Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market Forecast to 2032 - Increasing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Fluid Technology and Growth in DTC Liquid Cooling Technology

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market by Fluid Type, Cooling Method, Data Center Type, Cooling Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center liquid cooling fluids market is projected to grow from USD 0.28 billion in 2025 to USD 2.01 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period.

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing the closest approximations of revenue for the data center liquid cooling fluids market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market's competitive landscape, acquire valuable insights to enhance their business positions, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The significant increase in computing density driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance applications is the primary factor propelling the data center liquid-cooling fluids market. This increase is beyond the capacity of conventional air cooling to handle.



Modern data centers use high-performance GPUs, accelerators, and processors that generate concentrated heat at the chip and rack levels. This leads to heat problems that air-based systems cannot manage. Better heat transfer is provided by liquid cooling fluids, which enable direct heat removal from vital components. Even with extremely high-power densities, this helps maintain steady operating temperatures. The demand for improved space utilization, lower energy consumption, and greater operational reliability is another factor driving the move toward high-density computing.

Shell plc (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Dow Inc. (US), Valvoline Global Operations (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), and others are the key players in the data center liquid cooling fluids market. These players have adopted various strategies, including agreements, joint ventures, and expansions, to increase their market share and business revenue.



By data center type, the hyperscale segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.



The hyperscale segment is estimated to hold the largest share in terms of volume of the data center liquid cooling fluids market during the forecast period, as hyperscale data centers operate at high computing power and experience rapid facility growth. Hyperscale operators build massive facilities that global cloud and technology providers use to deliver cloud services while supporting artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing workloads that generate continuous, extreme heat.



Data centers need liquid-cooling solutions because they operate at very high server counts while rack power densities continue to rise. The design of hyperscale facilities includes long-term scalability features, leading to greater total cooling fluid consumption than in colocation or enterprise data centers. Hyperscale also adopts liquid cooling earlier and on a larger scale to achieve lower energy consumption, improved power usage effectiveness, and reduced operational costs. The combination of large physical footprints, dense compute deployments, and standardized liquid-cooling architectures results in significantly higher volumes of cooling fluids used over the lifecycle of hyperscale data centers, driving their dominance in market volume.



By cooling technology, the direct-to-chip cooling fluids segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.



The direct-to-chip cooling fluids segment is estimated to hold the largest share in terms of volume during the forecast period, as it is the most effective and scalable method for controlling the increasing heat generated by processors in contemporary data centers. A direct-to-chip cooling system provides effective heat dissipation at the CPU and GPU, eliminating the need for complete system immersion, as AI, high-performance computing, and cloud workloads increase power requirements. The approach enables server operators to use liquid cooling in both newly constructed and existing facilities that undergo equipment updates, as it works with their current server systems.



Direct-to-chip systems must maintain constant cooling fluid flow across multiple processors, resulting in higher total fluid consumption than specialized or localized cooling systems. Direct-to-chip cooling provides substantial energy-efficiency improvements while enabling operational flexibility, making it the top choice for hyperscale and colocation operators that use high-density racks. The solution achieves widespread adoption by combining excellent performance with dependable service and simple implementation, thereby creating ongoing demand for cooling fluids.



By cooling method, the single-phase cooling segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.



The single-phase cooling segment is expected to hold the largest share, as it is the most established, reliable, and widely used liquid-cooling solution for contemporary data centers. The design of single-phase systems is easier to manage and maintain because their liquid coolants maintain a constant physical state throughout the cooling process, thereby improving operational efficiency compared to two-phase systems.



The operational dependability and system understanding of single-phase cooling create a strong preference for this technology among hyperscale data centers, colocation facilities, and large-scale enterprise data centers that implement liquid-cooling systems. The implementation of single-phase cooling enables seamless operation with direct-to-chip and cold plate systems, which have become standard solutions for managing increased CPU and GPU thermal output.

The systems require constant liquid flow through their multiple servers and racks, leading to increased total cooling fluid consumption. The existing cooling systems and water loops can be integrated with single-phase cooling systems, delivering operational advantages that make deployment safer and more affordable, thereby driving increased usage and establishing single-phase cooling as the market leader during the forecast period.



