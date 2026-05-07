LGI Homes Unveils New Willow Estates Community in Charlotte, NC, Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the grand opening of Willow Estates, an exciting new single-family home community located west of Charlotte in Shelby, NC. This highly anticipated neighborhood of 246 lots offers homebuyers the opportunity to own a move-in-ready home featuring modern upgrades, spacious layouts and exceptional value in a charming small-town setting.

Willow Estates delivers a lifestyle centered on comfort, convenience and affordability. Residents will enjoy thoughtfully designed homes alongside a variety of nearby amenities, including local dining, shopping and family-friendly attractions. Future onsite amenities such as a children’s playground, gazebo and picnic areas with barbeque grills will provide welcoming spaces for relaxation and community gatherings, estimated for completion in late 2026.

Conveniently located within Shelby, Willow Estates offers easy access to major employment centers and nearby cities such as Charlotte and Spartanburg, SC. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate proximity to local parks and recreation areas, while the surrounding community provides a peaceful atmosphere ideal for families and first-time buyers alike.

“Willow Estates brings some of our most popular floor plans to Shelby at an exceptional value, with homes starting in the upper-$200s,” stated Tyler Zulli, Vice President of Sales. “Ideally located next to Jefferson Elementary School, a highly regarded local school, this community offers both convenience and long-term appeal for families.”

The community will feature a collection of spacious three- and four-bedroom single-family homes, each complete with attached two-car garages and open-concept floor plans. Every home includes LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, offering a full suite of upgrades at no additional cost. These enhancements include energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, designer finishes and professional front-yard landscaping.

Six thoughtfully designed floor plans will be available at Willow Estates:

Aaron – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,172 sq. ft.

Ashe – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,388 sq. ft.

Cary – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,552 sq. ft.

Avery – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,800 sq. ft.

Carolina – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,726 sq. ft.

Camden – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,002 sq. ft.

“Willow Estates will feature a mix of single-family homes, with townhomes coming soon, giving buyers flexible options to fit their lifestyle. We’re excited to introduce a community that truly combines affordability, location, and quality,” stated Zulli.

Home prices start in the $270s. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the LGI Homes Information Center at 866 (427) 5679 ext 771 for additional details. The community is open seven days a week, with hours designed to accommodate a variety of schedules.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdde481f-c797-4d95-ba17-bacd30f2c6b6