Vior Gold Corporation Intersects 12.8 g/t Au Over 2.0 Meters and 5.45 g/t Au Over 3.0 Meters

BROSSARD, Quebec, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC. (“Vior Gold Corporation”, “Vior” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: VIO, OTCQB: VIORF, FRA: VL5) is pleased to report additional results from its 20,000-metre ongoing drill program on its 100%-owned Ligneris Project located 55 kilometers northwest of the town of Amos, Abitibi region, Quebec.

Drillhole LI-26-010-EXT, drilled 50 meters southeast of drillhole LI-26-005-EXT (5.64 g/t Au over 4.0 meters; see news release dated March 17, 2026) intersected 5.45 g/t Au over 3.0 meters including 14.8 g/t Au over 1.0 meters. This interval confirms high-grade gold mineralization continuity below 650 meters vertically. It is hosted in a strongly altered rhyolite characterized primarily by sericite and local patchy to pervasive silica with traces to 2% pyrite. Moreover, drillhole LI-26-010-EXT intersected a broad interval of low-grade gold mineralization that returned 0.79 g/t Au over 40.3 meters including 1.19 g/t Au over 15.0 meters at 580 meters vertical depth.

Drillhole LI-26-012 collared 430 meters northeast of hole LI-26-002 (35.2 g/t Au over 3.0 meters; see news release dated March 17, 2026) returned values of 12.8 g/t Au over 2.0 meters including 22.3 g/t Au over 0.5 meters. Mineralization occurs as finely disseminated pyrite, ranging from trace to 5% in strongly silicified bands of centimetric to decametric scale hosted in a strongly sericitized rhyolite. Drillholes LI-26-014 and LI-26-007 intersected 38.3 g/t Au over 1.0 meters and 21.7 g/t Au over 1.0 meters respectively. These two holes are located on the southwestern extension of the South Zone mineralized structure. Hole LI-26-007 seems to correlate with the intercept in hole LI-26-006 that was previously released on March 17, 2026, that returned 1.10 g/t Au over 24.2 meters. Processing of the whole-rock geochemistry has demonstrated the continuity of the alteration trend towards west, and these new results confirm the fertility of the area.

Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior Gold Corporation, commented “With today’s results, we demonstrate the continuity of the South Zone mineralized structure which has now been identified over more than 650 meters laterally and 650 meters vertically. Moreover, broader low grade mineralized intervals continue to be intersected which are indicative of a larger gold system. A closer look at the high-grade intercepts previously published on March 17, 2026 have exhibited visible gold in two of the best intervals characterized by the presence of silica and black chlorite usually found in proximity of VMS system. We are very encouraged by these recent results that, in our view, warrant additional drilling to continue assessing that large gold system.”

Since the beginning of drilling program, the Corporation has completed approximately 17,000 meters of drilling on Ligneris. A total of 5,725 assays were received and 9,920 are currently pending at the laboratory. Vior is currently drilling with two (2) drill rigs at Ligneris and should complete the first phase of drilling later this spring. Simultaneously, the Corporation is preparing its first drilling campaign on the recently acquired Kinebik Project, expected to start early this summer.

Table 1 – Drill Core Assay Results

Drill hole Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Interval

Width (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Zone LI-26-002 100.0 103.0 3.0 2.62 South Zone

including 101.5 103.0 1.5 4.08 LI-26-003 452.7 467.0 14.3 0.71 South Zone

including 452.7 454.0 1.3 3.32 and 461.4 462.7 1.3 2.96 LI-26-004 314.5 317.0 2.5 3.42 South Zone

including 315.5 317.0 1.5 4.62 LI-26-005-EXT 487.0 495.5 8.5 1.62 South Zone

including 489.0 490.0 1.0 5.01 and 494.5 495.5 1.0 5.02 LI-26-005-EXT 706.0 707.0 1.0 11.5 South Zone LI-26-007 373.0 374.0 1.0 21.7 South Zone LI-26-007 527.0 532.0 5.0 1.04 South Zone LI-26-010-EXT 666.0 706.3 40.3 0.79 South Zone

including 671.0 686.0 15.0 1.19 and 694.8 699.0 4.2 1.28 LI-26-010-EXT 765.0 768.0 3.0 5.45 South Zone

including 766.0 767.0 1.0 14.8 LI-26-012 202.0 204.0 2.0 12.8 South Zone

including 202.0 202.5 0.5 22.3 LI-26-014 276.9 277.9 1.0 38.3 South Zone



Table 2 – Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole

Length (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing LI-26-002 330 -45 471 684773 5429577 LI-26-003 333 -54 559 684821 5429470 LI-26-004 335 -50 358 684869 5429643 LI-26-005-EXT 330 -61 1015 684821 5429470 LI-26-007 335 -49 550 684658 5429359 LI-26-010-EXT 318 -60 1004 684950 5429448 LI-26-012 338 -47 406 685161 5429767 LI-26-014 335 -50 359 684661 5429526



Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d’Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are alternately inserted every 10 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab. Historical results on the Ligneris Project described in this news release are from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release (see details below) has not verified the information relating to these historical results. Consequently, such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Ligneris Project.

Qualiﬁed Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior Gold Corporation, Qualiﬁed Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality precious metals projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation’s management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several multi million ounces gold deposits in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu Savard

President and CEO

418-670-1448

msavard@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is deﬁned in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Transaction, the ability to obtain the required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, the significance of the Corporation's expansion of the Ligneris district, the Corporation's planned exploration activities and long-term objectives, the potential of the Kinebik, Peacock and Launay properties, the ability of exploration (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, production being achieved at any of the Corporation's properties, the significance of previous exploration results at the Kinebik, Peacock and Launay properties, and the Corporation's ability to deliver returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

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