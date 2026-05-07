ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast for its First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results and business highlights.

Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event. To access the webcast and slides, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU and 优敏速® in China), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Justin Chakma

ARS Pharmaceuticals

justinc@ars-pharma.com

Monique Allaire

THRUST

monique@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Christy Curran

Sam Brown Inc.

615.414.8668

christycurran@sambrown.com