Kustom Entertainment Engages Rosen Group to Expand Media Visibility

— Strategic Communications Partnership Supports Company’s Next Phase of Live Entertainment Growth —

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: KUST), a leader in live event production and ticketing technology, today announced it has engaged Rosen Group, a nationally recognized public relations and strategic communications firm, to support expanded media visibility as the Company accelerates its transformation into a focused live entertainment platform.

The engagement is designed to strengthen awareness among national and regional media, industry stakeholders, investors, and consumers as Kustom continues scaling its integrated ecosystem spanning live event production, promotion, and proprietary ticketing technology.

Founded more than four decades ago, Rosen Group is a 360-degree communications agency known for brand storytelling and cultivating awareness across key channels through targeted media outreach, integrated campaigns, and strategic messaging. The firm specializes in translating complex corporate strategies into clear, compelling narratives aligned with investor and market audiences.

“We are entering an important growth phase for Kustom Entertainment,” said Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Kustom Entertainment. “As we continue building an experience-focused alternative in live entertainment and ticketing, it is critical that our story reaches investors and partners who understand the long-term opportunity, as well as the fans, artists and venues we intend to service with our best-in-class offerings. Rosen Group brings deep experience helping companies communicate vision, momentum, and market relevance.”



“Kustom Entertainment represents the type of company we are passionate about - an innovative organization challenging convention in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Lori Rosen, President and Founder of Rosen Group. “Our role is to help translate Kustom’s strategic transformation and growth trajectory into clear, compelling narratives that resonate with investors, media, and the broader marketplace.”

Kustom’s engagement with Rosen Group follows a period of significant corporate transformation, including the Company’s rebrand to Kustom Entertainment, divestiture of non-core assets, and renewed focus on the global live entertainment market. The Company believes enhanced communications will support broader awareness of its evolving business model and long-term growth strategy.

Rosen Group will work in partnership with Kustom leadership to develop integrated communications programs encompassing media relations, executive visibility, thought leadership positioning, and strategic messaging aligned with investor priorities.

The communications initiative coincides with increased momentum across Kustom’s operating platform, including expansion of owned live events, growth of its ticketing ecosystem through Kustom Tickets and TicketSmarter, white labeled event creation and production, and the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Company’s flagship Country Stampede music festival June 25-27, 2026 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Kustom believes increased visibility across financial media, entertainment industry outlets, and business press will reinforce its positioning as a differentiated challenger within a live entertainment industry undergoing structural change.

“Our goal is simple,” Ross added. “We want investors and industry partners to clearly understand the scale of what we’re building: a transparent experience-focused live entertainment company creating new experiences for all involved, from the fans to the artists to the venue operators, and to the communities surrounding the events.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in live event production and ticketing technology, specializing in large-scale music festivals and end-to-end event management. Its flagship event, Country Stampede, is held annually at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. For additional information, please visit www.kustoment.com.

About Rosen Group

Rosen Group is a full-service public relations and communications agency headquartered in New York City. Serving a diverse client base in its more than 40-year history, Rosen Group provides innovative ideas, trustworthy counsel and results-driven campaigns that encompass media relations, thought leadership, special events, social media, strategic consulting and policy advocacy. The firm was named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 List for 2025. For more information, visit https://www.rosengrouppr.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.”

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO

(913) 456-5878