Result of AGM

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

7 May 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the ‘Company’)

Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Results of AGM

Results of the poll voting for the 2026 AGM held on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 20 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 21 to 25 as special resolutions.

The following poll votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:

Ordinary ResolutionsTotal votes For%Total votes Against%Total votes cast% of issued share capitalVotes withheld
 1To receive the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts258,037,29599.99%21,3130.01%258,058,60873.971,686,571
 2To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report242,082,67293.54%16,718,4316.46%258,801,10374.18944,076
 3To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy240,656,92692.99%18,138,2727.01%258,795,19874.18949,981
 4To approve the amendments to the rules as set out in the Performance Share Plan 2020249,217,38095.96%10,500,1804.04%259,717,56074.4427,619
 5To approve the amendments to the rules of the Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2020258,322,16899.46%1,396,2360.54%259,718,40474.4426,775
 6To declare a final dividend of 24.1 pence per ordinary share259,738,732100.00%5640.00%259,739,29674.455,883
 7To re-elect Kal Atwal259,486,02299.91%242,1240.09%259,728,14674.4517,033
 8To elect Henry Daubeney259,543,94099.93%184,2060.07%259,728,14674.4517,033
 9To elect Sally Jones-Evans256,689,11498.83%3,039,0321.17%259,728,14674.4517,033
 10To re-elect Andrew Golding259,544,71499.93%189,0960.07%259,733,81074.4511,369
 11To re-elect Gareth Hoskin256,086,03898.60%3,642,1081.40%259,728,14674.4517,033
 12To re-elect Victoria Hyde259,114,65999.77%591,4870.23%259,706,14674.4439,033
 13To re-elect Simon Walker259,526,70899.93%182,4380.07%259,709,14674.4439,033
 14To re-elect David Weymouth246,278,09194.97%13,048,7435.03%259,326,83474.33418,345
 15To elect Robin Bulloch259,219,56799.93%178,7200.07%259,398,28774.35346,892
 16To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Statutory Auditor259,227,96799.80%509,9550.20%259,737,92274.457,257
 17To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor’s remuneration259,239,04399.81%499,3070.19%259,738,35074.456,829
 18To give authority to make political donations257,773,54999.24%1,961,9460.76%259,735,49574.459,684
 19To give authority to allot shares (general authority)255,065,72398.20%4,672,8551.80%259,738,57874.456,601
 20To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)258,811,45899.64%923,8810.36%259,735,33974.459,840
Special Resolutions
 21To give the power to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority)257,406,15599.10%2,330,7730.90%259,736,92874.458,251
 22To give the power to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to acquisitions or specified capital investments)257,427,27899.11%2,309,6500.89%259,736,92874.458,251
 23To give the power to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)258,902,10999.68%834,8190.32%259,736,92874.458,251
 24To give authority to re-purchase own shares259,621,183100.00%4,8880.00%259,626,07174.42119,108
 25That a general meeting, other than an AGM, may be called on not less than 14 clear days’ notice252,781,09597.32%6,953,8462.68%259,734,94174.4510,238

The Board was pleased that the Resolution to approve the new Directors' Remuneration Policy (Resolution 3) was supported by 92.99% of shareholders who voted, and would like to thank all shareholders that engaged with the Group Remuneration & People Committee as part of the policy review.

NOTES:
1. ‘Total Votes For’ include votes recorded at the discretion of the appointed proxy.
2. The ‘vote withheld’ option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.
3. The issued share capital of the Company as at close of business on the 5 May 2026 was 348,878,903.
4. The full text of the resolutions, along with explanatory notes, is detailed in the Notice of Meeting which can be found on the Company’s website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/.

In accordance with UK Listing Authority’s Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Board Changes

Noël Harwerth retired at the conclusion of the AGM.

Enquiries:

Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

About OSB GROUP PLC
OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


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