MediWound to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, May 27th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
YAVNE, Israel, May 7, 2026 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
Conference Call & Webcast Details
Toll-Free: 1-844-676-8833
Israel: 1-809-212373
International: 1-412-634-6869
Webcast: Click HERE
To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.
For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).
MediWound Contacts:
Hani Luxenburg Daniel Ferry
Chief Financial Officer Managing Director
MediWound Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ir@mediwound.com daniel@lifesciadvisors.com