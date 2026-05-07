Mobilicom to Showcase its Cybersecure Autonomous Solutions at Leading U.S. Industry Events—Xponential and Loitering Munitions USA

CEO Oren Elkayam to Deliver Presentation on Preventing Cascade Failures in Autonomous Fleets at XPONENTIAL 2026

Mobilicom to Highlight its Market-Leading Loitering Munitions Solutions and U.S. DoW Program of Record Momentum

At Both Events, Mobilicom will Exhibit the Company’s Latest Technologies and Product Upgrades

Palo Alto, California, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today its participation at two upcoming U.S. industry events: XPONENTIAL 2026 in Detroit, Michigan, and the Loitering Munitions USA in Arlington, Virginia, where the Company management and technical teams will showcase its industry-leading cybersecure drone and autonomous systems.

Mobilicom will present its latest solutions at XPONENTIAL, taking place May 11–14, a premier global event for autonomous technologies with a strong commercial focus. The Company will highlight its expanding portfolio, including new multiband solutions, and its strategic partnerships advancing secured autonomy deployments.

As part of the conference program, Mobilicom’s CEO, Oren Elkayam, will deliver a fireside session titled “Preventing Cascade Failures in Autonomous Fleets” on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 4:20 PM EDT. The presentation will address critical challenges in scaling autonomous operations and ensuring resilience and cybersecurity across interconnected drone fleets.

“XPONENTIAL provides an important platform to demonstrate how Mobilicom is enabling secure and reliable autonomous operations,” said Oren Elkayam. “Our participation underscores our commitment to solving the most pressing challenges in autonomous fleet deployment by continuing to innovate with new product offerings.”

Following XPONENTIAL, Mobilicom will participate as a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at Loitering Munitions USA on May 13-14, 2026. This event brings together key stakeholders across the defense ecosystem, a key market for Mobilicom.

Mobilicom will emphasize its strong positioning in loitering munition platforms, where its SkyHopper PRO data links and ICE Electronic Warfare Resistance & Cybersecurity Suite have been integrated into advanced drone systems deployed globally. These solutions are included in systems sold to the U.S. Department of War under a Program of Record valued at $249 million, reinforcing Mobilicom’s role as a trusted supplier of mission-critical technologies to Tier-1 customers.

The Company’s success in this segment is driven by its differentiated “triangle” of capabilities: battle-proven performance, miniaturized form factor, and competitive pricing, making its solutions highly attractive to leading defense platform manufacturers worldwide.

At both events, Mobilicom will showcase its latest technologies and product upgrades designed to further enhance multi-domain operations, resilience against electronic warfare threats, and secure communications for autonomous platforms.

“Our continued momentum in the loitering munition market, combined with upcoming product innovations, positions Mobilicom at the forefront of the secured autonomy,” Elkayam added. “We are proud to support both commercial and defense customers with technologies that deliver operational superiority in contested environments.”

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses providing early visibility into next-generation products and technologies, designed to further enhance multi-domain operations, resilience against electronic warfare threats, and secure communications for autonomous platforms, and its position at the forefront of the secured autonomy. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Chris Donovan

Investor Relations

Mobilicom Ltd

Chris.donovan@mobilicom.com