Aduro Appoints Industry Veteran to Advance Petroleum Applications

LONDON, Ontario, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced the appointment of Scott Smith, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., as Program Director, Petroleum Technology Solutions. Mr. Smith will advance the Company’s petroleum applications and support technical development of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) solutions for bitumen and paraffinic crude upgrading.

The appointment follows completion of research and development work that expanded the application of HCT to paraffinic and waxy crude oils, broadening the Company’s petroleum activities beyond its established bitumen focus and supporting the evaluation of new potential commercial and industry relevant applications.

Key Highlights

Senior industry appointment. Scott Smith joins Aduro with more than 25 years of process and energy technology development experience, including 17 years at Cenovus Energy where he most recently led an enterprise-wide innovation portfolio across upstream and downstream operations.

Scott Smith joins Aduro with more than 25 years of process and energy technology development experience, including 17 years at Cenovus Energy where he most recently led an enterprise-wide innovation portfolio across upstream and downstream operations. Aligned to recent technical milestone. Builds on recent technical milestones associated with Aduro’s continuation-in-part (CIP) patent application filing, including feedstock characterization, product analysis, and third-party testing that demonstrated HCT applicability beyond bitumen upgrading to include paraffinic and waxy crude oils.

Builds on recent technical milestones associated with Aduro’s continuation-in-part (CIP) patent application filing, including feedstock characterization, product analysis, and third-party testing that demonstrated HCT applicability beyond bitumen upgrading to include paraffinic and waxy crude oils. Scope of role. Mr. Smith will focus on applying HCT within paraffinic crude and bitumen upgrading, including defining potential technology integration approaches within existing operating sites while guiding pilot campaigns that support localised scale-up.

Mr. Smith will focus on applying HCT within paraffinic crude and bitumen upgrading, including defining potential technology integration approaches within existing operating sites while guiding pilot campaigns that support localised scale-up. Platform context. Petroleum applications progress alongside Aduro’s other core programs, including chemical recycling of waste plastics, the scale-up of the Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant, and development of the First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) Industrial Facility.

Mr. Smith brings more than 25 years of experience in industrial and energy technology development, with a focus on advancing processes from early-stage research through pilot and demonstration. He spent 17 years at Cenovus Energy in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Manager, Operations Innovation, where he led an enterprise-wide innovation portfolio across upstream and downstream operations. His experience includes technical leadership in partial upgrading technologies, where he directed multi-disciplinary pilot and demonstration programs and supported technical and commercial evaluation of emerging processes. Earlier in his career, he held roles at NOVA Chemicals focused on process development in petrochemical applications and is a named inventor on multiple patents. He currently serves as Vice President of the Canadian Crude Quality Technical Association (CCQTA) and is a registered Professional Engineer in Alberta.

Mr. Smith joins Aduro as the Company continues advancing its petroleum applications program, with bitumen upgrading progressing through continuous flow development and scale-up activities alongside recent laboratory validation extending HCT to paraffinic crude oils. Working closely with Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer, and supported by Aduro’s research and engineering teams, Mr. Smith will direct development activities for bitumen and paraffinic crude upgrading applications, helping guide HCT from process evaluation and pilot-scale development toward commercially relevant operating conditions, industry integration considerations, and potential deployment pathways within existing petroleum infrastructure.

Drawing on his extensive industry experience in crude upgrading, pilot operations, and innovation deployment, Mr. Smith will guide pilot campaigns and help establish the technical and commercial basis for future scale-up activities. His role will also include engagement across the petroleum value chain, working with producers, refiners, and midstream operators to evaluate how HCT may align with evolving operational requirements, refining environments, and market needs. Through these activities, Aduro aims to further inform commercialization planning and market development opportunities for HCT in petroleum applications.

“Scott brings a combination of technical depth and industry experience that is directly aligned with the next phase of our petroleum applications,” said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. “With recent progress extending HCT to paraffinic crude alongside ongoing bitumen upgrading work, our petroleum activities are moving into structured pilot programs. Scott’s experience in heavy oil upgrading and in leading multi-disciplinary development efforts will strongly complement the ongoing progress achieved by our research and engineering teams to apply the technology within real-world systems, define integration approaches, and execute pilot campaigns that support scale-up into demonstration and potential future commercial integration with industry.”

“Hydrochemolytic™ Technology offers a distinct approach to upgrading petroleum streams, particularly in its ability to operate at lower temperatures with selective chemistry that preserves desirable product qualities,” said Scott Smith. “This creates real opportunities to rethink how paraffinic crude and bitumen can be processed and integrated into existing value chains. The priority now is on translating the current work into pilot-scale data and demonstrating performance under conditions important to industry, while building toward applications that can be deployed at scale. I look forward to advancing this work alongside partners to evaluate how HCT can fit within existing production, transport, and processing pathways and unlock its commercial potential.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding the expected contributions of Mr. Smith to the Company; the advancement and development of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) in petroleum applications, including paraffinic crude oil and bitumen upgrading; the progression of these applications from laboratory and bench-scale validation to pilot and demonstration; the Company’s ability to define potential process configurations, conduct pilot-scale testing campaigns, and evaluate potential scale-up pathways; the evaluation of potential integration pathways with producers, refiners, and midstream operators; and the potential for future commercial applications of HCT in petroleum markets.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the continued development and performance of the Company’s technology; the successful execution of pilot and demonstration programs; the availability of technical personnel, partners, facilities, resources, and infrastructure to support development activities; the ability to engage with industry participants to evaluate integration and potential commercialization pathways; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology (including through patent filings); and the stability of regulatory and market conditions supporting technology adoption.

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that technical results at laboratory, bench or pilot scale may not be replicated at demonstration or commercial scale; challenges in scaling up the technology or defining viable process configurations or integration approaches for petroleum applications; delays or difficulties in executing pilot or demonstration programs; the availability and willingness of industry partners to participate in testing, integration evaluations, or potential commercialization activities; changes in regulatory frameworks or market conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient funding and resources to advance its development programs. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





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