Result of AGM

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

7 May 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the ‘Company’)

Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Results of AGM

Results of the poll voting for the 2026 AGM held on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 20 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 21 to 25 as special resolutions.

The following poll votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions Total votes For % Total votes Against % Total votes cast % of issued share capital Votes withheld 1 To receive the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts 258,037,295 99.99% 21,313 0.01% 258,058,608 73.97 1,686,571 2 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 242,082,672 93.54% 16,718,431 6.46% 258,801,103 74.18 944,076 3 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 240,656,926 92.99% 18,138,272 7.01% 258,795,198 74.18 949,981 4 To approve the amendments to the rules as set out in the Performance Share Plan 2020 249,217,380 95.96% 10,500,180 4.04% 259,717,560 74.44 27,619 5 To approve the amendments to the rules of the Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2020 258,322,168 99.46% 1,396,236 0.54% 259,718,404 74.44 26,775 6 To declare a final dividend of 24.1 pence per ordinary share 259,738,732 100.00% 564 0.00% 259,739,296 74.45 5,883 7 To re-elect Kal Atwal 259,486,022 99.91% 242,124 0.09% 259,728,146 74.45 17,033 8 To elect Henry Daubeney 259,543,940 99.93% 184,206 0.07% 259,728,146 74.45 17,033 9 To elect Sally Jones-Evans 256,689,114 98.83% 3,039,032 1.17% 259,728,146 74.45 17,033 10 To re-elect Andrew Golding 259,544,714 99.93% 189,096 0.07% 259,733,810 74.45 11,369 11 To re-elect Gareth Hoskin 256,086,038 98.60% 3,642,108 1.40% 259,728,146 74.45 17,033 12 To re-elect Victoria Hyde 259,114,659 99.77% 591,487 0.23% 259,706,146 74.44 39,033 13 To re-elect Simon Walker 259,526,708 99.93% 182,438 0.07% 259,709,146 74.44 39,033 14 To re-elect David Weymouth 246,278,091 94.97% 13,048,743 5.03% 259,326,834 74.33 418,345 15 To elect Robin Bulloch 259,219,567 99.93% 178,720 0.07% 259,398,287 74.35 346,892 16 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Statutory Auditor 259,227,967 99.80% 509,955 0.20% 259,737,922 74.45 7,257 17 To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 259,239,043 99.81% 499,307 0.19% 259,738,350 74.45 6,829 18 To give authority to make political donations 257,773,549 99.24% 1,961,946 0.76% 259,735,495 74.45 9,684 19 To give authority to allot shares (general authority) 255,065,723 98.20% 4,672,855 1.80% 259,738,578 74.45 6,601 20 To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments) 258,811,458 99.64% 923,881 0.36% 259,735,339 74.45 9,840 Special Resolutions 21 To give the power to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority) 257,406,155 99.10% 2,330,773 0.90% 259,736,928 74.45 8,251 22 To give the power to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to acquisitions or specified capital investments) 257,427,278 99.11% 2,309,650 0.89% 259,736,928 74.45 8,251 23 To give the power to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments) 258,902,109 99.68% 834,819 0.32% 259,736,928 74.45 8,251 24 To give authority to re-purchase own shares 259,621,183 100.00% 4,888 0.00% 259,626,071 74.42 119,108 25 That a general meeting, other than an AGM, may be called on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 252,781,095 97.32% 6,953,846 2.68% 259,734,941 74.45 10,238

The Board was pleased that the Resolution to approve the new Directors' Remuneration Policy (Resolution 3) was supported by 92.99% of shareholders who voted, and would like to thank all shareholders that engaged with the Group Remuneration & People Committee as part of the policy review.

NOTES:

1. ‘Total Votes For’ include votes recorded at the discretion of the appointed proxy.

2. The ‘vote withheld’ option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote ‘For’ and ‘Against’ a resolution.

3. The issued share capital of the Company as at close of business on the 5 May 2026 was 348,878,903.

4. The full text of the resolutions, along with explanatory notes, is detailed in the Notice of Meeting which can be found on the Company’s website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/.

In accordance with UK Listing Authority’s Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Board Changes

Noël Harwerth retired at the conclusion of the AGM.

Enquiries:

Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.