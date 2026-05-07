USA Rare Earth Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

STILLWATER, Okla., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (the Company), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call that afternoon to discuss the results and related matters.
EARNINGS RELEASE
Wednesday, May 13, 2026 (after market close)
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1 (833) 890-8030
International: +1 (412) 564-6268
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: June 13, 2026
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1 (855) 669-9658
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
Access code: 3072046
Investors may also access the live call and the replay over the internet on the “Events” page of the Company’s investor website located at www.usare.com or at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=c1UqC8rH.
For more information, please visit USARE.com.
About USA Rare Earth
USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is building a fully integrated rare earth and permanent magnet value chain across the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil. Through its ownership of Less Common Metals (LCM), one of the world’s leading producers of rare earth metals and alloys, its development of magnet manufacturing capacity in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Pela Ema mine in Brazil (subject to closing the SVG transaction) and the Round Top deposit in Texas, USA Rare Earth operates across the entire value chain from mining to metal-making, alloy production and neodymium magnet manufacturing. USA Rare Earth is establishing a secure, Western-aligned supply of materials essential to the aerospace and defense, semiconductor, energy, data center, physical AI, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors.
For more information, visit www.usare.com.
Investor Relations Contact
J.B. Lowe, CFA
VP, Head of Investor Relations
ir@USARE.com
Media Relations Contact
Collected Strategies
Dan Moore / Scott Bisang
USAR-CS@collectedstrategies.com