10th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit - A Posidonia Conference Program Event

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit – Greece will take place on Monday, June 1, 2026, as an in-person event at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Athens. Held every two years, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNV and in cooperation with NASDAQ and NYSE, and is part of the Posidonia Week Conference Program.
Attracting more than 1,000 delegates, the Summit brings together the leadership of Greek shipping alongside a global audience of shipowners, institutional investors, financiers, regulators, industry participants and international media who travel to Athens specifically to engage with the Greek maritime ecosystem. As one of the most impactful events of Posidonia Week, it offers a unique platform where industry leaders share insights on critical market dynamics and the future direction of global shipping.
The agenda spans tanker, container, and dry bulk markets, geopolitics, global trade, energy transition, and technological innovation, while also highlighting the current and next generation of Greek shipping leadership. With its high-caliber speaker lineup and global reach, the Forum provides a rare opportunity to engage directly with key maritime and investment decision-makers in one setting.
REGISTRATION: Please register here:
https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2026analyst/signup.html
AGENDA TOPICS
Welcome Remarks:
- Mr. George M. Teriakidis, Regional Manager for Southeast Europe, Maritime – DNV
- Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President – Capital Link
Keynote Opening Remarks:
- Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy – Hellenic Republic
TANKER MARKETS IN MOTION: ENERGY SHIFTS, TRADE REALIGNMENT, & INVESTMENT STRATEGY
Moderator: Mr. Keith Billotti, Partner – Seward & Kissel LLP
Panelists:
- Mr. Antonis Kanellakis, Executive Director – Alpha Bulkers / Pantheon Tankers / Alpha Gas
- Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO – Capital Tankers Corp. (EGO: CAPT)
- Mr. Yiannis Procopiou, CEO – Centrofin Management Inc.
- Mr. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, President & Chief Executive Officer & Member of the Board of Directors – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT)
- Mr. Pankaj Khanna, CEO – Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMR)
DRY BULK AT AN INFLECTION POINT: SUPPLY, DEMAND, & CORPORATE STRATEGY
Moderator: Ms. Sofia Kalomenides, Partner – Europe Central Capital Markets Leader – EY
Panelists:
- Ms. Semiramis Paliou, Director & CEO – Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX); Chairperson – HELMEPA & INTERMEPA
- Mr. Costas Delaportas, CEO – DryDel Shipping
- Mr. John Dragnis, CEO – Goldenport Group
- Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB); President – Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS)
- Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP); Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer – United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA)
PRESENTATION
- Mr. John McDonald, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer – ABS
SHIPPING AS THE BACKBONE OF GLOBAL TRADE - SAFEGUARDING SUPPLY CHAINS AMID GEOPOLITICS, RISKS, & DISRUPTION
Moderator: Ms. Han Deng, Partner – Reed Smith LLP
Panelists:
- Mr. Aristides J. Pittas, Chairman & CEO – Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA); EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD)
- Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman – Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL)
- Mr. Andy McKeran, Chief Growth Officer – Lloyd’s Register
- Mr. René Kofod-Olsen, Group CEO – V.Group
GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS & SHIPPING: THE ROLE OF EURONEXT ATHENS
1X1 DISCUSSION WITH
- Mr. Mathieu Caron, Group Head of Primary Markets, Member of the Executive Committee – Euronext
- Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO – Euronext Athens
KEYNOTE SESSION
1X1 DISCUSSION WITH
- Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General – International Maritime Organization (IMO)
- Mr. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, Group President & CEO – DNV
INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY: ENABLING THE FUTURE OF GLOBAL SHIPPING
Moderator: Ms. Anthi Miliou, Maritime Commercial Director – Lloyd’s Register
Panelists:
- Mr. Brian Matthews, Founder & CEO – AMPERA
- Dr. Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos, CEO & Co-Founder – DeepSea Technologies
- Mr. Yarden Gross, CEO & Co-Founder – Orca AI
- Mr. Nicholas K. Notias, CEO – SteelShips LLC
- Ms. Marina Hadjipateras, Founder & Managing Partner – TMV
GREEN SHIPPING DEBATE: ALIGNING REGULATION, REALITY AND RESULTS
Moderator: Mr. Paolo Moretti, CEO – RINA SERVICES S.p.A
Panelists:
- Ms. Dorothea Ioannou, CEO – American P&I Club
- Mr. Andreas Hadjipetrou, CEO – Columbia Group
- Mr. Polys Hajioannou, President – Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS); CEO – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB)
- Mr. Alex Hadjipateras, COO – Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG); Managing Director – Dorian LPG Management Corp.
