Chanson International Holding Advances Growth Strategy Through AI-Driven Intelligent Manufacturing and Industrial Upgrade

URUMQI, China, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanson International Holding (Nasdaq: CHSN) (the “Company” or “Chanson”), a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States, today announced that the Company has achieved a milestone in its production capacity upgrade and expansion project (the “Project”), which involves the construction of a fully digitalized and automated modern bakery production base. The Project has completed land-use planning adjustments and officially commenced construction with the support of the Shuimogou District Government of Urumqi, China. Centered on AI-driven intelligent manufacturing, the Project is intended to support industrial upgrading and, if completed and successfully implemented, lay a foundation for achieving the Company’s growth strategy.

Intelligent Manufacturing to Enhance Production Capacity

The Project includes substantial investment in advanced equipment, including Swiss Rondo dough sheeting and forming production lines, high-precision intelligent ovens with tightly controlled temperature variance, and fully automated cream-filled cupcake production lines, forming an integrated automated production system. All equipment is equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to collect real-time data on temperature, energy consumption, and other key metrics. AI algorithms are designed to dynamically optimize baking parameters, which the Company believes can reduce baking time and improve production efficiency based on internal testing and pilot runs.

The facility will adopt a modular and flexible manufacturing design, which will enable rapid product switching with targeted changeover times under 40 minutes and support small-batch and customized production. Quality control systems will incorporate advanced visual inspection technologies and real-time microbiological monitoring systems, with the goal of enhancing batch consistency and product quality.

Digital Supply Chain Enhancements

The Project integrates blockchain-based traceability systems to enable full lifecycle tracking of key raw materials, such as flour and dairy products, from source to finished goods, with the goal of facilitating compliance with applicable regulatory standards in relevant markets. Through intelligent integration of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems with sales forecasting, the Company aims to improve inventory turnover and reduce raw material loss rates to enhance supply chain efficiency.

In collaboration with local partners such as Xinjiang C.P. Egg Industry Co. LTD., Chanson is establishing a -18°C cold-chain logistics network intended to support on-time delivery and product quality across nationwide distribution in China.

Green and Low-Carbon Development Plans

The production base will incorporate sustainable development practices, including the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic panels, which are expected, if installed and operating as designed, to generate approximately 2.4 million kWh electricity annually. A ground-source heat pump system will also improve energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Execution Priorities and Strategic Objectives

Upon completion, the new production base is intended to materially expand capacity and support growth of both Chanson’s franchise and directly operated stores. Leveraging enhanced capacity, Chanson plans to continue developing its store network nationwide.

Mr. Gang Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Chanson, commented: “This milestone in our production capacity upgrade represents an important step in Chanson’s long-term strategic development. By integrating AI-driven intelligent manufacturing with advanced supply chain systems, we aim to enhance operational efficiency, product quality, and scalability. The Project also reflects the strong support from the Shuimogou District government in fostering a favorable business environment and advancing the real economy. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on innovation, disciplined execution, and operational excellence to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

About Chanson International Holding

Founded in 2009, Chanson International Holding is a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States. Headquartered in Urumqi, China, Chanson directly operates stores in Xinjiang, China and New York, United States. Chanson currently manages 63 stores in China, and three stores in New York City while selling on digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. Chanson offers not only packaged bakery products but also made-in-store pastries and eat-in services, serving freshly prepared bakery products and extensive beverage products. Chanson aims to make healthy, nutritious, and ready-to-eat food through advanced facilities based on in-depth industry research, while creating a comfortable and distinguishable store environment for customers. Chanson's dedicated and highly-experienced product development teams constantly create new products that reflect market trends to meet customer demand. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.chanson-international.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Chanson International Holding

Investor Relations Department

Email: IR@chansoninternational.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com