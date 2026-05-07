$2.3+ Billion PFAS Filtration Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PFAS Filtration Market by Technology, Place of Treatment, Remediation Technology, Environmental Medium, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PFAS filtration market is set for significant expansion, projected to grow from USD 2.34 billion in 2026 to USD 3.28 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7% during this period. Central to this advancement is the application of ion exchange resins-engineered polymer beads that effectively remove inorganic ions, heavy metals, and PFAS from water and wastewater systems. These resins deliver superior performance due to their high selectivity, rapid operation, and enhanced system durability.

The municipal sector dominates the market, driven by the need to deliver potable water that complies with stringent government standards and treat wastewater in line with evolving environmental regulations. Municipalities worldwide are increasingly adopting advanced treatment solutions, including ion exchange resins, to address emerging contaminants, thus providing sustained demand for PFAS filtration systems.

North America leads in market share, with strong growth attributed to strict government regulations, increased public awareness, and comprehensive remediation programs. Investment in advanced filtration technologies like ion exchange resins and activated carbon is driven by regulatory compliance requirements at municipal, industrial, and defense sites.

Report Scope

Covering contaminant types such as PFOA & PFOS, and various environmental mediums and technologies, the report aims to provide insights into critical drivers, restraints, and opportunities within the market. It stands as a guide for market players to understand competitive dynamics and strategize for future growth. The report includes profiles of key players such as Veolia (France), AECOM (US), WSP (Canada), Clean Earth (US), Xylem (US), Jacobs (US), among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny and Tightening Environmental Regulations Regarding PFAS Contamination Growing Awareness of Health Risks Associated with PFAS Exposure Expansion of Manufacturing, Chemical Processing, and Semiconductor Industries Rising Litigation and Liability Costs for Polluters

Challenges Management of Residuals from Pfas Treatment Understanding Potential Risks and Treatment Requirements for Emerging PFAS Compounds Retrofitting Existing Water Treatment Plants for Pfas Filtration

Opportunities Significant Potential to Expand Globally Substantial Government Funding and Support for PFAS R&D

Case Studies Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant (Michigan) - Cyclopure Drinking Water Treatment Plant (Alaska) - Cyclopure Nosenzo Pond Drinking Water Treatment Plant (Cyclopure) Veolia Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (Evoqua Water Technologies) New Jersey American Water (Calgon Carbon Corporation) Regenesis



Company Profiles

Veolia

Aecom

WSP

Xylem

Jacobs

Ion Exchange

Ecolab Inc.

Cyclopure

Clean Earth

John Wood Group PLC

TRC Companies, Inc.

Battelle Memorial Institute

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Regenesis

Mineral Technologies, Inc.

CDM Smith, Inc.

Pentair

Aquasana Inc.

Newterra Corporation

Lanxess

Eurowater

Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc.

Hydroviv

Saltworks Technologies, Inc.

Aquagga, Inc.

Onvector LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/boeras

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