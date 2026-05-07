Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Industry Forecast Report 2025-2034 Featuring John Holland, ADCO, Acciona, CIMIC Group, Built Holdings, BESIX Watpac, and B.M.D. Constructions

Key opportunities in the Australian transportation infrastructure market include urban roadways boosting economic activity and tourism, sustainable practices with eco-friendly materials, smart technology integration for traffic management, and modular construction for cost efficiency. Urban dominance is driven by high population density and government investment.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Size, Share Analysis and Forecast Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market was valued at AUD 37.91 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach AUD 52.45 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 3.30%.

In the Australia transportation infrastructure construction market, roadways dominate because they do not need specialized ports or stations and are easily accessible to people. Roadways promote economic development by facilitating trade with easy movement of goods. They also enhance tourism by enabling travel to various destinations and ensuring safety through effective traffic management systems.

Airways transportation facilitates cultural exchange and international travel between countries. The economic growth of airways is driven by revenue generation from airport operations, including cargo handling and retail services. According to DITRDCA, between 2020 and 2050, the total domestic freight task is projected to grow by 26%.

Various trends and innovations contributing to the Australia transportation infrastructure construction market development include the increased use of environmentally friendly materials and low-carbon construction techniques in infrastructure projects, promoting sustainable development. Moreover, the integration of smart technologies such as sensors and intelligent transportation systems is enhancing safety, performance, and traffic management effectiveness.

Quality control and cost savings are achieved through the integration of prefabricated and modular components in infrastructure systems. Additionally, developments in systems like coastal protection and flood-resistant designs are addressing challenges posed by extreme weather conditions and environmental disasters.

Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Share

Urban applications hold a major share in the Australia transportation infrastructure construction market due to their critical role in accommodating high population density, supporting extensive road networks, public transit systems, and smart city solutions. This dominance is fueled by ongoing urbanization, substantial government investments, and the integration of sustainable and resilient infrastructure practices.

Leading Companies in the Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market

The growth of the transportation infrastructure construction market is fueled by the development of resilient infrastructure systems, integration of smart technologies, digitalization, and BIM (Building Information Modeling), and urbanization along with population growth.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (AUD) in 2025$37.91 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (AUD) by 2034$52.45 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.3%
Regions CoveredAustralia


Companies Featured

  • John Holland Group Pty Ltd.
  • ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd.
  • Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd.
  • CIMIC Group Limited (CPB Contractors)
  • Built Holdings Pty Ltd.
  • BESIX Watpac
  • B.M.D. Constructions Pty Limited

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Type

  • Roadways
  • Waterways
  • Railways
  • Airways

Market Breakup by Construction Type

  • Renovation
  • New Construction

Market Breakup by Application

  • Urban
  • Rural

Market Breakup by Region

  • New South Wales
  • Victoria
  • Queensland
  • Australian Capital Territory
  • Western Australia
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf1qj1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Australian Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Infrastructure Construction
                            
                            
                                Intelligent Transportation
                            
                            
                                Transport Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Transportation Infrastructure 
                            

                



        


    

        
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