Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Industry Forecast Report 2025-2034 Featuring John Holland, ADCO, Acciona, CIMIC Group, Built Holdings, BESIX Watpac, and B.M.D. Constructions

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Size, Share Analysis and Forecast Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market was valued at AUD 37.91 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach AUD 52.45 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 3.30%.



In the Australia transportation infrastructure construction market, roadways dominate because they do not need specialized ports or stations and are easily accessible to people. Roadways promote economic development by facilitating trade with easy movement of goods. They also enhance tourism by enabling travel to various destinations and ensuring safety through effective traffic management systems.

Airways transportation facilitates cultural exchange and international travel between countries. The economic growth of airways is driven by revenue generation from airport operations, including cargo handling and retail services. According to DITRDCA, between 2020 and 2050, the total domestic freight task is projected to grow by 26%.



Various trends and innovations contributing to the Australia transportation infrastructure construction market development include the increased use of environmentally friendly materials and low-carbon construction techniques in infrastructure projects, promoting sustainable development. Moreover, the integration of smart technologies such as sensors and intelligent transportation systems is enhancing safety, performance, and traffic management effectiveness.

Quality control and cost savings are achieved through the integration of prefabricated and modular components in infrastructure systems. Additionally, developments in systems like coastal protection and flood-resistant designs are addressing challenges posed by extreme weather conditions and environmental disasters.

Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Share



Urban applications hold a major share in the Australia transportation infrastructure construction market due to their critical role in accommodating high population density, supporting extensive road networks, public transit systems, and smart city solutions. This dominance is fueled by ongoing urbanization, substantial government investments, and the integration of sustainable and resilient infrastructure practices.



Leading Companies in the Australia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market



The growth of the transportation infrastructure construction market is fueled by the development of resilient infrastructure systems, integration of smart technologies, digitalization, and BIM (Building Information Modeling), and urbanization along with population growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (AUD) in 2025 $37.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (AUD) by 2034 $52.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Australia



Companies Featured

John Holland Group Pty Ltd.

ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd.

Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd.

CIMIC Group Limited (CPB Contractors)

Built Holdings Pty Ltd.

BESIX Watpac

B.M.D. Constructions Pty Limited

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Type

Roadways

Waterways

Railways

Airways

Market Breakup by Construction Type

Renovation

New Construction

Market Breakup by Application

Urban

Rural

Market Breakup by Region

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Australian Capital Territory

Western Australia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf1qj1

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