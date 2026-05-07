FPSO Market Size to Worth USD 17.10 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPSO Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The FPSO Market Size was valued at USD 8.47 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.10 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.28% over 2026-2035.”

Rising Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration in Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Fields to Boost Market Growth Globally

Growing offshore exploration and production operations, particularly in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions, are a major factor driving the growth of the global FPSO market. Oil and gas firms are investing in FPSOs, which offer flexible, economical, and effective extraction, storage, and offloading solutions, in response to increased demand for energy security and the finding of new offshore oil and gas sources. Technological innovations like automation, digital monitoring, and modular designs improve operational efficiency and safety, allowing businesses to maximize output while reducing downtime. In areas like Brazil, West Africa, and Southeast Asia, government support in the form of advantageous offshore policies and incentives is hastening the deployment of FPSO. The market's consistent growth is also being aided by increased private sector investments and strategic alliances.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

SBM Offshore

MODEC, Inc.

BW Offshore

Bumi Armada Berhad

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Saipem S.p.A

Exmar NV

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy Industries

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)

Yinson Holdings Berhad

Prosafe SE

Vantage FPSO

Sembcorp Marine Ltd.

Keppel Corporation

Eni S.p.A.

Petrobras

Shell PLC

TechnipFMC

Jinhai Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

FPSO Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.47 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.28% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Spread Mooring FPSO, Turret Mooring FPSO, Single Point Mooring (SPM) FPSO, Others (Hybrid / Dynamic Positioning FPSO))



• By Product (Crude Oil FPSO, Gas FPSO, Others (Oil & Gas Blend))



• By Application (Offshore Oil Fields, Offshore Gas Fields, Deepwater Fields, Ultra-Deepwater Fields)



• By Water Depth (Shallow Water (<500 m), Deep Water (500–1,500 m), Ultra-Deep Water (>1,500 m))



• By Contract Type (Lease FPSO, Own FPSO, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) FPSO)





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Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Segment Analysis:

By Type

The Turret Mooring FPSO segment holds the largest market share at 45%, driven by its stability and continuous oil/gas offloading capabilities globally. Spread Mooring FPSOs are growing steadily, preferred for shallow water and moderate production fields due to lower installation costs.

By Product

Crude Oil FPSO dominates with 55% market share due to the strong global demand for offshore oil production. Gas FPSOs are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by increasing offshore gas field developments and LNG production projects.

By Application

Offshore Oil Fields lead with 45% share due to high oil demand and extensive offshore drilling projects globally. Offshore Gas Fields are growing at a moderate pace due to expanding gas exploration and LNG infrastructure.

By Water Depth

Deep Water (500–1,500 m) dominates with 50% market share as many new oil and gas discoveries are in this depth range. Shallow Water (<500 m) shows steady growth due to the presence of mature fields globally.

By Contract Type

Lease FPSOs lead with 50% share as they are highly preferred by operators to minimize upfront capital investment and maintain operational flexibility. Own FPSOs account for 30% as they are adopted by large energy companies seeking long-term control.

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Regional Insights:

Driven by increased offshore oil and gas exploration, deepwater field advancements, and technical adoption in FPSO deployment, Asia-Pacific leads with a 36.00% share in 2025 and is the fastest-growing area.

In 2025, offshore oil and gas developments in the Gulf of Mexico will account for 22.00% of the market in North America. Through lease and own FPSO contracts, the U.S. leads regional growth and increases its capacity to produce energy. Operational efficiency is increased through investments in deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields as well as technological integration in turret mooring and hybrid FPSOs.

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Recent Developments:

In December 2024 , SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd completed the transaction for the FPSO Liza Destiny, with ExxonMobil assuming ownership while SBM continues operations and maintenance under a contract until 2035.

, SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd completed the transaction for the FPSO Liza Destiny, with ExxonMobil assuming ownership while SBM continues operations and maintenance under a contract until 2035. In July 2025, MODEC achieved a key construction milestone for its FPSO unit destined for ExxonMobil's offshore development in Guyana, enhancing production capabilities and offshore project execution.

Exclusive Sections of the FPSO Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION INDEX – helps you evaluate the adoption of advanced FPSO technologies including digital twins, IoT monitoring, hybrid propulsion, and turret mooring enhancements.

– helps you evaluate the adoption of advanced FPSO technologies including digital twins, IoT monitoring, hybrid propulsion, and turret mooring enhancements. CAPEX & OPEX BENCHMARKING ANALYSIS – helps you compare regional cost structures, lifecycle expenses, and operational efficiency across different FPSO types.

– helps you compare regional cost structures, lifecycle expenses, and operational efficiency across different FPSO types. REGULATORY & ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE HEATMAP – helps you understand regional safety regulations, emissions standards, decommissioning requirements, and compliance complexity levels.

– helps you understand regional safety regulations, emissions standards, decommissioning requirements, and compliance complexity levels. DEPLOYMENT RISK & RELIABILITY ASSESSMENT – helps you identify operational risks such as weather exposure, maintenance downtime, hull fatigue, and supply chain disruptions impacting FPSO performance.

– helps you identify operational risks such as weather exposure, maintenance downtime, hull fatigue, and supply chain disruptions impacting FPSO performance. DIGITALIZATION & PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS INSIGHTS – helps you track adoption of AI-driven maintenance, remote monitoring, and predictive analytics improving operational reliability and efficiency.

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