- Ms. Ioanna Procopiou, Managing Director – Prominence Maritime; President Designate – BIMCO
SHIPPING AT CROSSROADS: GEOPOLITICS, GLOBAL MARKET SHIFTS, & STRATEGIC POSITIONING
Moderator: Ms. Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, CEO Maritime – DNV
Panelists:
- Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO – ADNOC Logistics & Services (DH: ADNOCLS)
- Dr. John Coustas, Chairman, President & CEO – Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)
- Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder & CEO – GMS & Lila Global
- Mr. Harry Vafias, Founder – Stealthgas (GASS) / Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) / C3iS inc (CISS)
- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO – TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN); Chairman – INTERTANKO (2014-2018)
BRIDGING LEGACY, LEADERSHIP & TRANSFORMATION - SHAPING THE NEXT CHAPTER OF GREEK SHIPPING
Moderator: Ms. Paillette Palaiologou, M&O East Europe, Mediterranean Sea, Middle East, India & Africa (EMA) Senior Vice President – Bureau Veritas
Panelists:
- Ms. Marielena Procopiou, Founder & Chief Executive Officer – Delos Navigation and Akrotiri Tankers
- Mr. Diamantis Pateras, Deputy CFO – Contships Management Inc.
- Ms. Eirini Pitta, Investor Relations Officer – Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA); EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Management Consultant – Eurobulk Ltd.;
- Ms. Amalia Miliou-Theocharaki, Deputy Managing Director – TEO Shipping Corporation
NAVIGATING THE MARKET – STRATEGY, SCALE, & SHIPPING CYCLES
Moderator: Ms. Dora Mace-Kokota, Partner, International Head – Maritime, Trade and Offshore and Managing Partner, Greek Office – Stephenson Harwood
Speakers:
- Mr. Petros Pappas, CEO & Director – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)
- Mr. George Economou, Founder – TMS Group
SHIPPING & THE GLOBAL ENERGY LANDSCAPE
Moderator: Mr. George Paleokrassas, Senior Partner – Watson Farley & Williams
Panelists:
- Ms. Maria Angelicoussis, CEO – Angelicoussis Group
- Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, CEO & Board Member – Bahri Group
- Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, Founder & Chairman – Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.
- Mr. George Prokopiou, Founder – Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. / Dynagas Ltd. / Sea Traders S.A.
THE FORUM IS ORGANIZED:
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNV
IN COOPERATION WITH: NASDAQ • NYSE
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Group • EY
GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABS • Bureau Veritas • GMS • Lila Global • Seward & Kissel LLP • Stephenson Harwood • Watson Farley & Williams
SPONSORS: The American P&I Club • AMPERA • DeepSea • Euronext • Lloyd’s Register • Orca AI • ReedSmith • RINA • V. Group
SPOTLIGHT PODCAST SPONSORS: Best Oasis • Columbia Group • DHT • RMS • ShipIn • SPM Shipping • Wilhelmsen
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. • Danaos Corporation • DHT Holdings, Inc. • Diana Shipping Inc. • Dorian LPG Ltd. • Dynacom • Dynagas LNG Partners LP • EuroDry Ltd. • Euroholdings Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. PC • Global Ship Lease, Inc. • Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. • LSEG Data & Analytics • Optima Shipping Services • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. • Sea Traders S.A. • Singhai Marine Services • Splash MMP • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • United Maritime Corporation
BREAKFAST SPONSORS: Castor Maritime Inc. • Toro Corp.
COFFEE SPONSORS: Franman • Dimello • Papadopoulos
Wi-Fi SPONSOR: ICBC
BAGS SPONSOR: The Marshall Islands Registry
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: BCA College • Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping • Hellenic Chamber of Shipping • Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee • HSA • InterManager • Athens University of Economics and Business, MSc in International Shipping, Finance and Management • Sailors’ Society • SEA - LNG
MEDIA PARTNERS: All About Shipping • The Business Events Calendar • efoplistesnews.gr • Efoplistis Shipping Magazine • Kerkyra Publications – Economia • ELNAVI • The Japan Maritime Daily • KAIJI PRESS • Marine Circle • Maritime Executive • Maritimes.gr • Nafs Green Group • Naftika Chronika • Robban Assafina • Shipping Finance • Xinde Marine News
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: https://capitallink.com/forums/10th-capital-link-maritime-leaders-summit-greece/?section=overview
Please contact:
NEW YORK // Olga Bornozi, Managing Director at obornozi@capitallink.com & Eleni Bej, Chief Operating Officer, at ebej@capitallink.com – Tel. : +1 (212) 661-7566
ATHENS // Anna Wichmann, Business Development Manager, at awichmann@capitallink.com & Athena Kosmadaki, Marketing & Media Relations Manager, at athensoffice@capitallink.com – Tel.: +30 210 6109 800.
For sponsorship opportunities please contact: Please contact Nicolas Bornozis, President – Olga Bornozis, Managing Director & Anny Zhu, Managing Director at sponsorships@capitallink.com – Tel.: +1 (212) 661-7566.
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ORGANIZERS
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes 18 high quality Investment Forums, webinars and podcasts, focusing on maritime transportation and U.S. investment products in 11 countries in the United States, Europe and Asia, in key industry centers, such as New York, London, Oslo, Hamburg, Athens, Limassol, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Dubai, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a data partner of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.