RESERVOIR MEDIA STOCK NOTICE: Kaskela Law Firm Reports Ongoing Shareholder Investigation into Reservoir Media, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – RSVR  

PHILADELPHIA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection firm Kaskela Law is investigating Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir Media”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

“We are currently investigating Reservoir Media to determine whether the company and/or its representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions,” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela.

Reservoir Media shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com , to receive important information about their time-sensitive legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this matter by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/reservoir-media/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, please visit our website ( www.kaskelalaw.com ) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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