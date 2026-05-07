Annovis CEO to Present on Multi-Protein Model of Alzheimer's Disease at Fierce Biotech Week 2026

MALVERN, Pa., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced that Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at Fierce Biotech Week 2026 taking place in Boston, May 12-14, 2026.

Presentation Details:

Title: "The Multi-Protein Reality of Alzheimer's Disease: What the Science Has Known for Decades and What the Field Has Yet to Accept"

Presenter: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 1:40 PM - 2:05 PM

Location: Picasso 4&5



The presentation will trace the scientific foundation for understanding AD as a disease driven by multiple neurotoxic aggregating proteins and examine the historical gap between that evidence and the field's reliance on a single-protein approach. Dr. Maccecchini will make the case supporting the importance of the full spectrum of neurotoxic proteins – including amyloid, tau, alpha-synuclein, TDP-43, and more – in disease progression, which are not only backed by decades of scientific data but also represent a promising path forward for the AD drug development.

"Alzheimer's disease has never been a one-protein problem, and overreliance on amyloid as the sole driver of the disease has come at a cost, hindering progress for alternative therapeutic candidates," said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO. "Annovis’ program is built exactly on the premise that simultaneous reduction of the overexpression of several aggregating proteins interrupts the toxic cascade and improves the health of nerve cells. Our lead drug buntanetap, a translational inhibitor of these proteins, has already shown meaningful clinical benefits supported by encouraging biomarker data, and is now in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial."

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A discussion and is open to all participants.

Fierce Biotech Week 2026 brings together leaders across R&D, clinical development, business development, and communications to confront the industry's most pressing challenges, from capital strategy and pipeline advancement to partnership formation and commercialization. With more than 100 biotech CEOs and founders, over 500 companies, and 15 top global pharmaceutical organizations represented, the event is built for the leaders driving consequential decisions.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com