Pit Launches with $16 Million Led by Andreessen Horowitz to Bring AI-Native Software to Enterprise Operations

Stockholm, Sweden, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pit, an AI-native platform that replaces the patchwork of spreadsheets, inboxes, and rigid SaaS tools that run enterprise operations today, announced its public launch alongside $16 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The round includes participation from Lakestar, the Pit founders and executives from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Deel, and Revolut, as well as the Stena and Lundin families.





Team Pit: (L to R) Fredrik Dexter (Founding Designer), Filip Lindvall (Founding Engineer), Anton Öberg (Founding Engineer), Adam Jafer (CEO & Founding Engineer), Fredrik Hjelm (Co-founder), Fredrik Olovsson (Founding Engineer). CREDIT: Hugo Thambert.

Pit is publicly launching as an “AI product team as a service” — enabling companies to build and deploy custom, production-grade software for their internal business operations.

Across industries, core business operations are still powered by spreadsheets, inboxes, and rigid SaaS tools that were never designed for how companies actually work. While enterprises have spent over $1 trillion on digital transformation in recent years, most workflows remain fragmented, manual, and difficult to adapt.

Pit replaces this layer with AI-native software that is custom-built for each company’s workflows. This enables teams to move faster, operate more efficiently, and scale without the constraints of legacy systems.

"For 20 years, enterprises have rented software that forces them to operate around it. With AI, that ends. For the first time, every company can run on systems they actually designed themselves," said Adam Jafer, CEO and co-founder of Pit.

Pit’s platform is designed to take a business need — from operations to finance to customer workflows — and translate it into fully deployed, governed software.

The product consists of two core components:

Pit Studio – learns how you work, and builds the system that runs it for you

– learns how you work, and builds the system that runs it for you Pit Cloud - governed infrastructure with tenant isolation, ISO 27001, SSO, RBAC, and full audit observability

Unlike traditional low-code tools or AI copilots, Pit outputs real software running real operations, not prototypes or experiments.

Pit is already live across enterprise pilots in logistics, telecom, e-commerce, and healthcare — including deployments with Voi, Tre, Stena Recycling, and Kry — with systems going live in days or weeks.

Early results include:

85% reduction in campaign execution time

10,000+ hours saved annually per deployment

99% invoice acceptance rates through automation

At one of Europe's largest industrial companies, Pit replaced legacy contract and invoice validation with an AI-powered system that processes in real time — saving over 10,000 hours annually with zero validation errors.

"Every AI company is selling speed. Pit is selling speed that holds up for years, secure, governed, and built to last. It's a new category," said Alex Rampell, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

Pit was built by the Founders and CTO/AI leads behind Voi, Klarna and iZettle, who spent years replacing manual workflows with custom, AI-powered systems at scale – driving significant operational gains across both Klarna and Voi. That same approach is now productized in a platform designed for enterprise-grade security, governance, and reliability.

Media images can be found here.

About Pit

Pit is an AI product team as a service, on which enterprises build and run custom software that runs their business operations. Founded by the founders and CTO/AI leads of Voi, Klarna and iZettle. Pit is now live with large enterprise customers including multibillion-dollar healthcare, mobility, telecom, and industrial companies.

Pit is backed by a16z and angels including founders and leaders from Deel, King, Sana, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Permira, DST, Lakestar, OTF, the Lundin family, the Stena family, Galdena, Goldman Sachs, Balderton, Index, Revolut, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.pit.com

About Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z) is a venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. We are stage agnostic: We invest in seed to venture to growth-stage technology companies, across bio + healthcare, consumer and enterprise apps, crypto, fintech, infrastructure, and companies building toward American dynamism. a16z has over $90B under management across multiple funds.