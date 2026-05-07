Richtech Robotics to Showcase AI-Powered ADAM Robot in Live Noodle-Making Demo at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago

Company to exhibit capabilities at Booth #3885 in the South Building’s Kitchen Innovation area

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or “the Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces its on-site demonstration at the 2026 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, taking place May 16–19, 2026, in Chicago. At the Company’s booth #3885, ADAM will prepare fresh noodles garnished with a variety of toppings, with the goal of exhibiting culinary precision, consistency, and the ability of automation to deliver repeatable, high-quality food preparation at scale. Following preparation, attendees will be able to sample the noodles, which will be transported directly from the demonstration area via Richtech Robotics’ autonomous Matradee Plus delivery robot. The booth will also feature a dedicated seating and meeting area for guests, media, and partners with Aaron Montgomery, Richtech Robotics’ Director of Sales in attendance to answer inquiries.

“We have endeavored to create a unique, immersive robotics experience at one of the biggest industry events for kitchen innovation and technology,” said Richtech Robotics’ CEO Wayne Huang. “Attendees will have a chance to see not just what our robots can do in isolation, but how they could integrate seamlessly to deliver an interactive, real-world service hospitality experience, from preparation to delivery.”

As part of the activation, Richtech Robotics is inviting members of the media and influencer community to experience and review ADAM’s noodle preparation and performance. The live demonstration underscores Richtech Robotics’ continued focus on deploying practical, scalable automation solutions across the hospitality and food service industries.

For more information on the NRA Show in Chicago, visit the event’s website.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services — Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com, and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability of the robots to deliver the anticipated results described herein. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors:

CORE IR

investors@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Kelsey Romero

press@richtechrobotics.com