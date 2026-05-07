Bombardier’s Global 8000 Aircraft Makes its South American Debut at the Catarina Aviation Show in Brazil, Joins the Exquisite Global 6500 and Challenger 3500 on site

Catarina Aviation Show marks the tradeshow debut of the Global 8000 business jet, the world’s fastest, industry-defining ultra-long-range aircraft

Bombardier’s uncompromising Global 6500 aircraft and best-selling Challenger 3500 aircraft will also be on display at the show highlighting their exceptional performance qualities, cutting-edge technologies and innovative cabin designs





MONTREAL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that the world’s fastest business jet, the Global 8000, will be on display at the Catarina Aviation Show in São Paulo, Brazil from May 21-23, marking the tradeshow debut of this incredible business aircraft. Bombardier’s uncompromising Global 6500 aircraft and the best-selling Challenger 3500 business jet will also be on display at the show, revealing their impressive design and performance attributes for clients in the region. Bombardier’s sales team will also be on site to meet with customers.

Bombardier’s Global 8000, Global 6500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft provide customers with class-leading luxury, performance and range ideally suited to hot, high, and short airfields. Bombardier’s flagship for a new era, the Global 8000 business jet, is the fastest civilian aircraft in the skies with a top speed of Mach 0.95 and a range of 8,000 NM(1), enabling passengers to fly faster and farther than ever before.

Boasting the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production at 2,691 ft. while cruising at 41,000 ft. (1), the Global 8000 minimizes the physiological stress associated with high altitude travel, helping passengers arrive at their destinations feeling refreshed and ready to perform. With its impressive range, the aircraft can connect travellers from key city pairs, including São Paulo to Perth, São Paulo to Vancouver and São Paulo to Dubai.

In addition to its long-range capabilities, low cabin altitude and exceptionally smooth ride, the aircraft remains remarkably agile, with takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its advanced wing design featuring unique leading-edge slats enables customers to master up to 30% more airports than its closest rival.

“Bombardier’s Global 8000 is at the pinnacle of business aviation today and the Global 6500 and industry-leading Challenger 3500 are proven performers. Being onsite at the Catarina Aviation Show provides Bombardier with the perfect opportunity to showcase the incredible performance and design attributes of these incredible aircraft,” said Frank Vento, Vice-President of Sales, U.S. and Latin America, Bombardier. “Bombardier is uniquely positioned in the Brazilian market, and we are delighted to be showcasing the incredible attributes of these impressive aircraft.”

Bombardier’s Global 6500 aircraft combine uncompromising style, performance, and innovation to take passengers faster and farther with the smoothest ride possible. With a top speed of Mach 0.90 and range of 6,600 NM(2), it can connect passengers from key destinations such as São Paulo to Aspen, São Paulo to London and São Paulo to Lagos.

Not to be outdone, the Bombardier Challenger 3500 aircraft stands as the ultimate expression of performance and value in the super-midsize segment, combining advanced technology with exceptional passenger comfort. In 2025, the Challenger 3500 aircraft was the most delivered super mid-size business jet – almost double its next competitor. It boasts a range of 3,400 NM and a top of speed of Mach 0.83(2), connecting passengers from key locations such as São Paulo to St. Maarten, São Paulo to El Calafate and São Paulo to Dakar.

Customers in the region seeking maintenance on their aircraft will also have further peace of mind with Bombardier’s dedicated services and support network, including the Authorized Service Facility MAGA Aviation at Catarina Airport in São Paulo, which provides line maintenance, Bombardier parts, and tooling for all Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft.

Bombardier’s factory-owned 300,000 sq. ft. full-service Miami Opa-Locka Service Centre also offers customers expanded maintenance capabilities, and Bombardier has an extensive network of approximately 100 locations around the world ready to support its customers whenever and wherever their needs arise.

Visitors of the Catarina Aviation Show will have the opportunity to tour the fastest business jet on the planet, the Global 8000 (1) and the impeccable Global 6500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient, and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

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Matthew Nicholls

+1-514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Challenger 3500, Global, Global 6500 and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions, when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

(2) All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

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