Vision Credit Union Selects nCino to Transform Agricultural and Commercial Lending

WILMINGTON, N.C. and CAMROSE, Alberta, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic banking, today announced Vision Credit Union has selected nCino for Commercial Lending, Banking Advisor and Automated Spreading. With agricultural and commercial loans making up almost 70% of its portfolio, Vision needed a more intelligent way to manage its lending operations, one that could automate manual, paper-heavy workflows, and surface the intelligence its team needs to move faster and create a more seamless experience for members.

The Credit Union is uniquely positioned to serve its community with branches and staff embedded throughout Alberta. Vision’s agricultural specialists work directly alongside farming families within their communities to form the deep, trusted relationships that define member loyalty. To protect and deepen those relationships, Vision turned to nCino to equip their teams with better insights and spend more time focused on meaningful conversations with members, enriching their experience every step of the way.

“Our staff are at the heart of what we do at Vision. They’re in the communities, on the farms, having conversations with our members,” said Dan Hautzinger, Chief Executive Officer at Vision Credit Union. “We want to give our teams the tools they need to spend less time on administrative work and more time building the relationships that make us who we are. We’re excited about what we can accomplish with nCino.”

The nCino Commercial Lending Solution will replace existing workflows, supporting the full lending lifecycle—from application through credit decisioning and booking—creating a more seamless borrowing journey for Vision’s members and enabling greater efficiency for staff. Banking Advisor will bring AI-powered intelligence directly into lenders’ workflows, surfacing relevant recommendations and insights at the point of decision. Automated Spreading will streamline the analysis of financial statements, providing Vision’s agricultural specialists with faster access to accurate, actionable data.

"There's a version of banking that's all spreadsheets and credit memos, and there's a version where your lender knows your operation, your family, and your five-year plan,” said Danny Coale, Senior Vice President for Enterprise Banking North America at nCino. “Vision has always been the latter and we're proud to give their team the technology to keep it that way."

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide — including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally — nCino offers a trusted, agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Vision Credit Union

Vision Credit Union Ltd. is a community credit union with over 38,000 members across Alberta. Over the past 76 years, Vision has evolved from a single branch in Camrose with assets of $178 to become the province’s second-largest credit union, with assets exceeding $2.6 billion and branches in 24 rural Alberta communities. Learn more about Vision Credit Union at www.visioncu.ca

Media Contact

Riley Keyzer

press@ncino.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.