ATM Managed Services Market Projected to Surpass USD 18.96 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ATM Managed Services Market size was valued at USD 8.24 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.96 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 8.69% from 2026 to 2035.

The lack of automation in ATM management and the growing demand from financial institutions for network optimization and increased operational efficiency are the driving forces behind the market study for ATM managed services.





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The size of the U.S. ATM Managed Services Market was USD 1.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.40 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.36% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. This growth is driven by the adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based management, predictive maintenance, and AI and IoT-enabled ATMs.

Banks Outsourcing ATM Operations to Propel Market Growth Globally

Financial institutions are increasingly outsourcing ATM operations to ATM management service providers in order to reduce operating expenses and improve efficiency. High maintenance, cash replenishment, monitoring, and security compliance costs can arise from running an ATM network internally. A bank may secure uptime, improve cash optimization, and even eliminate machines that use AI and IoT for predictive maintenance by using a managed service. By lowering downtime, this not only enhances client satisfaction but also helps banks concentrate on core banking operations rather than ATM network operations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Mode

In 2025, Cloud-based led the market with a share of 51.07% owing to its scalable, economical nature and its capacity to enable real-time monitoring and centralized management of ATM networks. On-premises is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.20% as banks and credit unions that are most concerned with the security of consumer data and regulatory compliance want more control over ATM operations.

By Service Type

In 2025, Cash Management Services led the market with a share of 45.40% owing to the high demand for streamlined cash handling and optimized cash replenishment cycles globally. ATM Monitoring Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.80% attributed to rising adoption of AI, IoT, and cloud technologies to facilitate real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved security.

By ATM Location

In 2025, Offsite ATM led the market with a share of 45.30% due to their widespread adoption in high volume locations such as shopping malls, transport hubs, and urban areas. Mobile ATM is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.04% due to expanding demand for on-the-move solutions, music festivals and similar events globally.

By End User

In 2025, Banks led the market with a share of 64.20% driven by the large number of ATMs owned by banks. Retailers is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.80% due to the increasing usage of ATMs in shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail outlets.

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Regional Insights:

Due to increased banking penetration, growing demand for quick access to cash, and growing retail and financial infrastructure, the ATM managed services market in Asia Pacific held the biggest share in 2025 (38.10%). Because managed services aid with cash optimization, increased operational efficiency, decreased downtime through real-time ATM monitoring, and predictive maintenance, financial institutions are choosing to use them.

Due to the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based ATM monitoring solutions, North America is expected to develop at the quickest rate in the ATM managed services market in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.47%. Due to cash management, reduced ATM uptime, security management, and the necessity for regulatory compliance, ATM outsourcing has grown in popularity within the financial institution vertical.

Key Players:

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

Cardtronics (NCR Atleos)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.

CMS Info Systems Ltd.

Fujitsu

Hyosung

Electronic Payment and Services (EPS)

Vocalink Ltd

Cashlink Global Systems Pvt. Ltd

QDS, Inc.

Automated Transaction Delivery

Itautec

Brinks Inc.

KAL (Korala Associates Limited)

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

CashTrans LLC

Recent Developments:

In September 2025, NCR Atleos partnered with Mastercard and ITCARD to introduce a contactless ATM experience, allowing cardholders to withdraw cash using their mobile devices without the need for a PIN.

In July 2025, Fiserv announced a strategic relationship with TD Bank Group to integrate its innovative merchant product offering, Clover, with TD's business banking solutions.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Operational Efficiency & ATM Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate cash-out rates, predictive maintenance effectiveness, energy consumption, and ATM utilization efficiency across locations.

– helps you evaluate cash-out rates, predictive maintenance effectiveness, energy consumption, and ATM utilization efficiency across locations. Customer Usage & Self-Service Behavior Insights – helps you understand transaction patterns, peak usage periods, self-service adoption, and customer demographics influencing ATM demand.

– helps you understand transaction patterns, peak usage periods, self-service adoption, and customer demographics influencing ATM demand. Technology Penetration & Digital Integration Analysis – helps you track adoption of AI, IoT-enabled ATMs, biometric authentication, and digital payment integration technologies.

– helps you track adoption of AI, IoT-enabled ATMs, biometric authentication, and digital payment integration technologies. Risk Management & Security Performance Metrics – helps you assess fraud detection efficiency, cybersecurity risks, tampering incidents, and regulatory compliance levels across ATM networks.

– helps you assess fraud detection efficiency, cybersecurity risks, tampering incidents, and regulatory compliance levels across ATM networks. Revenue Optimization & Smart Banking Trends – helps you identify opportunities in cross-selling, intelligent ATM services, and data-driven banking strategies enhancing operational profitability.

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