DarkIris Inc. Announces 16 for 1 Share Consolidation

HONG KONG, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkIris Inc. (Nasdaq: DKI) (the “Company” or “DarkIris”), a comprehensive technology enterprise engaged in the development, publishing and operating of mobile digital games through various third-party digital storefronts, today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 each and Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 each at a ratio of 1-for-16, effective on May 11, 2026 (the “Share Consolidation”). The Company’s Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on May 11, 2026. Upon the market opening on May 11, 2026, the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “DKI” with the new CUSIP number G2657S111.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 26,361,114 Class A ordinary shares are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 16 shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share, and approximately 1,647,570 Class A ordinary shares will be issued and outstanding after the Share Consolidation. The Company is authorized to issue 31,250,000 number of shares, divided into two Classes consisting of: (i) 28,125,000 Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.0016 each and (ii) 3,125,000 Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.0016 each. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the Share Consolidation.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, Transhare Corporation, by calling +1 303-662-1122.

Management Commentary

Mr. Zhifang Hong, Chairman of the Board of DarkIris, commented: “This share consolidation is a critical step to ensure our continued compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards, which serves as the foundation for DarkIris’s next phase of growth. By solidifying our Nasdaq presence and optimizing our capital structure, we are unlocking significant advantages, including enhancing our appeal to a broader base of institutional investors. Armed with the resources from our recently closed $3.8 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing and $800,000 content acquisition of premium film and television intellectual properties, our management team is fully focused on driving business development. Moving forward, we are actively evaluating opportunities to acquire high-quality global assets across gaming, film, AI core technologies, and user platforms. Our goal is to selectively pursue synergistic acquisitions that will complete our ‘Pan-Entertainment Cultural Ecosystem Loop’ and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders.”

About DarkIris Inc.

DarkIris Inc. is a comprehensive technology enterprise based in Hong Kong, engaged in the development, publishing and operating of mobile digital games through various third-party digital storefronts. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, Quantum Arts Co., Limited and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co., Limited. The Company’s activities include game design, programming and graphics, as well as the distribution and operation of mobile games across multiple platforms. DarkIris leverages (i) the innovative, creative and technical expertise of Hong Kong’s gaming industry community, and (ii) the multicultural environment and diverse interests of mobile game players in the regions. The Company’s goal is to create and promote a broader array of engaging, immersive, and captivating mobile game genres for a global audience. The Company is committed to consistently showcasing exceptional strength and unique allure across diverse gaming sectors, leading the way in pioneering advancements within the industry. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.darkiris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company’s future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, the Company’s ability to comply with Nasdaq continued listing standards and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

DarkIris Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: dki@darkiris.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com