Legacy Opens Pasadena Southmore Clinic to Address Critical Health Care Needs

HOUSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasadena gains a new health care lifeline with the opening of the Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic. The two-story, more than 37,000 square foot facility at 1951 Southmore Avenue brings comprehensive, affordable care to a community where nearly one in three residents is uninsured and child uninsured rates are more than double the national average.





L to R: Aaron Stewart, COO, LCH; Ilda Andaluz, CHRO, LCH; Dr. Tamisha Jones, Chief Medical Officer, LCH; James Hazen, Board Member, LCH; Rebekah Le, CFO, LCH; Jonathan Estrada, Pasadena City Council Member; Gloria Moreno, Office of Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia; Cathy Easter, President and CEO, Houston Methodist; Gregory Nelson, Board Chair, Houston Methodist; Ryan Martin, Board Chair, LCH; Marc L. Boom, MD, President and CEO, Houston Methodist; Robert Palussek, CEO, LCH; Chree Boydstun, Chief External Affairs Officer, LCH; Senator Carol Alvarado, Texas Senate District 6; Thomas Schoenbein, Mayor, City of Pasadena; Bishop Cynthia Fierro Harvey, Texas Annual Conference and the Rio Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church; Cristina Womack, President and CEO, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce; Aaron E. Styron, Pasadena City Council Member; and Emmanuel Guerrero, Pasadena City Council Member. Photo credit: Daniel Ortiz

“Pasadena families deserve access to high-quality, family-centered care without barriers,” said Robert Palussek, CEO of Legacy Community Health. “At Legacy, we choose to show up in communities where care gaps persist and make comprehensive services available to everyone. This new clinic reflects our commitment to meeting families where they are and providing the connected, long-term care they need to thrive.”

The clinic was made possible through Houston Methodist’s partnership and its transformational gift of more than $50 million supporting new health facilities in Pasadena and Acres Homes. Together, Legacy Community Health and Houston Methodist are expanding access to high-quality care and reducing barriers for uninsured and underinsured patients.

“At Houston Methodist, serving our communities is at the heart of what we do,” said Marc L. Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist. “The Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic represents years of thoughtful collaboration to better meet the needs of families in Pasadena and the surrounding area. By supporting Legacy Community Health’s continued growth in Pasadena, we are expanding access to care and creating a lasting resource for the community, while providing opportunities to train future physicians.”

Designed by Kirksey Architects and built by Harvey Cleary Builders, the state-of-the-art clinic significantly expands care capacity for the community.

All services are offered with Legacy’s commitment to affordability, including acceptance of Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, most private insurance plans, and a sliding-scale fee structure to ensure no one is turned away due to inability to pay. Core services include:

Adult and pediatric primary care

OB/GYN services

Behavioral health

X-ray imaging

Wraparound support services

Dental and pharmacy services (launching late summer 2026)

The clinic opens with more than 50 team members providing care and support for Pasadena families. Staff will grow to more than 80 employees when dental and pharmacy services open later this year. As part of the largest FQHC in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, the clinic benefits from Legacy’s extensive infrastructure and multidisciplinary support. A growing team of 18 clinicians, with more to be added, will further expand access and strengthen continuity of care for the community.

The clinic will also serve as the new home of the Houston Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program, which is moving from Legacy San Jacinto to Legacy Pasadena Southmore. The program brings physician trainees onsite to support patient care, expand clinical capacity, and strengthen continuity of care for Pasadena families.

“This partnership between Houston Methodist and Legacy brings together our shared commitment to those we serve, combining our strengths to expand access to high-quality care for families in Pasadena,” said Cathy Easter, senior vice president of community development at Houston Methodist. “Our longstanding collaboration continues to demonstrate how working together can make a lasting difference in the health of our communities.”

Pasadena is one of the region’s most diverse and fastest-growing areas, home to working families who have historically faced challenges accessing coordinated, affordable health care. The new clinic supports Legacy’s intentional expansion into communities with the greatest need by bringing essential services closer to where families live and work.

By removing traditional barriers to care—cost, transportation, and insurance status—the clinic will serve as a trusted health care home for the community. Integrated services offered in one location will help reduce fragmented care and strengthen long-term health connections across every life stage.

To learn more or schedule an appointment at the new Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic, visit legacycommunityhealth.org/pasadena.

About Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist is one of the nation’s leading health systems and academic medical centers. The health system consists of nine hospitals: Houston Methodist Hospital, its flagship academic hospital in the Texas Medical Center, seven community hospitals and one long-term acute care hospital throughout the Greater Houston metropolitan area. Houston Methodist also includes a research institute; a comprehensive residency program; international patient services; freestanding comprehensive care, emergency care and imaging centers; and outpatient facilities. Houston Methodist employs more than 35,000 people. In 2025, Houston Methodist had nearly 2.5 million outpatient visits and more than 151,000 admissions. Learn more: houstonmethodist.org.

About Legacy Community Health

Legacy Community Health is a full-service health care system comprised of more than 60 locations in the Texas Gulf Coast region offering primary and specialty care, as well as pharmacy services. For over 40 years, Legacy has been innovating the ways we provide comprehensive, quality health care services to individuals, families, and communities in need. As the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas and a United Way-affiliated agency since 1990, Legacy ensures its services and programs are open to all, regardless of the ability to pay—without judgment or exception. To learn more, visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org .

Media Contacts:

Sandra Fernandez

sfernandez2@legacycommunityhealth.org

713.568.5604

Maryssa Silva

msilva@houstonmethodist.org

346.864.1699

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17d6ae9e-bb12-416e-96c0-afcce30b368e