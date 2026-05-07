vTv Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conferences

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a novel, potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in May:
H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
Format: Fireside Chat & one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Time: 12:30 PM ET
Location: New York, NY
Webcast Link
Alliance Global Partners Healthcare Company Showcase
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 4:20 PM ET
Location: Virtual Event
Event Webcast Link
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the Media & Events section of the Company’s website at vtvtherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the event.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a U.S. Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.
About Cadisegliatin
Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated in the U.S. as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin acted selectively on the liver and increased glucokinase activity independently of insulin. These findings support clinical investigation of whether cadisegliatin can improve glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.
Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact
Caren Begun
TellMed Strategies
201-396-8551
caren.begun@tmstrat.com