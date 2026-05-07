10th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit - A Posidonia Conference Program Event

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit – Greece will take place on Monday, June 1, 2026, as an in-person event at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Athens. Held every two years, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNV and in cooperation with NASDAQ and NYSE, and is part of the Posidonia Week Conference Program.

Attracting more than 1,000 delegates, the Summit brings together the leadership of Greek shipping alongside a global audience of shipowners, institutional investors, financiers, regulators, industry participants and international media who travel to Athens specifically to engage with the Greek maritime ecosystem. As one of the most impactful events of Posidonia Week, it offers a unique platform where industry leaders share insights on critical market dynamics and the future direction of global shipping.

The agenda spans tanker, container, and dry bulk markets, geopolitics, global trade, energy transition, and technological innovation, while also highlighting the current and next generation of Greek shipping leadership. With its high-caliber speaker lineup and global reach, the Forum provides a rare opportunity to engage directly with key maritime and investment decision-makers in one setting.

REGISTRATION: Please register here:

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2026analyst/signup.html

AGENDA TOPICS

Welcome Remarks:

Mr. George M. Teriakidis, Regional Manager for Southeast Europe, Maritime – DNV

Regional Manager for Southeast Europe, Maritime – Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President – Capital Link

Keynote Opening Remarks:

Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy – Hellenic Republic

TANKER MARKETS IN MOTION: ENERGY SHIFTS, TRADE REALIGNMENT, & INVESTMENT STRATEGY

Moderator: Mr. Keith Billotti, Partner – Seward & Kissel LLP

Panelists:

Mr. Antonis Kanellakis, Executive Director – Alpha Bulkers / Pantheon Tankers / Alpha Gas

Executive Director – Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO – Capital Tankers Corp. (EGO: CAPT)

CEO – Mr. Yiannis Procopiou, CEO – Centrofin Management Inc.

CEO – Mr. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, President & Chief Executive Officer & Member of the Board of Directors – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT)

President & Chief Executive Officer & Member of the Board of Directors – Mr. Pankaj Khanna, CEO – Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMR)

DRY BULK AT AN INFLECTION POINT: SUPPLY, DEMAND, & CORPORATE STRATEGY

Moderator: Ms. Sofia Kalomenides, Partner – Europe Central Capital Markets Leader – EY

Panelists:

Ms. Semiramis Paliou, Director & CEO – Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX); Chairperson – HELMEPA & INTERMEPA

Director & CEO – Chairperson – Mr. Costas Delaportas, CEO – DryDel Shipping

CEO – Mr. John Dragnis, CEO – Goldenport Group

CEO – Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB); President – Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS)

CEO – President – Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP); Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer – United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA)

PRESENTATION

Mr. John McDonald, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer – ABS

SHIPPING AS THE BACKBONE OF GLOBAL TRADE - SAFEGUARDING SUPPLY CHAINS AMID GEOPOLITICS, RISKS, & DISRUPTION

Moderator: Ms. Han Deng, Partner – Reed Smith LLP

Panelists:

Mr. Aristides J. Pittas, Chairman & CEO – Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA); EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD)



Chairman & CEO – Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman – Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL)



Executive Chairman Mr. Andy McKeran, Chief Growth Officer – Lloyd’s Register



Chief Growth Officer Mr. René Kofod-Olsen, Group CEO – V.Group

GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS & SHIPPING: THE ROLE OF EURONEXT ATHENS

1X1 DISCUSSION WITH

Mr. Mathieu Caron, Group Head of Primary Markets, Member of the Executive Committee – Euronext

Group Head of Primary Markets, Member of the Executive Committee – Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO – Euronext Athens

KEYNOTE SESSION

1X1 DISCUSSION WITH

Mr. Arsenio Dominguez , Secretary General – International Maritime Organization (IMO)



, Secretary General Mr. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, Group President & CEO – DNV

INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY: ENABLING THE FUTURE OF GLOBAL SHIPPING

Moderator: Ms. Anthi Miliou, Maritime Commercial Director – Lloyd’s Register

Panelists:

Mr. Brian Matthews, Founder & CEO – AMPERA

Founder & CEO – Dr. Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos, CEO & Co-Founder – DeepSea Technologies

CEO & Co-Founder – Mr. Yarden Gross, CEO & Co-Founder – Orca AI

CEO & Co-Founder – Mr. Nicholas K. Notias, CEO – SteelShips LLC

CEO – Ms. Marina Hadjipateras, Founder & Managing Partner – TMV

GREEN SHIPPING DEBATE: ALIGNING REGULATION, REALITY AND RESULTS

Moderator: Mr. Paolo Moretti, CEO – RINA SERVICES S.p.A

Panelists:

Ms. Dorothea Ioannou, CEO – American P&I Club

CEO – Mr. Andreas Hadjipetrou, CEO – Columbia Group



CEO – Mr. Polys Hajioannou, President – Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS); CEO – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB)

President – CEO – Mr. Alex Hadjipateras, COO – Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG); Managing Director – Dorian LPG Management Corp.



