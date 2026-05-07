Organic Spices Market to Hit USD 33.34 billion by 2031, Growth Driven by Clean-Label Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the organic spices market size is projected to expand from USD 24.57 billion in 2026 to USD 33.34 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.29%. The market is shifting its focus toward strict regulatory compliance, where certified traceability has become more vital for market entry than price alone. While tighter standards in the U.S. and E.U. are increasing costs for smaller suppliers, vertically integrated companies with sophisticated documentation are thriving. To mitigate rising risks posed by climate change, logistical hurdles, and contamination, the sector is prioritizing blockchain technology and advanced testing. Ultimately, as consumers lean toward ethically sourced, clean-label goods, the market is favoring sustainable innovation and multinational partnerships over traditional competition.

Organic Spices Market Trends Driving Industry Expansion

Mordor Intelligence analysis shows that a major organic spices market trend is the transition toward certification-backed supply chains and blockchain-enabled traceability systems.

Companies are investing in testing infrastructure, digital traceability, and vertically integrated sourcing models to ensure compliance and secure premium positioning in global markets.

Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The organic spice market continues to reflect evolving consumer preferences around ingredient transparency and product sourcing, making consistent category tracking increasingly important for strategic planning. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research framework combining multi-source validation, sector-level analysis, and ongoing market monitoring to support commercially reliable decision-making.”

Rising Demand for Clean-Label and Chemical-Free Products

The increasing preference for natural, chemical-free, and clean-label food products is significantly driving the organic spices market growth.

Consumers are actively seeking ingredient transparency and are willing to pay premium prices for certified organic spices, particularly in developed markets.

This shift is encouraging manufacturers to reformulate products with organic ingredients while strengthening long-term supplier partnerships.

Stringent Regulations and Certification Standards Reshaping Competition

Data from Mordor Intelligence indicates that regulatory tightening in regions such as the United States and Europe is elevating compliance requirements across the organic spices market.

Frameworks like enhanced certification mandates and import documentation requirements are increasing entry barriers, favoring well-capitalized and vertically integrated players.

As a result, compliance is evolving into a competitive advantage rather than a cost burden.

Growing Popularity of Ethnic and Convenience Cuisine

The rising demand for global cuisines and ready-to-use food formats is boosting the consumption of organic spices.

Consumers are increasingly experimenting with authentic flavors, driving demand for spice blends, single-origin products, and innovative packaging solutions.

This trend is further amplified by digital recipe platforms and the globalization of food preferences.

Expansion of Organized Retail and E-Commerce Channels

The rapid growth of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms is transforming distribution dynamics in the organic spices market.

Retailers are emphasizing traceability, consistent quality, and premium packaging, while e-commerce platforms enable direct-to-consumer engagement and brand storytelling.

This shift is creating opportunities for niche brands to compete with larger players through differentiation and sustainability positioning.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the organic spices industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/organic-spice-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Segment Insights Highlighting Growth Opportunities

By Product Type

Pepper

Turmeric

Ginger

Chili

Cinnamon

Coriander

Cumin

Mustard

Cardamom

Cloves

Others

By Form

Whole

Powder

Crushed/Flakes

Others

By End User

Food and Beverages

Retail

Foodservice

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Developments

The organic spices market is evolving into a compliance-intensive and moderately consolidated landscape.

Large players are gaining an edge through investments in certification systems, blockchain traceability, and direct sourcing models.

At the same time, smaller exporters are focusing on niche positioning, sustainability narratives, and specialty retail channels to remain competitive.

Key Companies in the Organic Spices Industry

McCormick & Company

Olam Food Ingredients (OFI)

Frontier Co-op (Simply Organic)

organic spices Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

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Dried Herbs Market Share

The dried herbs market is forecast to hit USD 8.24 billion by 2031, with a 5.92% CAGR. Growth is driven by food manufacturers and foodservice operators seeking ready-to-use formats that reduce preparation time. While basil remains the volume leader due to its versatility, mint is expected to be the fastest-growing segment through 2031, fueled by its rising application in beverages and nutraceuticals. Powdered and flake formats are outpacing whole leaves as they offer superior particle-size control and faster rehydration for industrial food processing.

Spice and Herb Extracts Market Report

The spice and herb extracts market is set for significant expansion, projected to reach USD 19.19 billion by 2031 at a 6.42% CAGR. Brand owners are rapidly switching from synthetic flavors to liquid oleoresins and powdered extracts to satisfy retail transparency mandates. Advanced processing methods, such as supercritical CO₂ extraction, are becoming standard for producing high-purity turmeric and piperine-rich pepper concentrates. Companies with vertically integrated farms and blockchain-based traceability are currently best positioned to mitigate raw-material volatility and meet the demand for functional botanical concentrates.

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