, 2026

(unaudited) March 31, 2025

(unaudited) Net Income $ 4,840,364 $ 10,041,312 Adjustments to net income Stock based compensation 865,354 649,312 Amortization of debt issuance costs 83,451 110,309 Provision (benefit) for current expected credit losses 3,837,851 (1,073,276 ) Change in unrealized loss on investment 206,000 - Distributable Earnings $ 9,833,020 $ 9,727,657 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in shares) 21,080,272 20,858,466 Basic Distributable Earnings per Weighted Average Share $ 0.47 $ 0.47 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in shares) 21,484,118 21,264,891 Diluted Distributable Earnings per Weighted Average Share $ 0.46 $ 0.46



