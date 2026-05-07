Howard Miller Begins New Chapter Built on Legacy of the Iconic American Clock Brand

ZEELAND, Mich., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clockmaker Howard Miller is relaunching with new West Michigan ownership and a new leadership team, under the direction of company veteran Jim O’Keefe as President.

The move represents a modern revival of the 100-year-old brand, rooted in its legacy of craftsmanship while affirming its relevance for today’s consumers. The company, which announced plans to wind down operations in July 2025, is now actively rebuilding with a curated product strategy centered on its most enduring categories: wall, mantel, tabletop and floor clocks.

Still headquartered in Zeeland, Howard Miller is now led by O’Keefe, former Vice President of Sales and Marketing, alongside Director of Marketing Andrew Christmann, both longtime leaders within the company.

“We felt a responsibility to build on an established tradition of quality workmanship and iconic design,” said O’Keefe, who is also part of the new ownership group. “Howard Miller has always had a deep connection with the people who bring these clocks into their homes. Our goal is to honor that legacy while building a company that carries it forward in a meaningful way.”

A new generation of stewardship

The leadership team is backed by a group of investors bringing both business leadership and a shared personal connection to the brand, including:

J.C. Huizenga , Founder and Chairman, Huizenga Group

, Founder and Chairman, Huizenga Group Phil Poel , EVP Global Supply Chain, Traeger Grills

, EVP Global Supply Chain, Traeger Grills Bill McKendry, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, BrandHaven





Together, the group brings experience in operational excellence and scaling brands.

“Howard Miller is a rare kind of brand — one with deep cultural roots and a legacy of craftsmanship that still resonates today,” said Huizenga. “This investment is as much emotional as it is strategic. We see an opportunity to not just preserve what Howard Miller has been, but to reintroduce what it can be for the next generation.”

McKendry added: “Howard Miller has long been a category leader in clocks, but it’s been under-leveraged emotionally. At its best, this brand helps people mark life’s most meaningful moments. That’s the opportunity in front of us; to reconnect the product to the role it plays in people’s lives.”



Members of the Miller family will remain integrally involved as advisors, ensuring continuity with the company’s heritage as it enters this next phase.

“We are incredibly proud of what Howard Miller has represented for a century,” said Buzz Miller. “To see a group step forward that not only understands the business but genuinely values the legacy and what it means to this community, gives us great confidence in what comes next.”

Focused strategy for the future

The relaunched company will begin with a curated offering of its most recognized designs while ramping production of new and updated collections. The strategy reflects a disciplined focus on the categories where Howard Miller has traditionally led the market.

Initial operations include a Zeeland-based team focused on design, operations and marketing, supported by a national sales force. Product availability will scale through the coming months, with new designs expected to be introduced by the end of 2026.

O’Keefe noted, “For a century, Howard Miller has marked time beautifully. We know this work is about more than just continuing a product line. It is about preserving and growing a brand heritage that we are excited to keep moving forward.”

About Howard Miller

Founded in 1926 in Zeeland, Michigan, Howard Miller is one of the world’s most recognized clockmakers and a long-standing category leader in wall, mantel and floor clocks. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, design and innovation, the company has produced iconic timepieces for a century — from early chiming clocks to mid-century modern designs and contemporary masterpieces. Today, Howard Miller continues its legacy as a premium heritage brand, helping people mark life’s most meaningful moments with enduring beauty and precision.

For more information, visit www.howardmiller.com

Media Contacts

Alli Cooke

alli.cooke@llyc.global