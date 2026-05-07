Krystal Biotech to Present at BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) today announced that the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference on May 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat scheduled at 11:20 am PT and host investor meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 11:20 am PT on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Visit www.krystalbio.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

CONTACT

Investors and Media:

Stéphane Paquette, PhD

Krystal Biotech

spaquette@krystalbio.com