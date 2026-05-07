Small Business Optimism Is at Record Highs, So Why Are Millions of Entrepreneurs Still Getting Denied Funding?

MIAMI, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration guaranteed a record $44.8 billion in small business loans in fiscal year 2025, approving an average of 1,600 loans per week worth more than $860 million. That capital is available through a broad network of SBA-approved lenders operating independently across the country. Yet millions of American entrepreneurs are still being turned down for financing. The question is why.

According to CredFin, Inc., a business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, the answer is hiding in plain sight, and most business owners have never even heard the term that describes it.

It is not weak cash flow. It is not lacking collateral. It is Funding Ready™.

The Data Is Alarming

The Federal Reserve's 2025 Small Business Credit Survey, one of the most comprehensive studies of small business financing in the country drawing on responses from more than 10,000 businesses nationwide, paints a sobering picture of why so many businesses fail to access capital they may otherwise qualify for.

Low business credit scores are the number one reason small businesses are denied funding, cited by 45 percent of all denied or partially funded applicants.

small businesses are denied funding, cited by 45 percent of all denied or partially funded applicants. Only 41 percent of small business applicants received all the financing they sought, meaning nearly 6 in 10 walked away with less than they needed or nothing at all.

24 percent were denied entirely, turned away despite operating a real business with real revenue.

The Federal Reserve estimates that more than 2 million businesses annually do not even apply, not because they do not need capital, but because they fear rejection before they ever walk in the door.





The bar has also gotten higher. In June 2025, the SBA raised its minimum business credit score requirement as part of tightened underwriting standards, meaning the margin for error in a business credit profile is now smaller than at any point in recent history. For business owners who have not actively managed their commercial credit profile, this shift may have already disqualified them from programs they previously would have been eligible to enter.

The Invisible Barrier Between Ambition and Capital

Funding Ready™ refers to how a business appears across the three major commercial credit bureaus: Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business. It also encompasses how a business is structured across the Secretary of State, IRS records, and other public databases that lenders independently cross-reference before making a credit decision. With the growing use of A.I., the credit decisions are being made more automated and quicker.

When those profiles contain outdated information, errors, missing data, or low scores, lenders decline, even when a business has solid revenue, years of operating history and even experienced management. This is not a flaw in the system so much as it is a gap in what most business owners are taught about how commercial credit works.

Most business owners build their companies without knowing that lenders are evaluating them through an entirely separate lens, one that has nothing to do with their personal bank account or tax returns. Business credit profiles are built independently of personal credit and require active management. Errors and outdated information goes unnoticed for years. Trade lines go unreported. Entity structures are set up in ways that trigger automatic lender red flags.

"Business owners are more motivated and more optimistic than they have been in years, but motivation alone does not get you funded. The business owners who have successfully obtained financing are often those who understood how lenders evaluate applications, before they ever needed the money. They built their fundability over time, so that when opportunity arrived, they were already prepared. That preparation is what CredFin's advisory process is designed to support. We call it – Funding Ready.™"



Ray A. Smith, Founder and CEO, CredFin, Inc.

CredFin's advisory process integrates data from all three commercial credit bureaus, the Secretary of State, IRS, and other public databases, allowing business owners to understand what lenders see and to identify areas for correction or improvement before submitting a financing application. CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not make credit decisions. All financing outcomes are determined solely by independent third-party providers subject to their own underwriting standards.

Free 60-Minute Business Funding Ready™ Workshop

CredFin, Inc. offers a free 60-minute Business Funding Ready™ Workshop that walks small business owners through the framework lenders use to evaluate credit applications.



Participation is voluntary and no purchase is required. Participants learn how to:

Identify and review potential errors across all three commercial credit bureaus and public record databases.

Understand how business entity structure may affect lender confidence.

Explore potential funding sources that may be appropriate for their stage and industry.





With a record $44.8 billion in SBA-backed capital deployed through independent lenders in fiscal year 2025 alone, and small business optimism above its 52-year historical average, business owners who take steps to understand and improve their fundability profile may be better positioned to pursue available financing opportunities.



As America approaches its historic 250th anniversary, CredFin, Inc. is encouraging entrepreneurs nationwide to take a proactive step toward understanding and strengthening their business credit standing.

Register for the free workshop at Workshop.CredFin.ai

Participation in the workshop does not constitute a guarantee of any financing outcome.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "may," "expects," "positioned," "designed to," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. CredFin, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

DISCLAIMER

CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not make credit decisions. The company may, in certain circumstances, introduce business owners to independent third-party financing providers. All financing decisions, terms, and approvals are made solely by those independent providers and are subject to their own underwriting criteria. Participation in the workshop and use of CredFin, Inc.'s advisory services are voluntary and may not be suitable for all businesses. Outcomes vary based on individual business circumstances, creditworthiness, lender criteria, and market conditions, and there is no assurance that any business will obtain financing as a result of participation.

ABOUT CREDFIN, INC.

CredFin, Inc. is a business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered at 1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. The company provides educational resources and advisory services designed to help small business owners understand commercial credit data and prepare for potential financing opportunities.

Founded by Ray A. Smith, CredFin integrates data from three business credit bureaus (Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business), the Secretary of State, IRS and various other public databases, to help clients identify areas of their business credit profile that may benefit from correction or improvement.

CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not provide credit directly. It may introduce clients to independent third-party financing providers whose decisions are made subject to their own underwriting standards. For more information, visit CredFin.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

CredFin, Inc.

1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800

Miami, FL 33131

Email: success@credfin.ai

CredFin.ai | Workshop.CredFin.ai