COO – Managing Director – Ms. Ioanna Procopiou, Managing Director – Prominence Maritime; President Designate – BIMCO

SHIPPING AT CROSSROADS: GEOPOLITICS, GLOBAL MARKET SHIFTS, & STRATEGIC POSITIONING

Moderator: Ms. Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, CEO Maritime – DNV

Panelists:

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO – ADNOC Logistics & Services (DH: ADNOCLS)

CEO – Dr. John Coustas, Chairman , President & CEO – Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)



Chairman President & CEO – Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder & CEO – GMS & Lila Global



Founder & CEO – Mr. Harry Vafias, Founder – Stealthgas (GASS) / Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) / C3iS inc (CISS)



Founder – Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO – TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN); Chairman – INTERTANKO (2014-2018)

BRIDGING LEGACY, LEADERSHIP & TRANSFORMATION - SHAPING THE NEXT CHAPTER OF GREEK SHIPPING

Moderator: Ms. Paillette Palaiologou, M&O East Europe, Mediterranean Sea, Middle East, India & Africa (EMA) Senior Vice President – Bureau Veritas

Panelists:

Ms. Marielena Procopiou, Founder & Chief Executive Officer – Delos Navigation and Akrotiri Tankers



Founder & Chief Executive Officer – Mr. Diamantis Pateras, Deputy CFO – Contships Management Inc.



Deputy CFO – Ms. Eirini Pitta, Investor Relations Officer – Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA); EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Management Consultant – Eurobulk Ltd.;



Investor Relations Officer – Ms. Amalia Miliou-Theocharaki, Deputy Managing Director – TEO Shipping Corporation

NAVIGATING THE MARKET – STRATEGY, SCALE, & SHIPPING CYCLES

Moderator: Ms. Dora Mace-Kokota, Partner, International Head – Maritime, Trade and Offshore and Managing Partner, Greek Office – Stephenson Harwood

Speakers:

Mr. Petros Pappas, CEO & Director – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)

CEO & Director – Mr. George Economou, Founder – TMS Group

SHIPPING & THE GLOBAL ENERGY LANDSCAPE

Moderator: Mr. George Paleokrassas, Senior Partner – Watson Farley & Williams

Panelists:

Ms. Maria Angelicoussis, CEO – Angelicoussis Group

CEO – Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, CEO & Board Member – Bahri Group

CEO & Board Member – Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, Founder & Chairman – Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

Founder & Chairman – Mr. George Prokopiou, Founder – Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. / Dynagas Ltd. / Sea Traders S.A.

THE FORUM IS ORGANIZED:

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNV

IN COOPERATION WITH: NASDAQ • NYSE

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Group • EY

GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABS • Bureau Veritas • GMS • Lila Global • Seward & Kissel LLP • Stephenson Harwood • Watson Farley & Williams

SPONSORS: The American P&I Club • AMPERA • DeepSea • Euronext • Lloyd’s Register • Orca AI • ReedSmith • RINA • V. Group

SPOTLIGHT PODCAST SPONSORS: Best Oasis • Columbia Group • DHT • RMS • ShipIn • SPM Shipping • Wilhelmsen

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. • Danaos Corporation • DHT Holdings, Inc. • Diana Shipping Inc. • Dorian LPG Ltd. • Dynacom • Dynagas LNG Partners LP • EuroDry Ltd. • Euroholdings Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. PC • Global Ship Lease, Inc. • Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. • LSEG Data & Analytics • Optima Shipping Services • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. • Sea Traders S.A. • Singhai Marine Services • Splash MMP • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • United Maritime Corporation

BREAKFAST SPONSORS: Castor Maritime Inc. • Toro Corp.

COFFEE SPONSORS: Franman • Dimello • Papadopoulos

Wi-Fi SPONSOR: ICBC

BAGS SPONSOR: The Marshall Islands Registry

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: BCA College • Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping • Hellenic Chamber of Shipping • Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee • HSA • InterManager • Athens University of Economics and Business, MSc in International Shipping, Finance and Management • Sailors’ Society • SEA - LNG

MEDIA PARTNERS: All About Shipping • The Business Events Calendar • efoplistesnews.gr • Efoplistis Shipping Magazine • Kerkyra Publications – Economia • ELNAVI • The Japan Maritime Daily • KAIJI PRESS • Marine Circle • Maritime Executive • Maritimes.gr • Nafs Green Group • Naftika Chronika • Robban Assafina • Shipping Finance • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: https://capitallink.com/forums/10th-capital-link-maritime-leaders-summit-greece/?section=overview



Please contact:

NEW YORK // Olga Bornozi, Managing Director at obornozi@capitallink.com & Eleni Bej, Chief Operating Officer, at ebej@capitallink.com – Tel. : +1 (212) 661-7566

ATHENS // Anna Wichmann, Business Development Manager, at awichmann@capitallink.com & Athena Kosmadaki, Marketing & Media Relations Manager, at athensoffice@capitallink.com – Tel.: +30 210 6109 800.

For sponsorship opportunities please contact: Please contact Nicolas Bornozis, President – Olga Bornozis, Managing Director & Anny Zhu, Managing Director at sponsorships@capitallink.com – Tel.: +1 (212) 661-7566.

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