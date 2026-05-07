AGF Investments Announces Estimated Final Distribution for AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund ETF Series

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the estimated final distribution for AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund ETF Series (ticker: AEMX).

The final distribution is the result of a previously announced termination of this ETF Series effective close of business on or about May 20, 2026 (the “Termination Date”). Unitholders of record on May 14, 2026 will receive notional distributions payable on May 14, 2026.

The final distribution will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the ETF may increase.

AGF Investments expects to issue a press release on or about May 13, 2026 providing the final distribution amount, which may vary from the estimated amount disclosed below.

Details regarding the estimated “per unit” distribution amount is as follows:

ETF Ticker Exchange Estimated Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund (ETF Series) AEMX Cboe Canada Inc. $0.1515789





Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $61 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com

Disclaimer

ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.

The distribution is not guaranteed, may be adjusted from time to time at the discretion of the fund manager and may vary from payment to payment. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund’s performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the fund are greater than the performance of the fund, the original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund, are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the adjusted cost base falls below zero, the investor will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.