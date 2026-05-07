DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper AI has won the 2026 Global Recognition Award — selected from a field of over 15,000 applicants and evaluated alongside NVIDIA and Neuralink using the Rasch psychometric measurement model. Scoring at the highest levels across Innovation, Leadership, Service, and AI and Research, the award confirms what Halper's users have been saying for months: the product works. And now Halper AI is announcing its expansion into healthcare as its newest vertical.





Most founders tell a clean story. One idea, one breakthrough, one company. Eduard Gevorkyan's path to building Halper AI is not that story. It is something more interesting — a career that moved from the precision of hard science through the world's most demanding consulting firm and one of the most influential technology companies on earth, before landing on a product built for the people most software companies ignore: the solopreneur working alone.

The Foundation: Biochemistry and Genetic Engineering

Eduard's academic background is not what you would expect from an AI founder. He studied biochemistry and genetic engineering. From there, he spent time at McKinsey and Company learning how large organizations break under their own weight, and then at Google as Head of Strategy and Operations, learning what it takes to build products for real humans at scale rather than idealized ones. In 2023, Eduard founded SoulsHub in Barcelona. The platform allowed users to interact with AI-powered licensed replicas of around 100 public figures — mentors, coaches, bestselling authors, professional athletes, and thought leaders. Then, in December 2024, SoulsHub was acquired by a Russian technology group headquartered in Saudi Arabia for an estimated $8 million.

The Pivot: From Human Connection to Business Freedom

After the SoulsHub acquisition, Eduard asked a different question. The technology to make AI sound and feel human was proven. The infrastructure existed. The question was where that technology created the most value for the most people.

The answer he arrived at was not consumers wanting to talk to celebrities. It was the hairstylist answering 200 WhatsApp messages a day while trying to actually do hair. It was the massage therapist chasing invoice payments at midnight. It was the real estate agent missing a lead because they were in a property viewing when the client messaged.

Halper AI is not another CRM or chatbot. It is an AI Business Manager designed to quietly handle communication, bookings, invoicing, and follow-ups.

That is the transfer from SoulsHub to Halper. The same emotional intelligence — AI that sounds human, that maintains context, that knows when to respond with warmth and when to respond with information — applied not to digital replicas of public figures but to the daily operations of one-person service businesses.

The Philosophy Behind the Product

Eduard's framing of what Halper is for says more than any feature list. "Let others chase engagement," he says. "We're chasing freedom for our clients."

He calls his success metrics "freedom metrics." While most technology companies measure success by daily active users and time spent in-app, Eduard measures it by the opposite: how little time his users need to spend in Halper for it to be doing its job. "Please, don't open Halper or open it once and close it," he has said. Halper runs invisibly in the background, clients get replied to, bookings stay full, invoices go out, and the business owner gets their day back.

That is not a conventional product philosophy for a software company. It is the philosophy of someone who started in biochemistry understanding how systems fail from the inside, and decided the most valuable thing he could build was something that removes that failure mode entirely.

The Global Recognition Award: Validation From a Field of 15,000

In 2026, Halper AI was awarded the Global Recognition Award — one of the most competitive recognition programs in the technology industry, with over 15,000 applicants evaluated in the same cycle.

The Global Recognition Awards uses the Rasch model — a psychometric measurement framework that constructs a linear scale allowing precise comparisons across candidates excelling in different disciplines. It is not a vote or a submission review. It is a structured evaluation that places every applicant's contributions in measurable, defensible relief against a competitive global field.

The award evaluates four dimensions: Innovation, Leadership, Service, and AI and Research. Halper AI scored at the highest levels across all four. Award spokesperson Alex Sterling stated: "HALPER exemplifies the kind of innovation we look for: it is technically credible, broadly accessible, and designed with the end user's real circumstances in mind."

In the same 2026 cycle, other recipients included NVIDIA — recognized for the third consecutive year — and Neuralink. Being awarded in that field, as a Dubai-based startup serving solopreneurs, is not a small thing.

Where It Stands Now

Halper AI is backed by NVIDIA Inception, Google for Startups, and AWS Activate, where it is ranked 4th among all featured startups globally. It is an official Meta Business Partner and won the 2026 Global Recognition Award from a field of 15,000 applicants. The product is live across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram, serving solopreneurs and small service businesses across the UAE, the United States, the UK, and expanding across Latin America and Europe.

The KANDICE framework — Eduard's proprietary product prioritization methodology combining ICE scoring with Kano model category weights — continues to guide how Halper builds: basic features first, always, before anything impressive. That is the McKinsey systems thinker still at work.

The Verticals Halper Is Entering

The healthcare expansion is targeted, not broad. Physiotherapists and sports rehabilitation specialists managing booking-heavy practices on WhatsApp. Dental clinics coordinating appointment flows, reminders, and follow-up care. Nutritionists and dietitians managing client consultations and progress check-ins. Private wellness practitioners — acupuncturists, osteopaths, occupational therapists — handling client intake and ongoing communication. Aesthetic medicine clinics at the medical end of the cosmetic treatment spectrum.

Appointment booking and Google Calendar sync. Automated reminders with configurable timing — 24 hours before, one hour before, and a follow-up if the appointment is missed. Patient inquiry handling across WhatsApp and Instagram that routes complex or sensitive questions to the practitioner automatically. Invoice generation and payment follow-up. A CRM built from every patient conversation without manual data entry.

Setup still takes under three minutes. The AI still sounds human. Patients still cannot tell the difference.

That is the product. It works. The NPS says so. Try Halper AI free at halper.ai

Contact:

Website: halper.ai

Email: marketing@halper.ai

Contact Person: Alina Palii

Address: Binary, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

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