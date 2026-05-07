Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Analysis by Capability, Solution, Object Type, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Situational Awareness Market by Capability, Solution, Object Type, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the SSA market across various segments, estimating market size and growth potential across different regions. It provides a thorough competitive analysis, including company profiles of key players, product and business offerings, recent developments, and adopted market strategies.

The space situational awareness (SSA) market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 1.73 billion in 2025 to USD 2.79 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10%. This expansion is driven by satellite operators facing increased risks from unplanned maneuvers, signal interference, and asset loss in crowded orbits, necessitating a focus on mission uptime and avoiding costly satellite replacements.

Government & Defense Segment Leads End-User Market

Throughout the forecast period, the government & defense segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. As space becomes a crucial operational realm, military entities increasingly rely on SSA to protect vital satellites for surveillance, early warning, navigation, and secure communications. The escalating concerns over counter-space capabilities and space-based threats are spurring ongoing defense investments in SSA.

Payload Systems Segment to Experience Highest Growth

The payload systems segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR, maintaining dominance in the market. This trend is attributed to the integration of SSA capabilities within satellites and spacecraft, supporting onboard sensing, tracking, and autonomous maneuvers. This transition enhances response times to collision risks and signal disruptions, offering a strategic advantage.

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America is expected to remain the largest market for SSA through 2030, attributed to its robust defense agencies, commercial satellite operators, and SSA technology providers. The region is home to cutting-edge radar and optical sensor networks for space monitoring, benefiting from strong public and private investments in satellite constellations.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers Rapid Expansion of Satellite Constellations Regulatory Focus on Space Safety and Debris Mitigation Advancements in Sensor Technology and Analytics for Improving Space Situational Awareness Accuracy and Commercial Viability

Restraints High Capital Intensity of Space Situational Awareness Infrastructure Lack of Global Standardization and Data Interoperability

Opportunities Shift Toward Commercial Space Situational Awareness-As-A-Service Models Emergence of In-Orbit Servicing, Proximity Operations, and Debris Removal Missions

Challenges Increasing Complexity of Orbital Environment Managing False Alerts and Decision Uncertainty



Company Profiles:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Parsons Corporation

Airbus

RTX

Peraton

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

GMV Innovating Solutions S.L.

QinetIQ

Hensoldt AG

Leolabs

Exoanalytic Solutions

Slingshot Aerospace

Comspoc Corporation

AGI

Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC

Telespazio S.p.A.

Globvision

Spacenav, LLC

Kayhan Space Corp.

Northstar Earth & Space Inc.

Anduril Industries

Privateer Space

Elecnor Deimos

Astroscale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8cyqn

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