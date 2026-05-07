Diginex Deputy Chairman Discusses Strategic Reset, and Integrated AI‑Driven Platform Strategy in New Investor Interview

LONDON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today published an investor interview with Lorenzo Romano, Deputy Chairman of Diginex, addressing the Company’s newly unified strategy and its all‑share proposed acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte Limited (“Resulticks”), a globally recognized leader in real‑time, AI‑driven customer intelligence solutions.

When asked about the proposed Resulticks transaction and the thinking behind the acquisition, Romano stated, “The integration of Diginex’s high integrity data layer with Resulticks’ real time decisioning and orchestration capabilities enables enterprises to embed ESG signals directly into customer interactions, helping drive both trust and commercial impact.” Romano continued about the structure of the Resulticks deal, “The all‑share structure of the Resulticks transaction reflects strong long‑term alignment between both organizations. From a capital perspective, the Board is focused on disciplined allocation and thoughtful decision‑making.”





View the full interview here

The interview also provides insights into Diginex’s strategic reset, the consolidation of its operating entities into a single integrated platform, and the Company’s vision to establish itself as a global benchmark for institutional integrity, where verified data and digital security underpin long‑term value creation.

Diginex’s new vision is to be the global benchmark for institutional integrity, positioning verified data and digital security as the foundation for institutional-grade compliance and data integrity infrastructure. The Company’s strategy calls for integrating capabilities spanning carbon accounting, sustainability reporting, sustainable finance, human rights due diligence, and supply chain transparency under one operating platform and unified commercial engine.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54d8a38b-be6e-457a-b9bc-bafcdf50cb69