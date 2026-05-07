Nurse Call System Market to Hit USD 5.95 Billion by 2035 Amid Growing Demand for Efficient Patient Response and Hospital Workflow Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nurse Call System Market size was valued at USD 2.24 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The necessity for safe and efficient patient communication in healthcare facilities is driving the growth of the nurse call system market. Other factors driving market growth include growing hospital automation, aging populations, and healthcare infrastructure in developing nations.





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The U.S. Nurse Call System Market size was valued at USD 0.67 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.96%.

The demand for high-quality patient care in hospitals, the rise in chronic illness cases, and the World Health Organization's (WHO) initiatives like the World Alliance for Patient Safety have all contributed to the growth of the nurse call system market, which has been expanding at a healthy rate over the past few years and is predicted to continue expanding by the end of the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Advanced Patient Communication Systems in Modern Healthcare Facilities to Drive Market Growth Globally

Nurse call systems are being implemented due to improvements in workflow, real-time communication, and patient safety. Long-term care facilities and hospitals Wireless physical-environmental patient safety communication offers a productive solution that facilitates communication between care unit staff, hence lowering response times. Nurse call technologies, such as Knight are fully integrated systems in a health setting since the need for strong alert and communication systems has never been higher due to aging populations and rising hospital admissions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Wired systems led the nurse call system market with a 58.40% share in 2025 due to their reliability, existing infrastructure and applicability to large hospitals. The wireless systems emerged as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 11.60% as healthcare environments choose systems that are flexible, scalable, convenient to install and maintain.

By Application

Emergency medical alarms dominated the market with a 36.70% share in 2025 owing to growing demand for urgent response systems in critical care and emergency departments. The workflow support applications recorded the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 12.30% as hospitals look for ways to automate staff communication and simplify clinical processes.

By End-User

Hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share at 46.50% in 2025 as they handle high volume of patients that require speedy care. Nursing homes and assisted living centers showed the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 10.90% as more elderly people drive up demand for round-the-clock patient observation.

By Equipment

Button systems held a 40.80% market share in 2025 due to their simplicity and low cost offer as well excellent reliability when urgent help is needed. Mobile systems were the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 11.75% as healthcare institutions move toward intelligent, mobile-enabled communication solutions.

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Regional Insights:

Due to early technology adoption and rising hospital digitization, North America dominated the nurse call system market in 2025, accounting for 41.28% of market share. Healthcare facilities implement systems more quickly due to strict regulations that prioritize patient safety and care effectiveness.

The nurse call system market is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate in Asia-Pacific between 2026 and 2035, with a projected CAGR of 11.07% due to the region's aging population and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Countries, such as Japan, India, and Australia are implementing advanced communication systems in hospitals.

Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Televic

Intercall Systems

Ascom

HILLROM & WELCH ALLYN

Aiphone Corporation

Schrack Seconet AG

Stanley Healthcare LLC

JCT Healthcare Pty Ltd.

Tunstall Group

ZKR

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Austco Communication Systems Pty Ltd.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Cornell Communications

Critical Alert Systems LLC

Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

Intercall Nursecall

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Honeywell India partnered with the Americares India Foundation under its Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation to upgrade 48 primary healthcare centres and 6 schools across Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, investing over INR 6 crore.

In March 2025, Johnson Controls introduced an industry-specific life-safety bundle for non-acute healthcare settings, integrating advanced nurse call and communication systems. This launch expanded the company’s presence in outpatient and long-term care markets, enhancing safety, efficiency, and connectivity across modern healthcare environments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Installation & Connection Growth Metrics – helps you understand global installation trends, regional growth patterns, and adoption rates of nurse call systems across healthcare facilities.

– helps you understand global installation trends, regional growth patterns, and adoption rates of nurse call systems across healthcare facilities. Hospital Bed Coverage & Digitalization Insights – helps you evaluate system-to-bed ratios, regional deployment density, and the impact of hospital digitalization initiatives on adoption.

– helps you evaluate system-to-bed ratios, regional deployment density, and the impact of hospital digitalization initiatives on adoption. Healthcare Spending & Funding Analysis – helps you assess the influence of government and private healthcare investments on nurse call system deployment and modernization projects.

– helps you assess the influence of government and private healthcare investments on nurse call system deployment and modernization projects. Replacement Vs. New Installation Trends – helps you track demand for replacement systems in mature markets and growth in new installations driven by healthcare infrastructure expansion.

– helps you track demand for replacement systems in mature markets and growth in new installations driven by healthcare infrastructure expansion. Market Penetration & Infrastructure Development Metrics – helps you identify adoption opportunities across developed and emerging healthcare markets supported by ongoing facility upgrades and expansion activities.

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