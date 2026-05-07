AI Financial Corporation Announces Commercial Agreement with SuperQ Quantum to Support Post-Quantum Security Initiatives

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC)(FRA:5AR1) ("AiFi" or the "Company"), a fintech company providing blockchain-powered payment, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, today announced a strategic commercial agreement with SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. ("SuperQ Quantum" or "SuperQ") (CSE: QBTQ; OTCQB: QBTQF; Frankfurt: 25X), a company specializing in hybrid quantum computing and post-quantum cybersecurity.

The partnership is focused on supporting infrastructure security initiatives across portions of AiFi’s digital asset platform as digital finance systems continue to evolve.

AiFi’s infrastructure has processed more than USD $8 billion in cumulative transaction volume since inception, including approximately USD $3.5 billion during fiscal 2025. As institutional adoption of digital assets continues to grow, the Company believes infrastructure security and operational resilience will remain important across payments, settlement, custody, and software-driven financial systems.

Under the agreement, SuperQ will support AiFi in evaluating and strengthening portions of its infrastructure using SuperPQC™, SuperQ’s post-quantum cryptography framework. The engagement is expected to include implementation work related to selected payment, trading, and settlement work environments across the Company’s platform.

The scope of work includes security measures intended to support secure communications, transaction authentication, and infrastructure resilience across portions of ALT5 Pay, ALT5 Prime, and ALT5 AI. The agreement also includes evaluation of infrastructure frameworks intended to support compute availability, resource metering, and future AI-driven financial applications.

Any future commercialization of compute-linked infrastructure initiatives would remain subject to ongoing technical evaluation, regulatory considerations, separate blockchain and tokenized development workstreams, and additional commercial agreements between parties.

The engagement is expected to focus on:

Evaluation and potential deployment of post-quantum cryptographic protections across selected portions of AiFi’s infrastructure stack

Secure communications and authentication protections for covered payment, trading, and settlement environments

Infrastructure assessment related to long-term operational resilience and evolving cybersecurity requirements

Evaluation of infrastructure frameworks supporting compute availability, resource monitoring, and future AI-driven financial applications

The initial implementation timeline contemplated under the agreement is expected to span approximately four months, subject to milestone completion and ongoing technical evaluation.

Tony Isaac, CEO of AI Financial Corporation, stated:

“As digital finance infrastructure continues to evolve, long-term security and operational resilience are becoming increasingly important. This agreement supports our focus on strengthening infrastructure resilience across key areas of our platform while also providing a framework to evaluate future infrastructure opportunities tied to evolving digital financial systems.”

Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc., added:

“We are proud to support AiFi as it continues building modern institutional infrastructure for digital finance. Demand for advanced cybersecurity, infrastructure protection, and next-generation compute frameworks continues to grow as financial systems evolve.”

About AI Financial Corporation

AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company providing global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, including solutions that support crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Built on infrastructure that has processed more than $8 billion in cumulative transaction volume since inception, AiFi serves institutional and enterprise clients across the evolving digital financial ecosystem. The Company is focused on expanding its platform capabilities to support emerging forms of financial activity, including tokenization, software-driven financial systems, and AI-enabled applications and autonomous transaction infrastructure.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ; Frankfurt: 25X; OTCQB: QBTQF) is focused on reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. Through its Super™ platform and SuperPQC™ security framework, the Company delivers enterprise-focused quantum computing, AI optimization, and post-quantum cybersecurity solutions across finance, healthcare, logistics, government, and other sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may include statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition, the Company's strategic direction, and potential future initiatives.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully integrate Block Street's operations and technology; the timing and extent of any commercial deployment of acquired capabilities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from the acquisition; the availability of capital to support future development; the Company's ability to develop, acquire, or integrate new technologies; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy under its new corporate identity and ticker symbol; changes in market conditions; regulatory developments affecting the Company's business; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Forward-looking statements relating to potential future platform capabilities, including those associated with tokenized assets and on-chain financial infrastructure, are subject to ongoing evaluation. The Company does not currently offer certain of these capabilities within its commercial platform, and there can be no assurance that such capabilities will be successfully developed or implemented.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

Phone: +1 (949) 574-3860

Email: AIFC@gateway-grp.com