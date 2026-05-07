Alternative Ballistics Provides Corporate Update Following Successful Listing of Common Stock

Patented Bullet-Capture Technology Provides Less-Lethal Alternative; Attaches to a Standard Firearm in Seconds

Management to Host Conference Call Today, Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“ALBC” or the “Company”), an innovator in ballistic and personal defense solutions, has provided a corporate update highlighting recent business developments and strategic growth initiatives following the successful public listing of its common stock.

Company Highlights

Successfully completed a public listing of Company’s common stock, marking its entry into the public markets within the less-lethal defense industry.

Targeting an addressable market exceeding $9.6 billion across professional law enforcement (projected $4.6 billion by 2035) 1 and civilian self-defense (projected $5 billion by 2030). 2

and civilian self-defense (projected $5 billion by 2030). Initiated pilot programs with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Texas and select international locations

Proprietary bullet capture system technology, including The Alternative ® and The Home Defense ™ , are protected by six issued U.S. patents and filings in 16 countries

and The Home Defense , are protected by six issued U.S. patents and filings in 16 countries Secured favorable U.S. regulatory classification, significantly reducing compliance barriers to manufacture and sell ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) – Classified as not a firearm, ammunition, or destructive device BIS (Bureau of Industry and Security) – Designated as EAR99 (NLR)

Established over 25 distribution partnerships across more than 30 countries for domestic and international expansion

Secured partnership with MZ Group, an international investor relations firm to lead capital markets engagement, investor outreach and strategic communications





Click here to watch a product demonstration of The Alternative®

Management Commentary

“Following the success of our recent public listing, we are in a stronger position than ever to accelerate adoption of our patented technology and save lives,” said Steve Luna, CEO of Alternative Ballistics. “After several successful training sessions and ongoing pilot programs, the response to our flagship product The Alternative® has been overwhelmingly positive and highlights a critical gap in the market. Our bullet capture technology provides a less-lethal option for law enforcement and attaches directly to an officer’s standard duty weapon, enabling an immediate use-of-force option before follow-up shots, if required.

“We’ve done the hard work by securing protection for our technology across six U.S. patents, obtaining regulatory classifications from the ATF and BIS that support our ability to manufacture and sell globally, and building a distribution network spanning more than 30 countries. Taken together, we are well positioned to scale and remain focused on driving long-term shareholder value.”

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, Thursday, May 7, 2026, to discuss the Company’s recent public listing and provide a corporate update, and will conclude with an email Q&A session from participants. Questions can be submitted by emailing ALBC@mzgroup.us. To participate, please use the following information:

Alternative Ballistics Corporation Corporate Update Call

Date: May 7, 2026

May 7, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

8:30 a.m. Eastern time U.S. dial-in: 1-877-270-2148

1-877-270-2148 International dial-in: 1-412-902-6510

1-412-902-6510 Webcast: ALBC Corporation Corporate Update Call





Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the end of the call using the link above. For assistance accessing the replay, please contact ALBC@mzgroup.us

1) Less Lethal Ammunition Market, By: Abbas Raut, Sejal Akre, Market Research Future,April 2026.

2) Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Research Report 2026, Research and Markets, January 2026

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) is a public safety technology company that manufactures and sells patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Company’s flagship product, The Alternative®, is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This offering is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force. For more information, please visit www.alternativeballistics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

ALBC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us