By fluid type, the water glycol mixtures segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.



The water-glycol mixtures segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of volume, during the forecast period because it delivers optimal thermal performance and cost efficiency, as well as dependable cooling performance for data center cooling systems. Water-based coolants deliver exceptional heat transfer performance, which glycol addition enhances by providing freeze protection, corrosion resistance, and system durability for use in various climate and operational environments.



Water-glycol mixtures serve as the primary coolant for direct-to-chip and single-phase cooling systems, which are the most widely used liquid-cooling systems in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers. The system enables large-scale implementation by connecting to existing chilled water systems and heat exchanger infrastructure, requiring no major changes to current systems.

Data center operators prefer water-glycol mixtures because they are inexpensive and easy to maintain, unlike specialized dielectric fluids, which require specialized handling. The combination of their performance, flexibility, and economic benefits provides the basis for their success in maintaining market share during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Data Center Market

Rise in Use of Liquid Cooling Technology in Data Centers

Increase in Server Rack Density

Restraints

Technology Under Development for Two-Phase Pfas-Free Fluids for Immersion Cooling

Lack of Widely Accepted Industry Standards

High Initial Investment Cost

Opportunities

Growing Installation of AI-based Mega Data Centers

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions

Data Center Owners and Operators Face Growing Pressure to Lower Carbon Footprint

Increasing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Fluid Technology and Growth in Dtc Liquid Cooling Technology

Challenges

Fluid Contamination Risk Increases Maintenance Burden

Maintenance Challenges and Cost Burden in Immersion Cooling for Data Centers

Case Study Analysis

Direct Liquid Cooling at Hlrs Hawk Supercomputer Enables Data-Center-Level Energy Optimization

Liquid Cooling Enables Energy-Efficient Scaling of High-Density, AI-Driven Data Center Infrastructure

Downunder Geosolutions Adopts Immersion Cooling Technology by Green Revolution Cooling

Green Revolution Cooling and Texas Advanced Computing Center Collaborate to Enhance Supercomputer Performance

Technology Analysis

Key Emerging Technologies

Ethylene Glycol: Heat Transfer Performance Optimization for Data Center Cooling

Propylene Glycol: Sustainable Manufacturing Routes and Safety-Driven Cooling Fluid Technology

De-Ionized (Di) Water: Advanced Purification Technologies and High-Efficiency Thermal Management

Complementary Technologies

Immersion Cooling Tank and Enclosure Design

Thermal Interface Optimization and Hardware Configuration

Data Center Infrastructure Management

Immersion-Compatible Hardware Design

Future Applications

Direct-To-Chip Cooling for AI and High Power Computing: Next Generation Gpus, Cpus, and AI Accelerators

Single Phase Immersion Cooling of IT Hardware: High-Density AI Training and Inference Data Centers

Two-Phase Immersion Cooling for Extreme Rack Density: Space Constrained, Energy Optimized Data Centers

High-Temperature Liquid Cooling for Heat Reuse: Energy Recovery and Sustainable Data Center Operation

Edge, Modular & Retrofit Data Center Cooling: Distributed, Space Limited, and Legacy Infrastructure

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Best Practices: Companies/Institutions Use Cases

Case Studies of Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market

Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market

Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape

Regional Regulations and Compliance

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Industry Standards

Sustainability Initiatives

Pfas Phase-Out and Transition to Pfas-Free Fluids

Sustainability Impact and Regulatory Policy Initiatives

Company Profiles

Shell PLC

The Chemours Company

Valvoline Global Operations

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lubrizol

Castrol Limited

Fuchs SE

Submer

Inventec Performance Chemicals

Green Revolution Cooling

Engineered Fluids

Cargill, Incorporated

Eneos Corporation

Totalenergies

Dynalene, Inc.

Dcx Liquid Cooling Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Petronas Lubricants International

Oleon Nv

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC. (Chevron Corporation)

Recochem Corporation

Arteco

Liquitherm Technologies Group Ltd

Sanming Hexafluo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Giant Fluorine Energy Saving Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Noah Fluorochemical Co. Ltd

Fluorez Technology Inc.

Shenzhen Huayi Brother Technology Co. Ltd.

Amer Technology Co. Ltd.

Novvi, LLC.

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