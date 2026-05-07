Al Tamimi and Company Participated in Construction Week Dispute Resolution on 6 May 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Tamimi and Company was approached by Construction Week magazine to participate in its Dispute Resolution Question Time Dubai, which took place on 6 May 2026 at Dubai Knowledge Park. This event attracted market leaders and pioneers in the construction, infrastructure and energy industry.

The firm was represented by Dispute Resolution Partner Khushboo Shahdadpuri, who was invited to speak at the event alongside leading practitioners and industry experts. The session brought together senior legal and construction professionals to discuss key developments, emerging challenges, and evolving best practices in resolving complex and high-value construction, infrastructure and energy disputes in the UAE and wider GCC region.

Commenting on her participation, Khushboo Shahdadpuri, Partner said:

“Resolving disputes in construction, infrastructure and energy projects continue to evolve rapidly, particularly in a region as dynamic as the Middle East. Platforms, such as this, are thus invaluable for exchanging practical insights on how parties can effectively avoid disputes without escalation to achieve more commercially effective outcomes. Even where escalation is required, there are different strategies and approaches that can be taken on board to achieve robust outcomes.”

Khushboo Shahdadpuri’s participation reflected Al Tamimi and Company’s continued commitment to contributing to industry dialogue and sharing thought leadership on complex construction and dispute resolution matters across the region.

The event served as a key platform for engaging with peers, sharing perspectives, and reinforcing best practices within the construction disputes landscape.

About Al Tamimi and Company

Al Tamimi and Company is the leading full-service law firm in the UAE and MENA region, with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since 1989, we have delivered innovative, cost-effective legal solutions to address complex business challenges.

Our team of 580+ legal professionals combine deep expertise with practical insights, offering commercially focused advice that drives client success. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, we foster a dynamic environment that attracts top talent and empowers us to deliver outstanding results across industries.

Media Contact

Hadi Ayedh

Public Relations and Communications Manager

+971505490461

h.ayedh@tamimi.com