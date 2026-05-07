Result of AGM

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
7 May 2026
OSB GROUP PLC
(the ‘Company’)
Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Results of AGM
Results of the poll voting for the 2026 AGM held on Thursday, 7 May 2026.
All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 20 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 21 to 25 as special resolutions.
The following poll votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:
|Ordinary Resolutions
|Total votes For
|%
|Total votes Against
|%
|Total votes cast
|% of issued share capital
|Votes withheld
|1
|To receive the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts
|258,037,295
|99.99%
|21,313
|0.01%
|258,058,608
|73.97
|1,686,571
|2
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|242,082,672
|93.54%
|16,718,431
|6.46%
|258,801,103
|74.18
|944,076
|3
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy
|240,656,926
|92.99%
|18,138,272
|7.01%
|258,795,198
|74.18
|949,981
|4
|To approve the amendments to the rules as set out in the Performance Share Plan 2020
|249,217,380
|95.96%
|10,500,180
|4.04%
|259,717,560
|74.44
|27,619
|5
|To approve the amendments to the rules of the Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2020
|258,322,168
|99.46%
|1,396,236
|0.54%
|259,718,404
|74.44
|26,775
|6
|To declare a final dividend of 24.1 pence per ordinary share
|259,738,732
|100.00%
|564
|0.00%
|259,739,296
|74.45
|5,883
|7
|To re-elect Kal Atwal
|259,486,022
|99.91%
|242,124
|0.09%
|259,728,146
|74.45
|17,033
|8
|To elect Henry Daubeney
|259,543,940
|99.93%
|184,206
|0.07%
|259,728,146
|74.45
|17,033
|9
|To elect Sally Jones-Evans
|256,689,114
|98.83%
|3,039,032
|1.17%
|259,728,146
|74.45
|17,033
|10
|To re-elect Andrew Golding
|259,544,714
|99.93%
|189,096
|0.07%
|259,733,810
|74.45
|11,369
|11
|To re-elect Gareth Hoskin
|256,086,038
|98.60%
|3,642,108
|1.40%
|259,728,146
|74.45
|17,033
|12
|To re-elect Victoria Hyde
|259,114,659
|99.77%
|591,487
|0.23%
|259,706,146
|74.44
|39,033
|13
|To re-elect Simon Walker
|259,526,708
|99.93%
|182,438
|0.07%
|259,709,146
|74.44
|39,033
|14
|To re-elect David Weymouth
|246,278,091
|94.97%
|13,048,743
|5.03%
|259,326,834
|74.33
|418,345
|15
|To elect Robin Bulloch
|259,219,567
|99.93%
|178,720
|0.07%
|259,398,287
|74.35
|346,892
|16
|To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Statutory Auditor
|259,227,967
|99.80%
|509,955
|0.20%
|259,737,922
|74.45
|7,257
|17
|To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|259,239,043
|99.81%
|499,307
|0.19%
|259,738,350
|74.45
|6,829
|18
|To give authority to make political donations
|257,773,549
|99.24%
|1,961,946
|0.76%
|259,735,495
|74.45
|9,684
|19
|To give authority to allot shares (general authority)
|255,065,723
|98.20%
|4,672,855
|1.80%
|259,738,578
|74.45
|6,601
|20
|To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)
|258,811,458
|99.64%
|923,881
|0.36%
|259,735,339
|74.45
|9,840
|Special Resolutions
|21
|To give the power to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority)
|257,406,155
|99.10%
|2,330,773
|0.90%
|259,736,928
|74.45
|8,251
|22
|To give the power to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to acquisitions or specified capital investments)
|257,427,278
|99.11%
|2,309,650
|0.89%
|259,736,928
|74.45
|8,251
|23
|To give the power to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments)
|258,902,109
|99.68%
|834,819
|0.32%
|259,736,928
|74.45
|8,251
|24
|To give authority to re-purchase own shares
|259,621,183
|100.00%
|4,888
|0.00%
|259,626,071
|74.42
|119,108
|25
|That a general meeting, other than an AGM, may be called on not less than 14 clear days’ notice
|252,781,095
|97.32%
|6,953,846
|2.68%
|259,734,941
|74.45
|10,238
The Board was pleased that the Resolution to approve the new Directors' Remuneration Policy (Resolution 3) was supported by 92.99% of shareholders who voted, and would like to thank all shareholders that engaged with the Group Remuneration & People Committee as part of the policy review.
NOTES:
1. ‘Total Votes For’ include votes recorded at the discretion of the appointed proxy.
2. The ‘vote withheld’ option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.
3. The issued share capital of the Company as at close of business on the 5 May 2026 was 348,878,903.
4. The full text of the resolutions, along with explanatory notes, is detailed in the Notice of Meeting which can be found on the Company’s website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/.
In accordance with UK Listing Authority’s Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Board Changes
Noël Harwerth retired at the conclusion of the AGM.
Enquiries:
Jason Elphick
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
t: 01634 835 796
Investor relations
Alexander Holcroft
Group Director of Investor Relations
t: 01634 838 973
Brunswick Group
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
About OSB GROUP PLC
OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.