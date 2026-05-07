Nouryon publishes 2025 sustainability report highlighting further innovation, responsible operations and stakeholder engagement progress

Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon today published its 2025 sustainability report, highlighting progress across environmental performance, workplace standards and sustainable innovation. The results showcase continuing efforts to reduce emissions, improve safety, expand living wage analysis and develop solutions to enable more sustainable products and processes across consumer and industrial markets.



“We grow by innovating safer, more efficient and more sustainable chemistry for our customers,” said Charlie Shaver, Nouryon chairman and CEO. “We strengthen performance through disciplined operations and environmental integrity—lowering costs, reducing risk and earning trust. And by investing in our people and communities, we build resilience that compounds over time. Sustainability isn’t a box to check at Nouryon. It’s how we win.”



Some of the key highlights of Nouryon’s 2025 sustainability progress include:

Innovation : 36% of 2025 revenue came from eco-premium1 solutions and 76% of the R&D product pipeline targeted solutions with benefits including bio-based feedstocks, biodegradability or an improved environmental footprint.

: 36% of 2025 revenue came from eco-premium1 solutions and 76% of the R&D product pipeline targeted solutions with benefits including bio-based feedstocks, biodegradability or an improved environmental footprint. Renewable electricity : 54% of total electricity consumption was from renewable sources (up 6%), with 37 sites (up from 28 last year) running fully on renewable and/or low-carbon electricity.

: 54% of total electricity consumption was from renewable sources (up 6%), with 37 sites (up from 28 last year) running fully on renewable and/or low-carbon electricity. Greenhouse gas emissions : Absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions improved to 22% against the 2019 baseline (from 19% in 2024).

: Absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions improved to 22% against the 2019 baseline (from 19% in 2024). Health and safety : 78% reduction in process safety incident rate since 2019 and another 3% drop in 2025 in total OSHA incident rate versus 2024.

: 78% reduction in process safety incident rate since 2019 and another 3% drop in 2025 in total OSHA incident rate versus 2024. People : 97.5% of staff across 16 countries assessed and are paid a living wage, employee turnover continued its multi-year decline, and Nouryon earned Great Place To Work® certification in India.

: 97.5% of staff across 16 countries assessed and are paid a living wage, employee turnover continued its multi-year decline, and Nouryon earned Great Place To Work® certification in India. Recognition: Earned EcoVadis Gold rating (top 3% overall, top 2% in its industry), a CDP Climate Change score of B, and a CDP Supplier Engagement score of A-, earning a place on CDP's supplier engagement leaderboard.

[1] Eco-premium solutions demonstrate at least a 10% lower environmental impact on a given criterion across the full product life cycle (cradle to grave) versus the relevant baseline, without significant adverse effects in other categories. For methodology, see the 2025 Sustainability Report, page 13.

The full 2025 sustainability report, including comprehensive data, case studies and methodology, is available at nouryon.com/sustainability.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader delivering essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We report in three operating segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end-markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ more than 8,000 individuals across a global footprint with 14 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, U.S., and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland. Discover our chemistry and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations: media_relations@nouryon.com



