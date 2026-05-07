LexisNexis Launches Next Evolution of Lexis+ with Protégé, the Legal AI Platform Built on the Authority Legal Work Demands

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced a major expansion of its legal AI platform Lexis+® with Protégé™, designed to help law firms and corporate legal departments complete complex legal work faster, with greater accuracy, consistency, confidence and control.

The legal AI market is moving quickly. New solutions can generate text, summarize documents and automate isolated tasks. But legal work requires something more demanding: current, authoritative legal content; verification tools; a connection to files; governance for confidentiality and privilege; and workflows that reflect how lawyers practice.

That distinction matters. AI without deep legal authority and built-in verification may accelerate work, but it can also accelerate risk from invented citations and unsupported conclusions to inconsistent drafting, uncontrolled matter data and weak auditability. Lexis+ with Protégé is built to address that reality, combining LexisNexis’s authoritative legal content, Shepard’s® intelligence, customer knowledge and enterprise-grade security in one integrated platform for the full arc of legal work.

“Legal AI must do more than produce plausible answers. It must produce work that lawyers can verify, defend and trust,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis Global Legal. “Lexis+ with Protégé brings together the content foundation, workflow intelligence, security and model flexibility legal professionals need to use AI at scale without compromising the standards of the profession.”

At the center of the release is Protégé Work, a workflow capability that changes how lawyers use AI to complete complex tasks. Users can select a skill directly or describe a legal goal in natural language. Protégé intelligently routes the request to the appropriate skill or workflow. Instead of generating a single response, Protégé presents a structured plan for the work, giving users visibility and control as it executes tasks and produces review-ready legal work product. Skills support repeatable tasks such as contract comparison, complaint analysis, research synthesis, checklist generation, due diligence, compliance review and playbook-based review. This allows legal teams to reuse proven workflows, apply firm and department standards consistently, and benefit from broader market innovation while keeping work grounded in authoritative LexisNexis content, firm knowledge and trusted workflow safeguards. Lexis+ with Protégé incorporates LexisNexis-developed and Anthropic-powered skills, with additional skills and capabilities planned over time.

Protégé Agentic Drafting helps lawyers and legal teams produce review-ready work product in minutes. Purpose-built drafting agents create contracts, motions, briefs and deal documents grounded in LexisNexis content, firm templates, prior work and matter materials. Drafts can reflect an organization’s preferred style, apply vetted exemplars, preserve formatting and surface risk considerations before work reaches a client, counterparty or court.

Outputs from Protégé Skills can be delivered in the formats legal teams already use every day. This includes Microsoft Word for drafts, Excel for review tables and structured findings, PowerPoint for client-ready summaries, and PDF for polished, ready-to-use work product.

Protégé Workrooms extends legal AI into secure collaboration. Law firms, corporate legal departments and counsel can work together in private, permission-aware spaces where documents, drafts, analysis and AI workflows are shared only as authorized. Dual approvals, least-privilege access, role-based permissions and audit trails help teams collaborate across organizational lines while maintaining control of confidential information.

Shepard’s® Verify Trust Markers bring LexisNexis’s trusted citation authority directly into AI-assisted work. The capability identifies legal citations in AI-generated and attorney-drafted content, checks them against LexisNexis authoritative legal sources, and flags citations that cannot be verified as existing. By confirming that cited authority exists and is retrievable at the point of use, Shepard’s Verify helps legal professionals protect their professional reputation and move from draft to final with greater confidence.

A reimagined Protégé Vault gives legal professionals a secure intelligence layer for large, complex matters. Teams can analyze documents, PDFs, spreadsheets, images, audio, video and other matter materials in one workspace, with support for up to 100,000 documents per Vault. Outputs link back to source material including exact document passages, spreadsheet rows, images or timestamps so legal teams can verify findings and defend the work product that follows.

Protégé BYOK gives enterprise and government customers additional control over sensitive information. With Bring Your Own Key encryption, customers can manage their own encryption keys through their chosen key management service and revoke access when required, supporting the data-control expectations of law firms, regulated industries and public-sector legal teams. With BYOK, LexisNexis integrates directly with a customer's own Key Management Service (KMS) — including AWS KMS, Azure Key Vault, Google Cloud KMS, and HashiCorp Vault — to encrypt all customer data at rest using keys that only the customer controls. After extensive testing, BYOK has been deployed in AmLaw 100 firms.

For customers, the result is practical and immediate: faster research and drafting cycles, stronger first drafts, more consistent application of firm and client standards, reduced citation and review risk, better handling of large matter files, and more secure collaboration between legal teams and clients. Instead of forcing legal professionals to choose between speed and trust, Lexis+ with Protégé brings both into a single legal AI platform.

“Legal teams do not need another disconnected AI tool,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis Global Legal. “They need one trusted environment where authoritative content, firm knowledge, advanced models, legal workflows and security controls work together. That is what Lexis+ with Protégé delivers.”

Following its US launch, the new and evolved Lexis+ with Protégé legal AI platform – for automating complex legal work – will be rolled out globally throughout 2026. To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.